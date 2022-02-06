Girls basketball

Lakes 8

Ludington;6;1;11;4

Muskegon WMC;5;1;9;4

Muskegon Cath.;4;2;7;5

Muskegon Hts;2;3;2;6

Manistee;1;4;2;10

Orchard View;0;7;1;14

Tuesday's Games

Muskegon Catholic 46, Fruitport 27

Shelby 52, Orchard View 33

Western Michigan Christian 73, Grandville Calvin Christian 49

Wednesday's Games

Traverse City Central 59, Manistee 34

Friday's Games

Ludington 58, Manistee 16

Muskegon Catholic 58, Orchard View 17

Western Michigan Christian 73, Muskegon Heights 35

Saturday's Games

Spring Lake 56, Western Michigan Christian 48

Monday's Games

Traverse City West at Ludington

Tuesday's Games

Manistee at Muskegon Heights

Muskegon Catholic at Holton

Wednesday's Games

Manistee at Traverse City West

Thursday's Games

Fruitport Calvary Christian at Muskegon Catholic

Friday's Games

Ludington at Orchard View

Manistee at Western Michigan Christian

Muskegon Heights at Muskegon Catholic

West Michigan

Hart;10;0;12;2

Montague;8;1;11;3

Shelby;5;4;9;6

Mason Co Central;5;4;8;5

Whitehall;5;5;7;9

Ravenna;2;6;4;9

Oakridge;2;7;3;11

N. Muskegon;0;10;2;12

Monday's Games

Mason County Central 34, White Cloud 20

Holton 48, North Muskegon 43, OT

Tuesday's Games

Caledonia 47, Hart 36

Montague 54, Grant 39

Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 43, Oakridge 36

Remus Chippewa Hills 52, Ravenna 47

Shelby 52, Orchard View 33

Whitehall 56, Fremont 54, OT

Thursday's Games

Hart 60, Shelby 25

Mason County Central 47, Oakridge 35

Montague 38, Whitehall 25

Ravenna 27, North Muskegon 26

Tuesday's Games

Whitehall at Hart

Mason County Central at Shelby

North Muskegon at Montague

Ravenna at Oakridge

Friday's Games

North Muskegon at Hart

Ravenna at Mason County Central

Montague at Shelby

Whitehall at Oakridge

Western Michigan D

Manistee Cath.;6;1;7;2

Mesick;9;2;11;2

Brethren;6;3;7;3

Marion;6;3;6;4

Mason Co. Eastern;7;4;7;7

Walkerville;6;5;6;6

BR Crossroads;1;7;1;7

Pentwater;1;8;1;10

Bear Lake;0;9;0;10

Monday's Games

Mairon 49, Big Rapids Crossroads 34

Tuesday's Games

Mesick 50, Bear Lake 12

Mason County Eastern 45, Big Rapids Crossroads 34

Brethren 56, Pentwater 35

Manistee Catholic 47, Hesperia 28

Thursday's Games

Walkerville 41, Bear Lake 33

Brethren 39, Mason County Eastern 24

Mesick 31, Manistee Catholic 21

Marion 43, Pentwater 25

Friday's Games

Elk Rapids 73, Mason County Eastern 22

Saturday's Games

Manistee Catholic 40, Bear Lake 24

Brethren 33, Marion 23

Tuesday's Games

Bear Lake at Pentwater

Brethren at Big Rapids Crossroads

Marion at Manistee Catholic

Mesick at Mason County Eastern

Hesperia at Walkerville

Thursday's Games

Manistee Catholic at Bear Lake

Big Rapids Crossroads at Pentwater

Brethren at Marion

Grand Traverse Academy at Mason County Eastern

Walkerville at Mesick

Friday's Games

Manistee Catholic at Walkerville

Saturday's Games

Big Rapids Crossroads at Brethren

CSAA Gold

Newaygo;8;0;13;1

Grant;7;2;9;5

