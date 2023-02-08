Girls basketball

WMC Lakes

;League;Overall

;W;L;W;L

x-Ludington;9;1;12;5

Oakridge;7;3;14;4

Montague;7;3;10;7

Manistee;4;5;7;10

Whitehall;3;6;10;7

Fremont;3;6;6;13

Orchard View;0;9;1;16

x-denotes league champion

Feb. 2 games

Montague 28, Ludington 21

Manistee 44, Whitehall 39

Oakridge 40, Fremont 37

Byron Center Zion Christian 40, Orchard View 31

Feb. 3 games

Oakridge 55, Western Michigan Christian 50

Feb. 6 games

Benzie Central 55, Manistee 41

Feb. 7 games

Ludington 54, Whitehall 20

Fremont 31, Montague 22

Oakridge 40, Orchard View 16

Feb. 10 games

Ludington at Manistee

Orchard View at Fremont

Whitehall at Oakridge

Western Michigan Christian at Montague

Feb. 13 games

Montague at North Muskegon

Morley-Stanwood at Oakridge

Grand Rapids West Michigan Aviation at Orchard View

Feb. 14 games

Ludington at Traverse City West

Manistee at Hesperia

Whitehall at Mason County Central

Feb. 16 games

Ludington at Orchard View

Manistee at Montague

Fremont at Whitehall

WMC Rivers

;League;Overall

;W;L;W;L

Hart;9;0;15;2

Mason County Central;8;1;14;2

Shelby;5;4;8;10

Holton;4;5;9;8

North Muskegon;4;6;5;12

Hesperia;0;9;1;15

Feb. 2 games

Hart 65, Ravenna 29

Holton 75, Hesperia 15

North Muskegon 31, Shelby 23

Feb. 6 games

Hart 44, Wyoming Potter’s House 26

Newaygo 38, Ravenna 35

Feb. 7 games

Mason County Central 39, Ravenna 25

Hart 80, North Muskegon 25

Shelby 44, Hesperia 20

Holton 38, White Cloud 30

Feb. 10 games

Mason County Central at Hart

Ravenna at Hesperia

Shelby at Holton

Feb. 13 games

Hart at Western Michigan Christian

Montague at North Muskegon

Feb. 14 games

Whitehall at Mason County Central

Manistee at Hesperia

Holton at Grant

White Cloud at Ravenna

Feb. 16 games

Shelby at Mason County Central

Hart at Hesperia

Holton at North Muskegon

WMD

;League;Overall

;W;L;W;L

Brethren;12;1;16;3

Manistee Catholic;10;2;13;4

Marion;10;3;12;4

Big Rapids Crossroads;9;5;9;7

Mason County Eastern;7;7;8;9

Mesick;7;7;7;10

Pentwater;5;9;6;11

Bear Lake;3;11;3;12

Walkerville;2;11;2;13

Baldwin;0;9;0;10

Feb. 2 games

Mesick 41, Mason County Eastern 38

Pentwater 48, Bear Lake 34

Manistee Catholic 45, Marion 38

Brethren 53, Big Rapids Crossroads 42

Feb. 4 games

Kent City 59, Brethren 25

Feb. 7 games

Mason County Eastern 57, Baldwin 10

Manistee Catholic 56, Bear Lake 27

Big Rapids Crossroads 42, Pentwater 33

Marion 44, Brethren 36

Mesick 33, Walkerville 26

Feb. 9 games

Mason County Eastern at Marion

Manistee Catholic at Pentwater

Mesick at Baldwin

Brethren at Bear Lake

Walkerville at Big Rapids Crossroads

Feb. 13 games

Bear Lake at Leland

Walkerville at Lakeview

Feb. 14 games

Mason County Eastern at Pentwater

Manistee Catholic at Walkerville

Marion at Mesick

Feb. 16 games

Manistee Catholic at Mason County Eastern

Mesick at Pentwater

Cadillac Heritage Christian at Bear Lake

Big Rapids Crossroads at Marion

