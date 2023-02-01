WMC Lakes
;League;Overall
;W;L;W;L
Ludington;8;0;11;4
Montague;6;2;9;6
Oakridge;5;3;11;4
Manistee;4;4;7;8
Whitehall;2;5;9;6
Fremont;2;5;5;12
Orchard View;0;8;1;15
Jan. 27 games
Ludington 42, Oakridge 40
Fremont 30, Muskegon Catholic 28
Manistee 55, Orchard View 30
Montague 51, Whitehall 27
Jan. 30 games
Shelby 33, Orchard View 28
Whitehall 28, Newaygo 21
Jan. 31 games
Reeths-Puffer 42, Ludington 39
Reed City 47, Manistee 41
Grant 62, Fremont 52
Montague 39, Mason County Central 32
Oakridge 41, Shelby 26
Wyoming Potter’s House 52, Orchard View 14
Feb. 2 games
Ludington at Montague
Whitehall at Manistee
Oakridge at Fremont
Orchard View at Byron Center Zion Christian
Feb. 3 games
Oakridge at Western Michigan Christian
Feb. 6 games
Manistee at Benzie Central
Feb. 7 games
Whitehall at Ludington
Montague at Fremont
Orchard View at Oakridge
WMC Rivers
;League;Overall
;W;L;W;L
Hart;7;0;12;2
Mason County Central;7;1;13;2
Shelby;4;3;7;9
Holton;3;5;6;8
North Muskegon;3;5;4;11
Ravenna;2;5;5;8
Hesperia;0;7;1;13
Jan. 27 games
Mason County Central 55, Holton 37
North Muskegon 44, Hesperia 14
Jan. 30 games
Hart 61, White Cloud 27
Shelby 33, Orchard View 28
Jan. 31 games
Mason County Central 39, Montague 32
Hart 55, Morley-Stanwood 29
Holton 43, Newaygo 29
Holland Black River 34, North Muskegon 30
Ravenna 31, Remus Chippewa Hills 28
Oakridge 41, Shelby 26
Feb. 2 games
Ravenna at Hart
Hesperia at Holton
Shelby at North Muskegon
Feb. 6 games
Newaygo at Ravenna
Feb. 7 games
Mason County Central at Ravenna
Hart at North Muskegon
Shelby at Hesperia
Holton at White Cloud
WMD
;League;Overall
;W;L;W;L
Brethren;11;0;15;1
Marion;9;2;11;3
Manistee Catholic;8;2;12;3
Big Rapids Crossroads;7;4;7;6
Mason County Eastern;6;6;7;8
Mesick;5;7;5;10
Pentwater;4;8;5;10
Bear Lake;3;8;3;9
Walkerville;1;10;1;12
Baldwin;0;7;0;8
Jan. 26 games
Mason County Eastern 51, Big Rapids Crossroads 38
Brethren 52, Pentwater 20
Mesick 53, Bear Lake 13
Marion 59, Walkerville 14
Jan. 31 games
Brethren 47, Mason County Eastern 20
Manistee Catholic 45, Mesick 19
Marion 50, Pentwater 23
Bear Lake at Walkerville
Baldwin at Big Rapids Crossroads
Feb. 2 games
Mason County Eastern at Mesick
Pentwater at Bear Lake
Manistee Catholic at Marion
Walkerville at Baldwin
Brethren at Big Rapids Crossroads
Feb. 4 games
Brethren at Kent City
Feb. 7 games
Baldwin at Mason County Eastern
Pentwater at Big Rapids Crossroads
Manistee Catholic at Bear Lake
Marion at Brethren
Mesick at Walkerville
Feb. 9 games
Mason County Eastern at Marion
Manistee Catholic at Pentwater
Mesick at Baldwin
Brethren at Bear Lake
Walkerville at Big Rapids Crossroads
WMC Lakes
;League;Overall
;W;L;W;L
Ludington;6;0;13;1
Whitehall;6;1;11;4
Montague;4;2;8;5
Grant;3;3;8;4