Big Rapids;6;3;9;5

Reed City;4;4;5;9

HC Tri-County;3;6;6;8

Central Montcalm;3;5;3;11

Fremont;2;7;2;13

Chippewa HIlls;1;7;5;9

Tuesday's Games

Whitehall 56, Fremont 54, OT

Montague 54, Grant 39

Howard City Tri-County 54, Allegan 33

Newaygo 43, Reed City 21

Remus Chippewa Hills 52, Ravenna 47

Ionia 46, Stanton Central Montcalm 36

Friday's Games

Newaygo 54, Big Rapids 43

Stanton Central Montcalm 69, Fremont 55

Grant 79, Remus Chippewa Hills 51

Reed City 37, Howard City Tri-County 35

Tuesday's Games

Cadillac at Big Rapids

Morley-Stanwood at Grant

Howard City Tri-County at White Cloud

Remus Chippewa Hills at Newaygo

Wednesday's Games

Reed City at Stanton Central Montcalm

Friday's Games

Big Rapids at Stanton Central Montcalm

Fremont at Newaygo

Grant at Howard City Tri-County

Remus Chippewa Hills at Reed City

CSAA Silver

Kent City;7;0;15;0

Morley-Stanwood;5;2;11;3

Holton;4;3;8;5

White Cloud;3;4;6;9

Lakeview;2;6;2;12

Hesperia;0;7;2;10

Monday's Games

Holton 48, North Muskegon 43, OT

Mason County Central 34, White Cloud 20

Tuesday's Games

Manistee Catholic 47, Hesperia 28

Holton 45, Lakeview 31

Kent City 43, Sparta 23

Lake City 65, Morley-Stanwood 38

Thursday's Games

Midland Calvary Baptist 53, Lakeview 44, OT

Friday's Games

Lakeview 39, Hesperia 27

Holton 51, White Cloud 34

Kent City 50, Morley-Stanwood 38

Tuesday's Games

Hesperia at Walkerville

Muskegon Catholic at Holton

Lakeview at Vestaburg

Morley-Stanwood at Grant

Howard City Tri-County at White Cloud

Friday's Games

Kent City at Hesperia

Lakeview at Holton

Morley-Stanwood at White Cloud

Boys basketball

Lakes 8

Ludington;7;0;8;5

Muskegon Hts;4;2;7;4

Muskegon Cath.;3;3;4;7

Muskegon WMC;3;3;3;8

Manistee;1;5;1;12

Orchard View;1;6;3;9

Tuesday's Games

Traverse City Christian 72, Manistee 62

Fremont 64, Orchard View 51

Grandville Calvin Christian 56, Western Michigan Christian 46

Friday's Games

Ludington 76, Manistee 39

Muskegon Catholic 62, Orchard View 49

Muskegon Heights 51, Western Michigan Christian 50

Saturday's Games

Spring Lake 73, Western Michigan Christian 39

Tuesday's Games

Ludington at Traverse City West

Whitehall at Manistee

Muskegon Catholic at Ravenna

Muskegon Heights at Kalamazoo Phoenix

Montague at Orchard View

Friday's Games

Orchard View at Ludington

Western Michigan Christian Manistee

Muskegon Catholic at Muskegon Heights

West Michigan

Ravenna;7;2;8;4

Whitehall;7;2;8;4

N. Muskegon;6;2;9;4

Montague;5;4;8;4

Shelby;5;4;7;5

Oakridge;2;6;5;8

Hart;2;7;4;7

Mason Co. Central;1;8;4;9

Tuesday's Games

Mason County Central 60, Hart 45

Montague 57, Oakridge 47

North Muskegon 57, Shelby 51

Whitehall 55, Ravenna 41

Friday's Games

Ravenna 57, Hart 32

Montague 57, Mason County Central 44

Oakridge 59, Shelby 48

Whitehall 69, North Muskegon 61

Monday's Games

Hart at Hesperia

Shelby at Holton

Tuesday's Games

Montague at Orchard View

Oakridge at Western Michigan Christian

Muskegon Catholic at Ravenna

Whitehall at Manistee

Thursday's Games

Hart at Shelby

