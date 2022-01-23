Girls basketball
Lakes 8
Muskegon WMC;4;0;7;2
Ludington;4;1;8;4
Muskegon Cath.;2;2;3;5
Manistee;1;2;2;6
Muskegon Hts.;1;2;1;5
Orchard View;0;5;1;10
Monday's Games
Ludington 40, Mason County Central 26
North Muskegon 44, Muskgon Heights 40
Tuesday's Games
Ravenna 47, Muskegon Catholic 34
Fruitport Calvary Christian 67, Orchard View 25
Western Michigan Christian 58, Whitehall 35
Wednesday's Games
Holton 58, Muskegon Heights 46
Mason County Central 61, Orchard View 12
Thursday's Games
Western Michigan Christian 55, Montague 40
Friday's Games
Ludington 60, Muskegon Heights 26
Manistee 69, Orchard View 30
Western Michigan Christian 72, Muskegon Catholic 16
Monday's Games
Western Michigan Christian at Manistee
Tuesday's Games
Ludington at Traverse City Central
Big Rapids at Manistee
Muskegon Catholic at Hesperia
Orchard View at Wyoming Potter's House
Friday's Games
Western Michigan Christian at Ludington
Muskegon Catholic at Manistee
Orchard View at Muskegon Heights
West Michigan
Hart;7;0;9;1
Montague;5;1;7;3
Shelby;4;2;7;4
Mason Co. Central;4;2;6;3
Whitehall;3;4;4;8
Ravenna;1;4;3;6
Oakridge;1;5;2;8
N.Muskegon;0;7;2;8
Monday's Games
Ludington 40, Mason County Central 26
Montague 48, Fremont 38
North Muskegon 44, Muskegon Heights 40
Tuesday's Games
Hart 55, White Cloud 21
Wyoming Potter's House 37, Oakridge 35
Ravenna 47, Muskegon Catholic 34
Whitehall 58, Western Michigan Christian 35
Wednesday's Games
Mason County Central 61, Orchard View 12
Thursday's Games
Hart 43, North Muskegon 17
Western Michigan Christian 55, Montague 40
Whitehall 46, Oakridge 33
Shelby 47, Ravenna 14
Tuesday's Games
Hart at Mason County Central
Oakridge at Montague
Shelby at North Muskegon
Whitehall at Ravenna
Thursday's Games
Mason County Central at Montague
Friday's Games
Hart at Ravenna
Shelby at Oakridge
Whitehall at North Muskegon
Western Michigan D
Manistee Cath.;3;0;3;1
Marion;4;1;4;2
Mesick;6;2;7;2
Mason Co. Eastern;5;3;5;4
Brethren;3;2;4;2
Walkerville;3;5;3;6
Pentwater;1;4;1;6
BR Crossroads;0;4;0;4
Bear Lake;0;4;0;5
Monday's Games
Brethren 41, Grand Traverse Academy 37
Mesick 44, Walkerville 42
Tuesday's Games
Hesperia 39, Pentwater 33
Wednesday's Games
Onekama 43, Bear Lake 7
Mesick 57, Buckley 15
Friday's Games
Mason County Eastern 48, Walkerville 30
Monday's Games
Pentwater at Fruitport Calvary Christian
Tuesday's Games
Mesick at Lake Leelanau St. Mary
Marion at Walkerville
Wednesday's Games
Big Rapids Crossroads at Bear Lake
Thursday's Games
Mason County Eastern at Bear Lake
Brethren at Mesick
Walkerville at Pentwater
CSAA Gold
Newaygo;5;0;9;1
Big Rapids;5;2;7;4
Grant;5;2;7;4
Reed City;3;2;4;6
HC Tri-County;3;4;5;6
Fremont;2;5;2;10
Cent. Montcalm;2;4;2;8
Chippewa Hills;0;6;3;7
Monday's Games
Montague 48, Fremont 38
Tuesday's Games
Remus Chippewa Hills 45, Fremont 41
Stanton Central Montcalm 44, Howard City Tri-County 40
Wednesday's Games
Grant 49, Big Rapids 43
Friday's Games
Big Rapids 60, Howard City Tri-County 29
Reed City 50, Fremont 45
Grant 47, Stanton Central Montcalm 30
Tuesday's Games