Walkerville at Brethren

Boys basketball

WMC Lakes

;League;Overall

;W;L;W;L

Ludington;7;0;14;1

Whitehall;6;1;11;5

Montague;5;2;9;6

Oakridge;4;4;6;9

Fremont;3;4;8;5

Orchard View;1;7;2;13

Manistee;0;7;2;13

Feb. 3 games

Ludington 64, Fremont 48

Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 75, Whitehall 71

Montague 57, Orchard View 39

Oakridge 57, Manistee 28

Feb. 6 games

Muskegon Heights at Fremont

Feb. 7 games

Manistee 49, Hesperia 20

Kent City 50, Orchard View 32

Oakridge 79, Morley-Stanwood 66

Shelby 66, Montague 49

Feb. 9 games

Oakridge at Ludington

Manistee at Orchard View

Whitehall at Montague

Feb. 13 games

Fremont at Fruitport

Feb. 14 games

Ludington at Montague

Whitehall at Manistee

Oakridge at Fremont

Feb. 15 games

Manistee at Onekama

Orchard View at Shelby

WMC Rivers

;League;Overall

;W;L;W;L

Hart;7;0;16;0

North Muskegon;5;2;12;3

Mason County Central;5;2;11;4

Ravenna;4;3;5;10

Shelby;2;5;6;9

Hesperia;1;5;3;11

Holton;0;7;0;15

Feb. 3 games

North Muskegon 58, Mason County Central 40

Hart 63, Shelby 38

Ravenna 56, Holton 30

Feb. 6 games

Mason County Central 51, Kent City 40

Feb. 7 games

Hart 67, Western Michigan Christian 48

Shelby 66, Montague 49

Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 71, Ravenna 39

Grand Rapids West Michigan Aviation 63, North Muskegon 55

White Cloud 54, Holton 43

Manistee 49, Hesperia 20

Feb. 9 games

Holton at Mason County Central

Ravenna at Shelby

Hesperia at North Muskegon

Feb. 10 games

North Muskegon at Ravenna

Feb. 13 games

Onekama at Mason County Central

Feb. 14 games

Ravenna at Hart

Shelby at North Muskegon

Hesperia at Holton

Feb. 15 games

Orchard View at Shelby

Remus Chippewa Hills at Holton

Feb. 16

Mason County Central at Ravenna

WMD

;League;Overall

;W;L;W;L

Baldwin;12;0;15;1

Mesick;10;2;11;4

Marion;8;3;11;5

Brethren;7;4;7;6

Manistee Catholic;6;6;7;8

Pentwater;5;6;5;10

Bear Lake;4;7;5;9

Mason County Eastern;4;8;4;11

Walkerville;1;10;1;13

Big Rapids Crossroads;0;11;0;14

Feb. 3 games

Mason County Eastern 90, Big Rapids Crossroads 9

Baldwin 71, Manistee Catholic 28

Marion 53, Walkerville 23

Mesick 74, Bear Lake 27

Feb. 6 games

Lakeview 55, Walkerville 45

Marion 57, Manton 53, OT

Newaygo 76, Big Rapids Crossroads 2

Feb. 7 games

Baldwin 54, Traverse City Christian 44

Feb. 8 games

Brethren 61, Mason County Eastern 37

Pentwater 55, Marion 50

Mesick 64, Manistee Catholic 32

Baldwin 64, Big Rapids Crossroads 19

Bear Lake at Walkerville

Feb. 10 games

Mason County Eastern at Mesick

Pentwater at Bear Lake

Manistee Catholic at Marion

Baldwin at Walkerville

Brethren at Big Rapids Crossroads

Feb. 13 games

Walkerville at White Cloud

Frankfort at Brethren

Grand Traverse Academy at Bear Lake

Feb. 14 games

Big Rapids Crossroads at Kent City

Feb. 15 games

Baldwin at Mason County Eastern

Pentwater at Big Rapids Crossroads

Bear Lake at Manistee Catholic

Walkerville at Mesick

Marion at Brethren

Trending Food Videos