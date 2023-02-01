WMC Lakes

;League;Overall

;W;L;W;L

Ludington;8;0;11;4

Montague;6;2;9;6

Oakridge;5;3;11;4

Manistee;4;4;7;8

Whitehall;2;5;9;6

Fremont;2;5;5;12

Orchard View;0;8;1;15

Jan. 27 games

Ludington 42, Oakridge 40

Fremont 30, Muskegon Catholic 28

Manistee 55, Orchard View 30

Montague 51, Whitehall 27

Jan. 30 games

Shelby 33, Orchard View 28

Whitehall 28, Newaygo 21

Jan. 31 games

Reeths-Puffer 42, Ludington 39

Reed City 47, Manistee 41

Grant 62, Fremont 52

Montague 39, Mason County Central 32

Oakridge 41, Shelby 26

Wyoming Potter’s House 52, Orchard View 14

Feb. 2 games

Ludington at Montague

Whitehall at Manistee

Oakridge at Fremont

Orchard View at Byron Center Zion Christian

Feb. 3 games

Oakridge at Western Michigan Christian

Feb. 6 games

Manistee at Benzie Central

Feb. 7 games

Whitehall at Ludington

Montague at Fremont

Orchard View at Oakridge

WMC Rivers

;League;Overall

;W;L;W;L

Hart;7;0;12;2

Mason County Central;7;1;13;2

Shelby;4;3;7;9

Holton;3;5;6;8

North Muskegon;3;5;4;11

Ravenna;2;5;5;8

Hesperia;0;7;1;13

Jan. 27 games

Mason County Central 55, Holton 37

North Muskegon 44, Hesperia 14

Jan. 30 games

Hart 61, White Cloud 27

Shelby 33, Orchard View 28

Jan. 31 games

Mason County Central 39, Montague 32

Hart 55, Morley-Stanwood 29

Holton 43, Newaygo 29

Holland Black River 34, North Muskegon 30

Ravenna 31, Remus Chippewa Hills 28

Oakridge 41, Shelby 26

Feb. 2 games

Ravenna at Hart

Hesperia at Holton

Shelby at North Muskegon

Feb. 6 games

Newaygo at Ravenna

Feb. 7 games

Mason County Central at Ravenna

Hart at North Muskegon

Shelby at Hesperia

Holton at White Cloud

WMD

;League;Overall

;W;L;W;L

Brethren;11;0;15;1

Marion;9;2;11;3

Manistee Catholic;8;2;12;3

Big Rapids Crossroads;7;4;7;6

Mason County Eastern;6;6;7;8

Mesick;5;7;5;10

Pentwater;4;8;5;10

Bear Lake;3;8;3;9

Walkerville;1;10;1;12

Baldwin;0;7;0;8

Jan. 26 games

Mason County Eastern 51, Big Rapids Crossroads 38

Brethren 52, Pentwater 20

Mesick 53, Bear Lake 13

Marion 59, Walkerville 14

Jan. 31 games

Brethren 47, Mason County Eastern 20

Manistee Catholic 45, Mesick 19

Marion 50, Pentwater 23

Bear Lake at Walkerville

Baldwin at Big Rapids Crossroads

Feb. 2 games

Mason County Eastern at Mesick

Pentwater at Bear Lake

Manistee Catholic at Marion

Walkerville at Baldwin

Brethren at Big Rapids Crossroads

Feb. 4 games

Brethren at Kent City

Feb. 7 games

Baldwin at Mason County Eastern

Pentwater at Big Rapids Crossroads

Manistee Catholic at Bear Lake

Marion at Brethren

Mesick at Walkerville

Feb. 9 games

Mason County Eastern at Marion

Manistee Catholic at Pentwater

Mesick at Baldwin

Brethren at Bear Lake

Walkerville at Big Rapids Crossroads

WMC Lakes

;League;Overall

;W;L;W;L

Ludington;6;0;13;1

Whitehall;6;1;11;4

Montague;4;2;8;5

