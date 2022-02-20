Girls basketball
Lakes 8
Ludington;8;1;14;5
Muskegon WMC;7;1;12;4
Muskegon Hts;5;4;5;7
Muskegon Cath.;4;5;8;9
Manistee;2;6;3;14
Orchard View;0;9;1;17
Monday’s Games
Montague 51, Manistee 32
Tuesday’s Games
Cadillac 47, Ludington 34
Muskegon Heights 66, Muskegon Catholic 61
Western Michigan Christian 46, Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 40
Wednesday’s Games
Western Michigan Christian 76, Manistee 32
Friday’s Games
Ludington 56, Muskegon Catholic 37
Manistee 48, Muskegon Heights 43
Western Michigan Christian 69, Orchard View 18
Monday’s Games
Kingsley at Manistee
Tuesday’s Games
Muskegon Catholic at Byron Center Zion Christian
Orchard View at Walkerville
Wednesday’s Games
Western Michigan Christian at Oakridge
Friday’s Games
Ludington at Muskegon Heights
Orchard View at Manistee
Western Michigan Christian at Muskegon Catholic
Saturday’s Games
Manistee at Western Michigan Christian
West Michigan
x-Hart;13;0;15;3
Montague;10;2;14;4
Mason Co Central;8;5;12;6
Shelby;6;6;10;8
Whitehall;6;7;8;11
Oakridge;6;7;7;11
Ravenna;2;11;5;14
North Muskegon;0;13;2;16
x-denotes league champion
Monday’s Games
Mason County Central 43, Ravenna 33
Montague 51, Manistee 29
Tuesday’s Games
Kent City 42, Hart 39
Mason County Central 38, Onekama 28
White Cloud 34, North Muskegon 21
Ravenna 30, Holton 16
Thursday’s Games
Hart 47, Montague 35
Whitehall 28, Mason County Central 26
Oakridge 34, North Muskegon 20
Shelby 44, Ravenna 21
Tuesday’s Games
Oakridge at Hart
Mason County Central at North Muskegon
Montague at Ravenna
Shelby at Whitehall
Wednesday’s Games
Western Michigan Christian at Oakridge
Thursday’s Games
Shelby at Montague
Friday’s Games
Mason County Central at Fruitport Calvary Christian
Western Michigan D
Manistee Cath.;11;2;12;3
Mesick;11;4;13;5
Marion;10;4;10;5
Mason Co Eastern;9;5;9;9
Brethren;8;5;9;5
Walkerville;8;7;9;8
BR Crossroads;2;10;2;10
Pentwater;3;11;3;13
Bear Lake;0;14;0;15
Monday’s Games
Marion 36, Bear Lake 20
Lake Leelanau St. Mary 41, Mesick 28 Tuesday’s Games
Brethren 44, Bear Lake 14
Walkerville 59, Big Rapids Crossroads 37
Manistee Catholic 46, Pentwater 22
Marion 54, Mason County Eastern 27
Wednesday’s Games
Mesick 42, Big Rapids Crossroads 18
Thursday’s Games
Walkerville 45, Manistee Catholic 40
Marion 49, Mesick 33
Mason County Eastern 48, Pentwater 29
Saturday’s Games
Pentwater 45, Bear Lake 26
Manistee Catholic 47, Brethren 35
Monday’s Games
Big Rapids Crossroads at Brethren
Tuesday’s Games
Bear Lake at Buckley
Brethren at Suttons Bay
Mason County Eastern at Manistee Catholic
McBain Northern Michigan Christian at Marion
Orchard View at Walkerville
Thursday’s Games
Bear Lake at Fife Lake Forest Area
Marion at Big Rapids Crossroads
Manistee Catholic at Mason County Eastern
Brethren at Walkerville
Pentwater at Mesick
Friday’s Games
Bear Lake at Big Rapids Crossroads
Manistee Catholic at Marion
CSAA Gold
x-Newaygo;12;0;17;1
Big Rapids;8;4;12;6
Grant;8;4;10;8
Reed City;8;4;9;9
HC Tri-County;5;7;8;10
Central Montcalm;4;8;4;14
Fremont;2;10;2;16
Chippewa Hills;1;11;5;13
x-denotes league champion
Tuesday’s Games
Reed City 41, Big Rapids 31
Grant 57, Fremont 43
Newaygo 70, Howard City Tri-County 30
Stanton Central Montcalm 45, Remus Chippewa Hills 31
Friday’s Games
Big Rapids 53, Remus Chippewa Hills 38
Howard City Tri-County 48, Fremont 38
Newaygo 53, Grant 42
Reed City 47, Stanton Central Montcalm 33
Tuesday’s Games
Big Rapids at Grant
Remus Chippewa Hills at Fremont
Stanton Central Montcalm at Howard City Tri-County
Reed City at Newaygo
Friday’s Games
Howard City Tri-County at Big Rapids
Fremont at Reed City
Grant at Stanton Central Montcalm
Newaygo at Remus Chippewa Hills
CSAA Silver
x-Kent City;9;0;18;0
Morley-Stanwood;7;2;14;4
Holton;6;4;11;7
White Cloud;3;6;8;11
Lakeview;3;6;3;12
Hesperia;0;9;2;14
x-denotes league champion
Monday’s Games
Mount Pleasant 61, Morley-Stanwood 59
Tuesday’s Games
Ravenna 30, Holton 16
Kent City 42, Hart 39
Beal City 41, Lakeview 29
White Cloud 34, North Muskegon 21
Friday’s Games
Morley-Stanwood 48, Hesperia 22
Kent City 59, Holton 24
Lakeview 39, White Cloud 36
Tuesday’s Games
Fruitport Calvary Christian at Holton
