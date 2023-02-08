Girls basketball
WMC Lakes
;League;Overall
;W;L;W;L
x-Ludington;9;1;12;5
Oakridge;7;3;14;4
Montague;7;3;10;7
Manistee;4;5;7;10
Whitehall;3;6;10;7
Fremont;3;6;6;13
Orchard View;0;9;1;16
x-denotes league champion
Feb. 2 games
Montague 28, Ludington 21
Manistee 44, Whitehall 39
Oakridge 40, Fremont 37
Byron Center Zion Christian 40, Orchard View 31
Feb. 3 games
Oakridge 55, Western Michigan Christian 50
Feb. 6 games
Benzie Central 55, Manistee 41
Feb. 7 games
Ludington 54, Whitehall 20
Fremont 31, Montague 22
Oakridge 40, Orchard View 16
Feb. 10 games
Ludington at Manistee
Orchard View at Fremont
Whitehall at Oakridge
Western Michigan Christian at Montague
Feb. 13 games
Montague at North Muskegon
Morley-Stanwood at Oakridge
Grand Rapids West Michigan Aviation at Orchard View
Feb. 14 games
Ludington at Traverse City West
Manistee at Hesperia
Whitehall at Mason County Central
Feb. 16 games
Ludington at Orchard View
Manistee at Montague
Fremont at Whitehall
WMC Rivers
;League;Overall
;W;L;W;L
Hart;9;0;15;2
Mason County Central;8;1;14;2
Shelby;5;4;8;10
Holton;4;5;9;8
North Muskegon;4;6;5;12
Hesperia;0;9;1;15
Feb. 2 games
Hart 65, Ravenna 29
Holton 75, Hesperia 15
North Muskegon 31, Shelby 23
Feb. 6 games
Hart 44, Wyoming Potter’s House 26
Newaygo 38, Ravenna 35
Feb. 7 games
Mason County Central 39, Ravenna 25
Hart 80, North Muskegon 25
Shelby 44, Hesperia 20
Holton 38, White Cloud 30
Feb. 10 games
Mason County Central at Hart
Ravenna at Hesperia
Shelby at Holton
Feb. 13 games
Hart at Western Michigan Christian
Montague at North Muskegon
Feb. 14 games
Whitehall at Mason County Central
Manistee at Hesperia
Holton at Grant
White Cloud at Ravenna
Feb. 16 games
Shelby at Mason County Central
Hart at Hesperia
Holton at North Muskegon
WMD
;League;Overall
;W;L;W;L
Brethren;12;1;16;3
Manistee Catholic;10;2;13;4
Marion;10;3;12;4
Big Rapids Crossroads;9;5;9;7
Mason County Eastern;7;7;8;9
Mesick;7;7;7;10
Pentwater;5;9;6;11
Bear Lake;3;11;3;12
Walkerville;2;11;2;13
Baldwin;0;9;0;10
Feb. 2 games
Mesick 41, Mason County Eastern 38
Pentwater 48, Bear Lake 34
Manistee Catholic 45, Marion 38
Brethren 53, Big Rapids Crossroads 42
Feb. 4 games
Kent City 59, Brethren 25
Feb. 7 games
Mason County Eastern 57, Baldwin 10
Manistee Catholic 56, Bear Lake 27
Big Rapids Crossroads 42, Pentwater 33
Marion 44, Brethren 36
Mesick 33, Walkerville 26
Feb. 9 games
Mason County Eastern at Marion
Manistee Catholic at Pentwater
Mesick at Baldwin
Brethren at Bear Lake
Walkerville at Big Rapids Crossroads
Feb. 13 games
Bear Lake at Leland
Walkerville at Lakeview
Feb. 14 games
Mason County Eastern at Pentwater
Manistee Catholic at Walkerville
Marion at Mesick
Feb. 16 games
Manistee Catholic at Mason County Eastern
Mesick at Pentwater
Cadillac Heritage Christian at Bear Lake