Grant;3;3;8;4

Oakridge;2;4;4;9

Orchard View;1;6;2;11

Manistee;0;6;1;12

Jan. 26 games

Hart 74, Manistee 48

Whitehall 92, Shelby 61

Newaygo 62, Oakridge, OT

Fremont 69, Ravenna 42

Jan. 27 games

Manistee 60, LeRoy Pine River 24

Western Michigan Christian 65, Orchard View 27

Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 86, Oakridge 49

Jan. 30 games

Cadillac 66, Ludington 35

North Muskegon 43, Oakridge 40

Jan. 31 games

Reed City 59, Manistee 44

Montague 63, Mason County Central 60

Whitehall 82, Mona Shores 69

Wyoming Potter’s House 59, Orchard View 27

Fremont 65, Grant 56

Feb. 3 games

Fremont at Ludington

Manistee at Oakridge

Whitehall at Grand Rapids Covenant Christian

Orchard View at Montague

Feb. 6 games

Muskegon Heights at Fremont

Feb. 7 games

Hesperia at Manistee

Montague at Shelby

Kent City at Orchard View

Oakridge at Morley-Stanwood

Feb. 9 games

Oakridge at Ludington

Manistee at Orchard View

Whitehall at Montague

WMC Rivers

;League;Overall

;W;L;W;L

Hart;6;0;14;0

Mason County Central;5;1;10;3

North Muskegon;4;2;11;2

Ravenna;3;3;4;9

Shelby;2;4;5;8

Hesperia;1;5;3;10

Holton;0;6;0;13

Jan. 26 games

Fremont 69, Ravenna 42

Whitehall 92, Shelby 61

Hart 74, Manistee 48

Jan. 30 games

North Muskegon 43, Oakridge 40

Jan. 31 games

Montague 63, Mason County Central 60

Newaygo 69, Holton 44

Belding 67, Hesperia 33

Hart 62, White Cloud 45

Feb. 3 games

North Muskegon at Mason County Central

Hart at Shelby

Holton at Ravenna

Feb. 6

Mason County Central at Kent City

Feb. 7 games

Montague at Shelby

Ravenna at Wyoming Tri-unity Christian

North Muskegon at Grand Rapids West Michigan Aviation

White Cloud at Holton

Hesperia at Manistee

Feb. 9 games

Holton at Mason County Central

Ravenna at Shelby

Hesperia at North Muskegon

WMD

;League;Overall

;W;L;W;L

Baldwin;10;0;12;1

Mesick;8;2;9;4

Marion;7;2;9;4

Manistee Catholic;6;4;7;6

Brethren;6;4;6;6

Bear Lake;4;6;5;8

Pentwater;4;6;4;10

Mason County Eastern;3;7;3;10

Walkerville;1;9;1;11

Big Rapids Crossroads;0;9;0;11

Jan. 27 games

Mason County Eastern 64, Walkerville 53

Pentwater 82, Baldwin 62

Brethren 64, Manistee Catholic 28

Marion 57, Bear Lake 22

Jan. 30 games

Traverse City Christian 56, Bear Lake 20

Jan. 31 games

Morley-Stanwood 64, Big Rapids Crossroads 8

Feb. 1 games

Mason County Eastern 45, Bear Lake 32

Pentwater 66, Walkerville 48

Manistee Catholic 64, Big Rapids Crossroads 11

Mesick 53, Brethren 36

Baldwin 43, Marion 33

Feb. 3 games

Big Rapids Crossroads at Mason County Eastern

Brethren at Pentwater

Manistee Catholic at Brethren

Walkerville at Marion

Mesick at Bear Lake

Feb. 6

Lakeview at Walkerville

Marion at Manton

Newaygo at Big Rapids Crossroads

Feb. 7

Traverse City Christian at Baldwin

Feb. 8

Brethren at Mason County Eastern

Marion at Pentwater

Mesick at Manistee Catholic

Bear Lake at Walkerville

Baldwin at Big Rapids Crossroads

