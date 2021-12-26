Girls basketball
Lakes 8
Muskegon WMC;2;0;2;1
Muskegon Cath.;2;0;2;2
Ludington;1;1;3;2
Muskegon Hts.;1;1;1;2
Orchard View;0;2;1;5
Manistee;0;2;0;6
Tuesday’s Games
Shelby 51, Manistee 20
Wednesday’s Games
Ludington at Detroit Country Day, Motor City Roundball Classic
Thursday’s Games
Ludington at West Bloomfield, Motor City Roundball Classic
West Michigan
Hart;4;0;5;1
Montague;4;0;5;1
Shelby;2;2;4;3
Mason Co. Central;2;2;3;2
Whitehall;2;2;2;4
Ravenna;1;2;2;3
Oakridge;0;3;1;4
N.Muskegon;0;4;1;4
Tuesday’s Games
Western Michigan D
Manistee Cath.;3;0;3;1
Marion;3;0;3;1
Brethren;3;1;3;1
Mesick;3;2;4;2
Mason Co. Eastern;3;2;3;3
Pentwater;1;2;1;3
Walkerville;1;3;1;4
BR Crossroads;0;3;0;3
Bear Lake;0;4;0;4
Monday’s Games
Marion 47, Walkerville 28
CSAA Gold
Newaygo;2;0;5;1
Grant;2;0;4;3
Big Rapids;1;1;3;3
HC Tri-County;1;1;3;2
Reed City;1;1;2;4
Fremont;1;1;1;5
Chip. Hills;0;2;2;3
C.Montcalm;0;2;0;5
Monday’s Games
Grand Rapids Christian 48, Newaygo 37
Tuesday’s Games
Sparta 53, Fremont 9
Reed City 60, White Cloud 33
Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 45, Stanton Central Montcalm 35
Wednesday’s Games
Newaygo 60, Ada Forest Hills Eastern 44
Lakes 8
Muskegon Hts;2;0;3;0
Ludington;2;0;2;2
Manistee;1;1;1;3
Muskegon Cath.;1;1;1;3
Orchard View;0;2;1;2
Muskegon WMC;0;2;0;4
Tuesday’s Games
Western Michigan Christian 44, North Muskegon 29
Tuesday’s Games
Muskegon Heights vs. Traverse City West at Lakeshore Cup, Grand Haven
Wednesday’s Games
Ludington vs. Ann Arbor Skyline at Motor City Roundball Classic, Ferndale
Muskegon Heights vs. Petoskey at Lakeshore Cup, Grand Haven
Thursday’s Games
Ludington vs. Detroit Cass Tech at Motor City Roundball Classic, Ferndale
West Michigan
Montague;2;0;3;0
Ravenna;2;0;3;0
Shelby;2;0;3;1
Hart;1;1;2;1
Whitehall;1;1;2;2
Oakridge;0;2;3;3
N.Muskegon;0;2;2;2
Mason Co. Central;0;2;1;3
Monday’s Games
Grand Rapids West Catholic 71, Oakridge 34
Tuesday’s Games
Shelby 58, Manistee 38
Montague 74, Comstock Park 56
Wednesday’s Games
Oakridge 38, Wyoming Potter’s House 37
Western Michigan D
Baldwin;3;0;3;0
Mesick;2;0;2;0
Brethren;1;0;1;0
Mason Co. Eastern;2;0;3;1
Pentwater;1;1;1;2
Manistee Cath.;1;2;2;2
Marion;0;2;0;2
Walkerville;0;2;0;3
BR Crossroads;0;3;0;3
Monday’s Games
Bear Lake 53, Marion 41
CSAA Silver
Kent City;2;0;7;0
Big Rapids;2;0;2;1
Morley-Stnwd;1;1;3;1
Holton;1;1;3;2
White Cld;1;1;3;3
Fremont;1;1;2;3
Lakeview;1;1;1;5
Bear Lake;1;2;1;2
Hesperia;0;2;0;3
Monday’s Games
Kent City 59, Ada Forest Hills Eastern 49
Tuesday’s Games
Reed City 60, White Cloud 33
Sparta 61, Fremont 51
Wednesday’s Games
Kent City 33, Grand Rapids Christian 27
CSAA Gold
Reed City;2;0;4;0
Grant;1;1;2;2
Newaygo;1;1;2;2
HC Tri-County;1;1;2;3
Chip.Hills;0;2;1;3
C.Montcalm;0;2;0;4
Monday’s Games
LeRoy Pine River 38, Remus Chippewa Hills 19
Tuesday’s Games
Reed City 74, White Cloud 44
CSAA Silver
Holton;1;0;2;0
Kent City;1;0;4;1
White Cloud;1;0;2;2
Lakeview;1;1;1;3
Morley-Stnwd;0;1;2;1
Hesperia;0;2;1;3
Monday’s Games
Tuesday’s Games
Reed City 74, White Cloud 44
Wednesday’s Games