Lakeview at Belding
Grand Rapids Covenant Christian at Morley-Stanwood
Wednesday’s Games
Kent City at Grand Rapids West Michigan Aviation Academy
Thursday’s Games
Hesperia at Fruitport Calvary Christian
Friday’s Games
Holton at Hesperia
White Cloud at Kent City
Lakeview at Morley-Stanwood
Boys basketball
Lakes 8
x-Ludington;9;0;10;6
Muskegon Hts;7;2;10;5
Muskegon WMC;5;3;5;10
Muskegon Cath.;3;6;4;11
Manistee;1;7;1;15
Orchard View;1;7;3;12
x-denotes league champion
Tuesday’s Games
Muskegon Heights 51, Muskegon Catholic 45
Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 79, Western Michigan Christian 55
Wednesday’s Games
Western Michigan Christian 73, Manistee 40
Friday’s Games
Ludington 47, Muskegon Catholic 38
Manistee 72, Muskegon Heights 36
Western Michigan Christian 63, Orchard View 57
Tuesday’s Games
Manistee at Montague
Byron Center Zion Christian at Muskegon Catholic
Grand Rapids Wellspring Prep at Muskegon Heights
Shelby at Orchard View
Holton at Western Michigan Christian
Wednesday’s Games
Ludington at Whitehall
Friday’s Games
Muskegon Heights at Ludington
Manistee at Orchard View
Western Michigan Christian at Muskegon Catholic
West Michigan
Whitehall;9;3;11;6
Ravenna;8;4;10;6
Montague;7;5;11;5
North Muskegon;7;5;10;7
Shelby;7;5;10;6
Oakridge;6;6;10;8
Hart;2;10;5;10
MC Central;2;10;5;11
Tuesday’s Games
Whitehall 65, Hart 35
Shelby 54, Mason County Central 44
Montague 48, North Muskegon 40
Oakridge 65, Ravenna 41
Friday’s Games
North Muskegon 62, Hart 32
Mason County Central 40, Ravenna 39
Montague 61, Shelby 54
Oakridge 62, Whitehall 60, OT
Monday’s Games
Hart at Fruitport Calvary Christian
Tuesday’s Games
Onekama at Mason County Central
Manistee at Montague
Shelby at Orchard View
Wednesday’s Games
Grand Rapids West Michigan Aviation Academy at Hart
Ludington at Whitehall
Friday’s Games
Hart at Montague
Mason County Central at Whitehall
North Muskegon at Oakridge
Shelby at Ravenna
Western Michigan D
Mesick;15;0;17;0
Baldwin;13;2;13;3
Mason Co Eastern;11;4;12;5
Brethren;8;6;8;7
Bear Lake;8;7;8;9
Marion;5;7;5;8
Pentwater;4;7;4;9
Manistee Cath;4;10;5;11
Walkerville;1;13;1;14
BR Crossroads;0;14;0;15
Monday’s Games
Frankfort 69, Brethren 42
Manistee Catholic 49, Walkerville 36
Wednesday’s Games
Baldwin 63, Walkerville 29
Pentwater 51, Bear Lake 41
Brethren 70, Big Rapids Crossroads 10
Manistee Catholic 49, Marion 47
Mesick 63, Mason County Eastern 52
Friday’s Games
Baldwin 58, Mason County Eastern 39
Bear Lake 49, Manistee Catholic 36
Pentwater 71, Big Rapids Crossroads 28
Marion 39, Brethren 35
Mesick 63, Walkerville 26
Saturday’s Games
Bear Lake 55, Pentwater 39
Mesick 79, Buckley 72, 2OT
Monday’s Games
Walkerville at Big Rapids Crossroads
Marion at Pentwater
Wednesday’s Games
Baldwin at Mesick
Bear Lake at Brethren
Big Rapids Crossroads at Walkerville
Manistee Catholic at Pentwater
Marion at Mason County Eastern
Friday’s Games
Baldwin at Brethren
Bear Lake at Big Rapids Crossroads
Manistee Catholic at Walkerville
Marion at Mesick
Pentwater at Mason County Eastern
CSAA Gold
Big Rapids;11;1;14;2
Fremont;9;2;11;6
Reed City;9;3;12;5
Grant;7;5;9;7
HC Tri-County;5;6;8;8
Newaygo;3;9;5;12
Central Montcalm;3;9;4;13
Chippewa Hills;0;12;1;16
Tuesday’s Games
Big Rapids 64, Reed City 51
Fremont 60, Grant 50
Newaygo 52, Howard City Tri-County 47
Stanton Central Montcalm 65, Remus Chippewa Hills 46
Wednesday’s Games
Beal City 55, Remus Chippewa Hills 34
Friday’s Games
Big Rapids 73, Remus Chippewa Hills 39
Grant 92, Newaygo 59
Reed City 59, Stanton Central Montcalm 33
Tuesday’s Games
Grant at Big Rapids
Fremont at Remus Chippewa Hills
Howard City Tri-County at Stanton Central Montcalm
Newaygo at Reed City
Friday’s Games
Howard City Tri-County at Big Rapids
Fremont at Reed City
Grant at Stanton Central Montcalm
Newaygo at Remus Chippewa Hills
CSAA Silver
Kent City;9;0;12;4
Holton;7;2;11;5
White Cloud;4;5;8;9
Lakeview;2;8;3;14
Hesperia;0;8;1;13
Friday’s Games
Kent City 47, Holton 30
White Cloud 54, Lakeview 31
Tuesday’s Games
Fruitport Calvary Christian at Hesperia
Holton at Western Michigan Christian
Belding at Lakeview
Morley-Stanwood at Shepherd
Wednesday’s Games
Blanchard Montabella at Kent City
Friday’s Games
Holton at Hesperia
White Cloud at Kent City
Lakeview at Morley-Stanwood