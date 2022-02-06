Girls basketball
Lakes 8
Ludington;6;1;11;4
Muskegon WMC;5;1;9;4
Muskegon Cath.;4;2;7;5
Muskegon Hts;2;3;2;6
Manistee;1;4;2;10
Orchard View;0;7;1;14
Tuesday's Games
Muskegon Catholic 46, Fruitport 27
Shelby 52, Orchard View 33
Western Michigan Christian 73, Grandville Calvin Christian 49
Wednesday's Games
Traverse City Central 59, Manistee 34
Friday's Games
Ludington 58, Manistee 16
Muskegon Catholic 58, Orchard View 17
Western Michigan Christian 73, Muskegon Heights 35
Saturday's Games
Spring Lake 56, Western Michigan Christian 48
Monday's Games
Traverse City West at Ludington
Tuesday's Games
Manistee at Muskegon Heights
Muskegon Catholic at Holton
Wednesday's Games
Manistee at Traverse City West
Thursday's Games
Fruitport Calvary Christian at Muskegon Catholic
Friday's Games
Ludington at Orchard View
Manistee at Western Michigan Christian
Muskegon Heights at Muskegon Catholic
West Michigan
Hart;10;0;12;2
Montague;8;1;11;3
Shelby;5;4;9;6
Mason Co Central;5;4;8;5
Whitehall;5;5;7;9
Ravenna;2;6;4;9
Oakridge;2;7;3;11
N. Muskegon;0;10;2;12
Monday's Games
Mason County Central 34, White Cloud 20
Holton 48, North Muskegon 43, OT
Tuesday's Games
Caledonia 47, Hart 36
Montague 54, Grant 39
Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 43, Oakridge 36
Remus Chippewa Hills 52, Ravenna 47
Shelby 52, Orchard View 33
Whitehall 56, Fremont 54, OT
Thursday's Games
Hart 60, Shelby 25
Mason County Central 47, Oakridge 35
Montague 38, Whitehall 25
Ravenna 27, North Muskegon 26
Tuesday's Games
Whitehall at Hart
Mason County Central at Shelby
North Muskegon at Montague
Ravenna at Oakridge
Friday's Games
North Muskegon at Hart
Ravenna at Mason County Central
Montague at Shelby
Whitehall at Oakridge
Western Michigan D
Manistee Cath.;6;1;7;2
Mesick;9;2;11;2
Brethren;6;3;7;3
Marion;6;3;6;4
Mason Co. Eastern;7;4;7;7
Walkerville;6;5;6;6
BR Crossroads;1;7;1;7
Pentwater;1;8;1;10
Bear Lake;0;9;0;10
Monday's Games
Mairon 49, Big Rapids Crossroads 34
Tuesday's Games
Mesick 50, Bear Lake 12
Mason County Eastern 45, Big Rapids Crossroads 34
Brethren 56, Pentwater 35
Manistee Catholic 47, Hesperia 28
Thursday's Games
Walkerville 41, Bear Lake 33
Brethren 39, Mason County Eastern 24
Mesick 31, Manistee Catholic 21
Marion 43, Pentwater 25
Friday's Games
Elk Rapids 73, Mason County Eastern 22
Saturday's Games
Manistee Catholic 40, Bear Lake 24
Brethren 33, Marion 23
Tuesday's Games
Bear Lake at Pentwater
Brethren at Big Rapids Crossroads
Marion at Manistee Catholic
Mesick at Mason County Eastern
Hesperia at Walkerville
Thursday's Games
Manistee Catholic at Bear Lake
Big Rapids Crossroads at Pentwater
Brethren at Marion
Grand Traverse Academy at Mason County Eastern
Walkerville at Mesick
Friday's Games
Manistee Catholic at Walkerville
Saturday's Games
Big Rapids Crossroads at Brethren
CSAA Gold
Newaygo;8;0;13;1
Grant;7;2;9;5
