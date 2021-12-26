Girls basketball

Lakes 8

Muskegon WMC;2;0;2;1

Muskegon Cath.;2;0;2;2

Ludington;1;1;3;2

Muskegon Hts.;1;1;1;2

Orchard View;0;2;1;5

Manistee;0;2;0;6

Tuesday’s Games

Shelby 51, Manistee 20

Wednesday’s Games

Ludington at Detroit Country Day, Motor City Roundball Classic

Thursday’s Games

Ludington at West Bloomfield, Motor City Roundball Classic

West Michigan

Hart;4;0;5;1

Montague;4;0;5;1

Shelby;2;2;4;3

Mason Co. Central;2;2;3;2

Whitehall;2;2;2;4

Ravenna;1;2;2;3

Oakridge;0;3;1;4

N.Muskegon;0;4;1;4

Tuesday’s Games

Shelby 51, Manistee 20

Western Michigan D

Manistee Cath.;3;0;3;1

Marion;3;0;3;1

Brethren;3;1;3;1

Mesick;3;2;4;2

Mason Co. Eastern;3;2;3;3

Pentwater;1;2;1;3

Walkerville;1;3;1;4

BR Crossroads;0;3;0;3

Bear Lake;0;4;0;4

Monday’s Games

Marion 47, Walkerville 28

CSAA Gold

Newaygo;2;0;5;1

Grant;2;0;4;3

Big Rapids;1;1;3;3

HC Tri-County;1;1;3;2

Reed City;1;1;2;4

Fremont;1;1;1;5

Chip. Hills;0;2;2;3

C.Montcalm;0;2;0;5

Monday’s Games

Grand Rapids Christian 48, Newaygo 37

Tuesday’s Games

Sparta 53, Fremont 9

Reed City 60, White Cloud 33

Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 45, Stanton Central Montcalm 35

Wednesday’s Games

Newaygo 60, Ada Forest Hills Eastern 44

Lakes 8

Muskegon Hts;2;0;3;0

Ludington;2;0;2;2

Manistee;1;1;1;3

Muskegon Cath.;1;1;1;3

Orchard View;0;2;1;2

Muskegon WMC;0;2;0;4

Tuesday’s Games

Western Michigan Christian 44, North Muskegon 29

Shelby 58, Manistee 38

Tuesday’s Games

Muskegon Heights vs. Traverse City West at Lakeshore Cup, Grand Haven

Wednesday’s Games

Ludington vs. Ann Arbor Skyline at Motor City Roundball Classic, Ferndale

Muskegon Heights vs. Petoskey at Lakeshore Cup, Grand Haven

Thursday’s Games

Ludington vs. Detroit Cass Tech at Motor City Roundball Classic, Ferndale

West Michigan

Montague;2;0;3;0

Ravenna;2;0;3;0

Shelby;2;0;3;1

Hart;1;1;2;1

Whitehall;1;1;2;2

Oakridge;0;2;3;3

N.Muskegon;0;2;2;2

Mason Co. Central;0;2;1;3

Monday’s Games

Grand Rapids West Catholic 71, Oakridge 34

Tuesday’s Games

Shelby 58, Manistee 38

North Muskegon 44, Western Michigan Christian 29

Montague 74, Comstock Park 56

Wednesday’s Games

Oakridge 38, Wyoming Potter’s House 37

Western Michigan D

Baldwin;3;0;3;0

Mesick;2;0;2;0

Brethren;1;0;1;0

Mason Co. Eastern;2;0;3;1

Pentwater;1;1;1;2

Manistee Cath.;1;2;2;2

Marion;0;2;0;2

Walkerville;0;2;0;3

BR Crossroads;0;3;0;3

Monday’s Games

Bear Lake 53, Marion 41

CSAA Silver

Kent City;2;0;7;0

Big Rapids;2;0;2;1

Morley-Stnwd;1;1;3;1

Holton;1;1;3;2

White Cld;1;1;3;3

Fremont;1;1;2;3

Lakeview;1;1;1;5

Bear Lake;1;2;1;2

Hesperia;0;2;0;3

Monday’s Games

Kent City 59, Ada Forest Hills Eastern 49

Tuesday’s Games

Reed City 60, White Cloud 33

Sparta 61, Fremont 51

Wednesday’s Games

Kent City 33, Grand Rapids Christian 27

CSAA Gold

Reed City;2;0;4;0

Grant;1;1;2;2

Newaygo;1;1;2;2

HC Tri-County;1;1;2;3

Chip.Hills;0;2;1;3

C.Montcalm;0;2;0;4

Monday’s Games

LeRoy Pine River 38, Remus Chippewa Hills 19

Tuesday’s Games

Reed City 74, White Cloud 44

CSAA Silver

Holton;1;0;2;0

Kent City;1;0;4;1

White Cloud;1;0;2;2

Lakeview;1;1;1;3

Morley-Stnwd;0;1;2;1

Hesperia;0;2;1;3

Monday’s Games

Kent City 59, Ada Forest Hills Eastern 49

Tuesday’s Games

Reed City 74, White Cloud 44

Wednesday’s Games

Kent city 33, Grand Rapids Christian 27

Trending Food Videos