Girls basketball

Lakes 8

Ludington;8;1;14;5

Muskegon WMC;7;1;12;4

Muskegon Hts;5;4;5;7

Muskegon Cath.;4;5;8;9

Manistee;2;6;3;14

Orchard View;0;9;1;17

Monday’s Games

Montague 51, Manistee 32

Tuesday’s Games

Cadillac 47, Ludington 34

Muskegon Heights 66, Muskegon Catholic 61

Western Michigan Christian 46, Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 40

Wednesday’s Games

Western Michigan Christian 76, Manistee 32

Friday’s Games

Ludington 56, Muskegon Catholic 37

Manistee 48, Muskegon Heights 43

Western Michigan Christian 69, Orchard View 18

Monday’s Games

Kingsley at Manistee

Tuesday’s Games

Muskegon Catholic at Byron Center Zion Christian

Orchard View at Walkerville

Wednesday’s Games

Western Michigan Christian at Oakridge

Friday’s Games

Ludington at Muskegon Heights

Orchard View at Manistee

Western Michigan Christian at Muskegon Catholic

Saturday’s Games

Manistee at Western Michigan Christian

West Michigan

x-Hart;13;0;15;3

Montague;10;2;14;4

Mason Co Central;8;5;12;6

Shelby;6;6;10;8

Whitehall;6;7;8;11

Oakridge;6;7;7;11

Ravenna;2;11;5;14

North Muskegon;0;13;2;16

x-denotes league champion

Monday’s Games

Mason County Central 43, Ravenna 33

Montague 51, Manistee 29

Tuesday’s Games

Kent City 42, Hart 39

Mason County Central 38, Onekama 28

White Cloud 34, North Muskegon 21

Ravenna 30, Holton 16

Thursday’s Games

Hart 47, Montague 35

Whitehall 28, Mason County Central 26

Oakridge 34, North Muskegon 20

Shelby 44, Ravenna 21

Tuesday’s Games

Oakridge at Hart

Mason County Central at North Muskegon

Montague at Ravenna

Shelby at Whitehall

Wednesday’s Games

Western Michigan Christian at Oakridge

Thursday’s Games

Shelby at Montague

Friday’s Games

Mason County Central at Fruitport Calvary Christian

Western Michigan D

Manistee Cath.;11;2;12;3

Mesick;11;4;13;5

Marion;10;4;10;5

Mason Co Eastern;9;5;9;9

Brethren;8;5;9;5

Walkerville;8;7;9;8

BR Crossroads;2;10;2;10

Pentwater;3;11;3;13

Bear Lake;0;14;0;15

Monday’s Games

Marion 36, Bear Lake 20

Lake Leelanau St. Mary 41, Mesick 28 Tuesday’s Games

Brethren 44, Bear Lake 14

Walkerville 59, Big Rapids Crossroads 37

Manistee Catholic 46, Pentwater 22

Marion 54, Mason County Eastern 27

Wednesday’s Games

Mesick 42, Big Rapids Crossroads 18

Thursday’s Games

Walkerville 45, Manistee Catholic 40

Marion 49, Mesick 33

Mason County Eastern 48, Pentwater 29

Saturday’s Games

Pentwater 45, Bear Lake 26

Manistee Catholic 47, Brethren 35

Monday’s Games

Big Rapids Crossroads at Brethren

Tuesday’s Games

Bear Lake at Buckley

Brethren at Suttons Bay

Mason County Eastern at Manistee Catholic

McBain Northern Michigan Christian at Marion

Orchard View at Walkerville

Thursday’s Games

Bear Lake at Fife Lake Forest Area

Marion at Big Rapids Crossroads

Manistee Catholic at Mason County Eastern

Brethren at Walkerville

Pentwater at Mesick

Friday’s Games

Bear Lake at Big Rapids Crossroads

Manistee Catholic at Marion

CSAA Gold

x-Newaygo;12;0;17;1

Big Rapids;8;4;12;6

Grant;8;4;10;8

Reed City;8;4;9;9

HC Tri-County;5;7;8;10

Central Montcalm;4;8;4;14

Fremont;2;10;2;16

Chippewa Hills;1;11;5;13

x-denotes league champion

Tuesday’s Games

Reed City 41, Big Rapids 31

Grant 57, Fremont 43

Newaygo 70, Howard City Tri-County 30

Stanton Central Montcalm 45, Remus Chippewa Hills 31

Friday’s Games

Big Rapids 53, Remus Chippewa Hills 38

Howard City Tri-County 48, Fremont 38

Newaygo 53, Grant 42

Reed City 47, Stanton Central Montcalm 33

Tuesday’s Games

Big Rapids at Grant

Remus Chippewa Hills at Fremont

Stanton Central Montcalm at Howard City Tri-County

Reed City at Newaygo

Friday’s Games

Howard City Tri-County at Big Rapids

Fremont at Reed City

Grant at Stanton Central Montcalm

Newaygo at Remus Chippewa Hills

CSAA Silver

x-Kent City;9;0;18;0

Morley-Stanwood;7;2;14;4

Holton;6;4;11;7

White Cloud;3;6;8;11

Lakeview;3;6;3;12

Hesperia;0;9;2;14

x-denotes league champion

Monday’s Games

Mount Pleasant 61, Morley-Stanwood 59

Tuesday’s Games

Ravenna 30, Holton 16

Kent City 42, Hart 39

Beal City 41, Lakeview 29

White Cloud 34, North Muskegon 21

Friday’s Games

Morley-Stanwood 48, Hesperia 22

Kent City 59, Holton 24

Lakeview 39, White Cloud 36

Tuesday’s Games

Fruitport Calvary Christian at Holton

Lakeview at Belding

Grand Rapids Covenant Christian at Morley-Stanwood

Wednesday’s Games

Kent City at Grand Rapids West Michigan Aviation Academy

Thursday’s Games

Hesperia at Fruitport Calvary Christian

Friday’s Games

Holton at Hesperia

White Cloud at Kent City

Lakeview at Morley-Stanwood

Boys basketball

Lakes 8

x-Ludington;9;0;10;6

Muskegon Hts;7;2;10;5

Muskegon WMC;5;3;5;10

Muskegon Cath.;3;6;4;11

Manistee;1;7;1;15

Orchard View;1;7;3;12

x-denotes league champion

Tuesday’s Games

Muskegon Heights 51, Muskegon Catholic 45

Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 79, Western Michigan Christian 55