Big Rapids;6;3;9;5
Reed City;4;4;5;9
HC Tri-County;3;6;6;8
Central Montcalm;3;5;3;11
Fremont;2;7;2;13
Chippewa HIlls;1;7;5;9
Tuesday's Games
Whitehall 56, Fremont 54, OT
Montague 54, Grant 39
Howard City Tri-County 54, Allegan 33
Newaygo 43, Reed City 21
Remus Chippewa Hills 52, Ravenna 47
Ionia 46, Stanton Central Montcalm 36
Friday's Games
Newaygo 54, Big Rapids 43
Stanton Central Montcalm 69, Fremont 55
Grant 79, Remus Chippewa Hills 51
Reed City 37, Howard City Tri-County 35
Tuesday's Games
Cadillac at Big Rapids
Morley-Stanwood at Grant
Howard City Tri-County at White Cloud
Remus Chippewa Hills at Newaygo
Wednesday's Games
Reed City at Stanton Central Montcalm
Friday's Games
Big Rapids at Stanton Central Montcalm
Fremont at Newaygo
Grant at Howard City Tri-County
Remus Chippewa Hills at Reed City
CSAA Silver
Kent City;7;0;15;0
Morley-Stanwood;5;2;11;3
Holton;4;3;8;5
White Cloud;3;4;6;9
Lakeview;2;6;2;12
Hesperia;0;7;2;10
Monday's Games
Holton 48, North Muskegon 43, OT
Mason County Central 34, White Cloud 20
Tuesday's Games
Manistee Catholic 47, Hesperia 28
Holton 45, Lakeview 31
Kent City 43, Sparta 23
Lake City 65, Morley-Stanwood 38
Thursday's Games
Midland Calvary Baptist 53, Lakeview 44, OT
Friday's Games
Lakeview 39, Hesperia 27
Holton 51, White Cloud 34
Kent City 50, Morley-Stanwood 38
Tuesday's Games
Hesperia at Walkerville
Muskegon Catholic at Holton
Lakeview at Vestaburg
Morley-Stanwood at Grant
Howard City Tri-County at White Cloud
Friday's Games
Kent City at Hesperia
Lakeview at Holton
Morley-Stanwood at White Cloud
Boys basketball
Lakes 8
Ludington;7;0;8;5
Muskegon Hts;4;2;7;4
Muskegon Cath.;3;3;4;7
Muskegon WMC;3;3;3;8
Manistee;1;5;1;12
Orchard View;1;6;3;9
Tuesday's Games
Traverse City Christian 72, Manistee 62
Fremont 64, Orchard View 51
Grandville Calvin Christian 56, Western Michigan Christian 46
Friday's Games
Ludington 76, Manistee 39
Muskegon Catholic 62, Orchard View 49
Muskegon Heights 51, Western Michigan Christian 50
Saturday's Games
Spring Lake 73, Western Michigan Christian 39
Tuesday's Games
Ludington at Traverse City West
Whitehall at Manistee
Muskegon Catholic at Ravenna
Muskegon Heights at Kalamazoo Phoenix
Montague at Orchard View
Friday's Games
Orchard View at Ludington
Western Michigan Christian Manistee
Muskegon Catholic at Muskegon Heights
West Michigan
Ravenna;7;2;8;4
Whitehall;7;2;8;4
N. Muskegon;6;2;9;4
Montague;5;4;8;4
Shelby;5;4;7;5
Oakridge;2;6;5;8
Hart;2;7;4;7
Mason Co. Central;1;8;4;9
Tuesday's Games
Mason County Central 60, Hart 45
Montague 57, Oakridge 47
North Muskegon 57, Shelby 51
Whitehall 55, Ravenna 41
Friday's Games
Ravenna 57, Hart 32
Montague 57, Mason County Central 44
Oakridge 59, Shelby 48
Whitehall 69, North Muskegon 61
Monday's Games
Hart at Hesperia
Shelby at Holton
Tuesday's Games
Montague at Orchard View
Oakridge at Western Michigan Christian
Muskegon Catholic at Ravenna
Whitehall at Manistee
Thursday's Games
Hart at Shelby