Mason County Central at Oakridge

Whitehall at Montague

Ravenna at North Muskegon

Western Michigan D

Mesick;10;0;11;0

Baldwin;9;2;9;3

Mason Co. Eastern;8;2;9;3

Brethren;6;4;6;4

Bear Lake;5;5;5;7

Marion;3;5;3;6

Pentwater;2;5;2;6

Manistee Cath.;2;6;3;7

Walkerville;1;8;1;9

BR Crossroads;0;10;0;10

Monday's Games

Brethren 42, Marion 38

Lake Leelanau St. Mary 63, Manistee Catholic 20

Mason County Eastern 76, Hesperia 33

White Cloud 54, Walkerville 43

Wednesday's Games

Baldwin 69, Baldwin 38

Marion 59, Bear Lake 42

Mesick 89, Big Rapids Crossroads 13

Brethren 53, Manistee Catholic 31

Mason County Eastern 77, Walkerville 43

Friday's Games

Baldwin 51, Marion 39

Bear Lake 52, Mason County Eastern 42

Manistee Catholic 63, Big Rapids Crossroads 35

Mesick 77, Brethren 29

Walkerville 56, Pentwater 43

Monday's Games

Mesick at Manistee Catholic

Mason County Eastern at Marion

Pentwater at White Cloud

Tuesday's Games

Morley-Stanwood at Big Rapids Crossroads

Wednesday's Games

Baldwin at Manistee Catholic

Bear Lake at Mesick

Big Rapids Crossroads at Mason County Eastern

Marion at Walkerville

Pentwater at Brethren

Friday's Games

Big Rapids Crossroads at Baldwin

Walkerville at Bear Lake

Manistee Catholic at Mesick

Pentwater at Marion

Mason County Eastern at Brethren

CSAA Gold

Fremont;8;1;10;5

Big Rapids;7;1;9;2

Reed City;6;1;9;3

Grant;5;4;7;6

HC Tri-County;4;5;7;7

Central Montcalm;2;6;3;9

Newaygo;1;7;3;10

Chippewa Hills;0;8;1;11

Tuesday's Games

Fremont 64, Orchard View 51

Grant 66, Morley-Stanwood 47

Howard City Tri-County 78, Allegan 63

Holton 54, Newaygo 41

Cadillac 65, Reed City 39

Stanton Central Montcalm 70, Lakeview 34

Friday's Games

Big Rapids 51, Newaygo 44

Fremont 61, Stanton Central Montcalm 54

Grant 75, Remus Chippewa Hills 34

Reed City 70, Howard City Tri-County 53

Monday's Games

Big Rapids at Reed City

Tuesday's Games

Big Rapids at Lakeview

Fremont at Newaygo

Remus Chippewa Hills at Newaygo

Stanton Central Montcalm at Grand Rapids Covenant Christian

Wednesday's Games

Reed City at Stanton Central Montcalm

Friday's Games

Big Rapids at Stanton Central Montcalm

Fremont at Newaygo

Grant at Howard City Tri-County

Remus Chippewa Hills at Reed City

CSAA Silver

Holton;6;0;10;2

Kent City;6;0;9;4

Morley-Stanwood;3;4;6;7

White Cloud;3;4;6;8

Lakeview;2;6;3;11

Hesperia;0;7;1;11

Monday's Games

Mason County Eastern 76, Hesperia 33

Holton 61, Fruitport Calvary Christian 37

White Cloud 54, Walkerville 43

Tuesday's Games

Holton 54, Newaygo 41

Sparta 53, Kent City 41

Stanton Central Montcalm 70, Lakeview 34

Grant 66, Morley-Stanwood 47

Thursday's Games

Midland Calvary Baptist 63, Lakeview 41

Friday's Games

Lakeview 44, Hesperia 30

Holton 48, White Cloud 30

Kent City 71, Morley-Stanwood 45

Monday's Games

Hart at Hesperia

Shelby at Holton

Pentater at White Cloud

Tuesday's Games

Kent City at Holton

Big Rapids at Lakeview

Morley-Stanwood at Big Rapids Crossroads

Friday's Games

Kent City at Hesperia

Lakeview at Holton

Morley-Stanwood at White Cloud