Big Rapids Crossroads at Marion
Walkerville at Brethren
Boys basketball
WMC Lakes
;League;Overall
;W;L;W;L
Ludington;7;0;14;1
Whitehall;6;1;11;5
Montague;5;2;9;6
Oakridge;4;4;6;9
Fremont;3;4;8;5
Orchard View;1;7;2;13
Manistee;0;7;2;13
Feb. 3 games
Ludington 64, Fremont 48
Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 75, Whitehall 71
Montague 57, Orchard View 39
Oakridge 57, Manistee 28
Feb. 6 games
Muskegon Heights at Fremont
Feb. 7 games
Manistee 49, Hesperia 20
Kent City 50, Orchard View 32
Oakridge 79, Morley-Stanwood 66
Shelby 66, Montague 49
Feb. 9 games
Oakridge at Ludington
Manistee at Orchard View
Whitehall at Montague
Feb. 13 games
Fremont at Fruitport
Feb. 14 games
Ludington at Montague
Whitehall at Manistee
Oakridge at Fremont
Feb. 15 games
Manistee at Onekama
Orchard View at Shelby
WMC Rivers
;League;Overall
;W;L;W;L
Hart;7;0;16;0
North Muskegon;5;2;12;3
Mason County Central;5;2;11;4
Ravenna;4;3;5;10
Shelby;2;5;6;9
Hesperia;1;5;3;11
Holton;0;7;0;15
Feb. 3 games
North Muskegon 58, Mason County Central 40
Hart 63, Shelby 38
Ravenna 56, Holton 30
Feb. 6 games
Mason County Central 51, Kent City 40
Feb. 7 games
Hart 67, Western Michigan Christian 48
Shelby 66, Montague 49
Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 71, Ravenna 39
Grand Rapids West Michigan Aviation 63, North Muskegon 55
White Cloud 54, Holton 43
Manistee 49, Hesperia 20
Feb. 9 games
Holton at Mason County Central
Ravenna at Shelby
Hesperia at North Muskegon
Feb. 10 games
North Muskegon at Ravenna
Feb. 13 games
Onekama at Mason County Central
Feb. 14 games
Ravenna at Hart
Shelby at North Muskegon
Hesperia at Holton
Feb. 15 games
Orchard View at Shelby
Remus Chippewa Hills at Holton
Feb. 16
Mason County Central at Ravenna
WMD
;League;Overall
;W;L;W;L
Baldwin;12;0;15;1
Mesick;10;2;11;4
Marion;8;3;11;5
Brethren;7;4;7;6
Manistee Catholic;6;6;7;8
Pentwater;5;6;5;10
Bear Lake;4;7;5;9
Mason County Eastern;4;8;4;11
Walkerville;1;10;1;13
Big Rapids Crossroads;0;11;0;14
Feb. 3 games
Mason County Eastern 90, Big Rapids Crossroads 9
Baldwin 71, Manistee Catholic 28
Marion 53, Walkerville 23
Mesick 74, Bear Lake 27
Feb. 6 games
Lakeview 55, Walkerville 45
Marion 57, Manton 53, OT
Newaygo 76, Big Rapids Crossroads 2
Feb. 7 games
Baldwin 54, Traverse City Christian 44
Feb. 8 games
Brethren 61, Mason County Eastern 37
Pentwater 55, Marion 50
Mesick 64, Manistee Catholic 32
Baldwin 64, Big Rapids Crossroads 19
Bear Lake at Walkerville
Feb. 10 games
Mason County Eastern at Mesick
Pentwater at Bear Lake
Manistee Catholic at Marion
Baldwin at Walkerville
Brethren at Big Rapids Crossroads
Feb. 13 games
Walkerville at White Cloud
Frankfort at Brethren
Grand Traverse Academy at Bear Lake
Feb. 14 games
Big Rapids Crossroads at Kent City
Feb. 15 games
Baldwin at Mason County Eastern
Pentwater at Big Rapids Crossroads
Bear Lake at Manistee Catholic
Walkerville at Mesick
Marion at Brethren