Mason County Central at Oakridge
Whitehall at Montague
Ravenna at North Muskegon
Western Michigan D
Mesick;10;0;11;0
Baldwin;9;2;9;3
Mason Co. Eastern;8;2;9;3
Brethren;6;4;6;4
Bear Lake;5;5;5;7
Marion;3;5;3;6
Pentwater;2;5;2;6
Manistee Cath.;2;6;3;7
Walkerville;1;8;1;9
BR Crossroads;0;10;0;10
Monday's Games
Brethren 42, Marion 38
Lake Leelanau St. Mary 63, Manistee Catholic 20
Mason County Eastern 76, Hesperia 33
White Cloud 54, Walkerville 43
Wednesday's Games
Baldwin 69, Baldwin 38
Marion 59, Bear Lake 42
Mesick 89, Big Rapids Crossroads 13
Brethren 53, Manistee Catholic 31
Mason County Eastern 77, Walkerville 43
Friday's Games
Baldwin 51, Marion 39
Bear Lake 52, Mason County Eastern 42
Manistee Catholic 63, Big Rapids Crossroads 35
Mesick 77, Brethren 29
Walkerville 56, Pentwater 43
Monday's Games
Mesick at Manistee Catholic
Mason County Eastern at Marion
Pentwater at White Cloud
Tuesday's Games
Morley-Stanwood at Big Rapids Crossroads
Wednesday's Games
Baldwin at Manistee Catholic
Bear Lake at Mesick
Big Rapids Crossroads at Mason County Eastern
Marion at Walkerville
Pentwater at Brethren
Friday's Games
Big Rapids Crossroads at Baldwin
Walkerville at Bear Lake
Manistee Catholic at Mesick
Pentwater at Marion
Mason County Eastern at Brethren
CSAA Gold
Fremont;8;1;10;5
Big Rapids;7;1;9;2
Reed City;6;1;9;3
Grant;5;4;7;6
HC Tri-County;4;5;7;7
Central Montcalm;2;6;3;9
Newaygo;1;7;3;10
Chippewa Hills;0;8;1;11
Tuesday's Games
Fremont 64, Orchard View 51
Grant 66, Morley-Stanwood 47
Howard City Tri-County 78, Allegan 63
Holton 54, Newaygo 41
Cadillac 65, Reed City 39
Stanton Central Montcalm 70, Lakeview 34
Friday's Games
Big Rapids 51, Newaygo 44
Fremont 61, Stanton Central Montcalm 54
Grant 75, Remus Chippewa Hills 34
Reed City 70, Howard City Tri-County 53
Monday's Games
Big Rapids at Reed City
Tuesday's Games
Big Rapids at Lakeview
Fremont at Newaygo
Remus Chippewa Hills at Newaygo
Stanton Central Montcalm at Grand Rapids Covenant Christian
Wednesday's Games
Reed City at Stanton Central Montcalm
Friday's Games
Big Rapids at Stanton Central Montcalm
Fremont at Newaygo
Grant at Howard City Tri-County
Remus Chippewa Hills at Reed City
CSAA Silver
Holton;6;0;10;2
Kent City;6;0;9;4
Morley-Stanwood;3;4;6;7
White Cloud;3;4;6;8
Lakeview;2;6;3;11
Hesperia;0;7;1;11
Monday's Games
Mason County Eastern 76, Hesperia 33
Holton 61, Fruitport Calvary Christian 37
White Cloud 54, Walkerville 43
Tuesday's Games
Holton 54, Newaygo 41
Sparta 53, Kent City 41
Stanton Central Montcalm 70, Lakeview 34
Grant 66, Morley-Stanwood 47
Thursday's Games
Midland Calvary Baptist 63, Lakeview 41
Friday's Games
Lakeview 44, Hesperia 30
Holton 48, White Cloud 30
Kent City 71, Morley-Stanwood 45
Monday's Games
Hart at Hesperia
Shelby at Holton
Pentater at White Cloud
Tuesday's Games
Kent City at Holton
Big Rapids at Lakeview
Morley-Stanwood at Big Rapids Crossroads
Friday's Games
Kent City at Hesperia
Lakeview at Holton
Morley-Stanwood at White Cloud