Wednesday’s Games

Western Michigan Christian 73, Manistee 40

Friday’s Games

Ludington 47, Muskegon Catholic 38

Manistee 72, Muskegon Heights 36

Western Michigan Christian 63, Orchard View 57

Tuesday’s Games

Manistee at Montague

Byron Center Zion Christian at Muskegon Catholic

Grand Rapids Wellspring Prep at Muskegon Heights

Shelby at Orchard View

Holton at Western Michigan Christian

Wednesday’s Games

Ludington at Whitehall

Friday’s Games

Muskegon Heights at Ludington

Manistee at Orchard View

Western Michigan Christian at Muskegon Catholic

West Michigan

Whitehall;9;3;11;6

Ravenna;8;4;10;6

Montague;7;5;11;5

North Muskegon;7;5;10;7

Shelby;7;5;10;6

Oakridge;6;6;10;8

Hart;2;10;5;10

MC Central;2;10;5;11

Tuesday’s Games

Whitehall 65, Hart 35

Shelby 54, Mason County Central 44

Montague 48, North Muskegon 40

Oakridge 65, Ravenna 41

Friday’s Games

North Muskegon 62, Hart 32

Mason County Central 40, Ravenna 39

Montague 61, Shelby 54

Oakridge 62, Whitehall 60, OT

Monday’s Games

Hart at Fruitport Calvary Christian

Tuesday’s Games

Onekama at Mason County Central

Manistee at Montague

Shelby at Orchard View

Wednesday’s Games

Grand Rapids West Michigan Aviation Academy at Hart

Ludington at Whitehall

Friday’s Games

Hart at Montague

Mason County Central at Whitehall

North Muskegon at Oakridge

Shelby at Ravenna

Western Michigan D

Mesick;15;0;17;0

Baldwin;13;2;13;3

Mason Co Eastern;11;4;12;5

Brethren;8;6;8;7

Bear Lake;8;7;8;9

Marion;5;7;5;8

Pentwater;4;7;4;9

Manistee Cath;4;10;5;11

Walkerville;1;13;1;14

BR Crossroads;0;14;0;15

Monday’s Games

Frankfort 69, Brethren 42

Manistee Catholic 49, Walkerville 36

Wednesday’s Games

Baldwin 63, Walkerville 29

Pentwater 51, Bear Lake 41

Brethren 70, Big Rapids Crossroads 10

Manistee Catholic 49, Marion 47

Mesick 63, Mason County Eastern 52

Friday’s Games

Baldwin 58, Mason County Eastern 39

Bear Lake 49, Manistee Catholic 36

Pentwater 71, Big Rapids Crossroads 28

Marion 39, Brethren 35

Mesick 63, Walkerville 26

Saturday’s Games

Bear Lake 55, Pentwater 39

Mesick 79, Buckley 72, 2OT

Monday’s Games

Walkerville at Big Rapids Crossroads

Marion at Pentwater

Wednesday’s Games

Baldwin at Mesick

Bear Lake at Brethren

Big Rapids Crossroads at Walkerville

Manistee Catholic at Pentwater

Marion at Mason County Eastern

Friday’s Games

Baldwin at Brethren

Bear Lake at Big Rapids Crossroads

Manistee Catholic at Walkerville

Marion at Mesick

Pentwater at Mason County Eastern

CSAA Gold

Big Rapids;11;1;14;2

Fremont;9;2;11;6

Reed City;9;3;12;5

Grant;7;5;9;7

HC Tri-County;5;6;8;8

Newaygo;3;9;5;12

Central Montcalm;3;9;4;13

Chippewa Hills;0;12;1;16

Tuesday’s Games

Big Rapids 64, Reed City 51

Fremont 60, Grant 50

Newaygo 52, Howard City Tri-County 47

Stanton Central Montcalm 65, Remus Chippewa Hills 46

Wednesday’s Games

Beal City 55, Remus Chippewa Hills 34

Friday’s Games

Big Rapids 73, Remus Chippewa Hills 39

Grant 92, Newaygo 59

Reed City 59, Stanton Central Montcalm 33

Tuesday’s Games

Grant at Big Rapids

Fremont at Remus Chippewa Hills

Howard City Tri-County at Stanton Central Montcalm

Newaygo at Reed City

Friday’s Games

Howard City Tri-County at Big Rapids

Fremont at Reed City

Grant at Stanton Central Montcalm

Newaygo at Remus Chippewa Hills

CSAA Silver

Kent City;9;0;12;4

Holton;7;2;11;5

White Cloud;4;5;8;9

Lakeview;2;8;3;14

Hesperia;0;8;1;13

Friday’s Games

Kent City 47, Holton 30

White Cloud 54, Lakeview 31

Tuesday’s Games

Fruitport Calvary Christian at Hesperia

Holton at Western Michigan Christian

Belding at Lakeview

Morley-Stanwood at Shepherd

Wednesday’s Games

Blanchard Montabella at Kent City

Friday’s Games

Holton at Hesperia

White Cloud at Kent City

Lakeview at Morley-Stanwood

Trending Food Videos