Oakridge;2;4;4;9
Orchard View;1;6;2;11
Manistee;0;6;1;12
Jan. 26 games
Hart 74, Manistee 48
Whitehall 92, Shelby 61
Newaygo 62, Oakridge, OT
Fremont 69, Ravenna 42
Jan. 27 games
Manistee 60, LeRoy Pine River 24
Western Michigan Christian 65, Orchard View 27
Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 86, Oakridge 49
Jan. 30 games
Cadillac 66, Ludington 35
North Muskegon 43, Oakridge 40
Jan. 31 games
Reed City 59, Manistee 44
Montague 63, Mason County Central 60
Whitehall 82, Mona Shores 69
Wyoming Potter’s House 59, Orchard View 27
Fremont 65, Grant 56
Feb. 3 games
Fremont at Ludington
Manistee at Oakridge
Whitehall at Grand Rapids Covenant Christian
Orchard View at Montague
Feb. 6 games
Muskegon Heights at Fremont
Feb. 7 games
Hesperia at Manistee
Montague at Shelby
Kent City at Orchard View
Oakridge at Morley-Stanwood
Feb. 9 games
Oakridge at Ludington
Manistee at Orchard View
Whitehall at Montague
WMC Rivers
;League;Overall
;W;L;W;L
Hart;6;0;14;0
Mason County Central;5;1;10;3
North Muskegon;4;2;11;2
Ravenna;3;3;4;9
Shelby;2;4;5;8
Hesperia;1;5;3;10
Holton;0;6;0;13
Jan. 26 games
Fremont 69, Ravenna 42
Whitehall 92, Shelby 61
Hart 74, Manistee 48
Jan. 30 games
North Muskegon 43, Oakridge 40
Jan. 31 games
Montague 63, Mason County Central 60
Newaygo 69, Holton 44
Belding 67, Hesperia 33
Hart 62, White Cloud 45
Feb. 3 games
North Muskegon at Mason County Central
Hart at Shelby
Holton at Ravenna
Feb. 6
Mason County Central at Kent City
Feb. 7 games
Montague at Shelby
Ravenna at Wyoming Tri-unity Christian
North Muskegon at Grand Rapids West Michigan Aviation
White Cloud at Holton
Hesperia at Manistee
Feb. 9 games
Holton at Mason County Central
Ravenna at Shelby
Hesperia at North Muskegon
WMD
;League;Overall
;W;L;W;L
Baldwin;10;0;12;1
Mesick;8;2;9;4
Marion;7;2;9;4
Manistee Catholic;6;4;7;6
Brethren;6;4;6;6
Bear Lake;4;6;5;8
Pentwater;4;6;4;10
Mason County Eastern;3;7;3;10
Walkerville;1;9;1;11
Big Rapids Crossroads;0;9;0;11
Jan. 27 games
Mason County Eastern 64, Walkerville 53
Pentwater 82, Baldwin 62
Brethren 64, Manistee Catholic 28
Marion 57, Bear Lake 22
Jan. 30 games
Traverse City Christian 56, Bear Lake 20
Jan. 31 games
Morley-Stanwood 64, Big Rapids Crossroads 8
Feb. 1 games
Mason County Eastern 45, Bear Lake 32
Pentwater 66, Walkerville 48
Manistee Catholic 64, Big Rapids Crossroads 11
Mesick 53, Brethren 36
Baldwin 43, Marion 33
Feb. 3 games
Big Rapids Crossroads at Mason County Eastern
Brethren at Pentwater
Manistee Catholic at Brethren
Walkerville at Marion
Mesick at Bear Lake
Feb. 6
Lakeview at Walkerville
Marion at Manton
Newaygo at Big Rapids Crossroads
Feb. 7
Traverse City Christian at Baldwin
Feb. 8
Brethren at Mason County Eastern
Marion at Pentwater
Mesick at Manistee Catholic
Bear Lake at Walkerville
Baldwin at Big Rapids Crossroads