Big Rapids at Manistee
Holton at Newaygo
Morley-Stanwood at Reed City
Remus Chippewa Hills at White Cloud
Kent City at Stanton Central Montcalm
Friday's Games
Fremont at Big Rapids
Reed City at Grant
Remus Chippewa Hills at Howard City Tri-County
Stanton Central Montcalm at Newaygo
CSAA Silver
Kent City;4;0;10;0
Morley-Stanwood;4;1;9;1
Holton;2;1;5;2
White Cloud;2;3;4;7
Lakeview;1;3;1;9
Hesperia;0;5;1;6
Tuesday's Games
Hesperia 39, Pentwater 33
Kent City 46, Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 36
Blanchard Montabella 41, Lakeview 31
Morley-Stanwood 38, Carson City-Crystal 27
Hart 55, White Cloud 21
Wednesday's Games
Holton 58, Muskegon Heights 46
Friday's Games
Holton 47, Hesperia 21
Kent City 43, White Cloud 31
Morley-Stanwood 67, Lakeview 39
Monday's Games
Kent City at Holton
Tuesday's Games
Muskegon Catholic at Hesperia
Holton at Newaygo
Kent City at Stanton Central Montcalm
Morley-Stanwood at Reed City
Remus Chippewa Hills at White Cloud
Friday's Games
Hesperia at White Cloud
Holton at Morley-Stanwood
Kent City at Lakeview
Boys
Lakes 8
Ludington;5;0;6;4
Muskegon Hts;3;1;5;3
Muskegon WMC;2;2;2;5
Manistee;1;3;1;7
Muskegon Cath.;1;3;1;7
Orchard View;1;4;3;5
Tuesday's Games
Wyoming Potter's House 44, Muskegon Catholic 36
Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 79, Orchard View 49
Wednesday's Games
Muskegon Heights 60, Holton 45
Friday's Games
Ludington 64, Muskegon Heights 61
Orchard View 86, Manistee 36
Western Michigan Christian 61, Muskegon Catholic 41
Monday's Games
Manistee at Western Michigan Christian
Muskegon Heights at North Muskegon
Tuesday's Games
Cadillac at Ludington
Manistee at Big Rapids
Hesperia at Muskegon Catholic
Wyoming Potter's House at Orchard View
Western Michigan Christian at Whitehall
Wednesday's Games
North Muskegon at Manistee
Friday's Games
Ludington at Western Michigan Christian
Manistee at Muskegon Catholic
Muskegon Heights at Orchard View
West Michigan
Ravenna;6;1;7;3
N. Muskegon;5;2;7;3
Whitehall;4;2;5;4
Shelby;3;2;5;3
Whitehall;3;2;5;3
Montague;3;4;4;4
Hart;2;4;4;4
Oakridge;2;5;5;6
Mason Co. Central;0;5;3;6
Tuesday's Games
Hart 62, Montague 59
Mason County Central 87, Hesperia 45
North Muskegon 52, Oakridge 47
Ravenna 57, Shelby 48
Friday's Games
Oakridge 69, Hart 44
North Muskegon 58, Mason County Central 56, OT
Ravenna 52, Montague 46
Shelby 55, Whitehall 54
Monday's Games
Grand Rapids West Michigan Aviation at Hart
Shelby at Mason County Central
Fremont at Montague
Muskegon Heights at North Muskegon
Tuesday's Games
Grand Rapids Covenant Christian at Oakridge
Western Michigan Christian at Whitehall
Wednesday's Games
Montague at Holton
North Muskegon at Manistee
Thursday's Games
Shelby at Hart
Friday's Games
Whitehall at Mason County Central
Western Michigan D
Mesick;6;0;7;0
Mason Co. Eastern;5;1;5;2
Baldwin;5;2;5;3
Pentwater;2;1;2;2
Brethren;3;2;3;2
Bear Lake;3;3;3;5
Manistee Cath.;1;4;2;4
Marion;1;2;1;3
Walkerville;0;5;0;6
BR Crossroads;0;6;0;6
Tuesday's Games
Traverse City Christian 74, Baldwin 42
Buckley 65, Bear Lake 26
Mason County Eastern 44, Brethren 31
Mesick 58, Onekama 40
Thursday's Games
Mesick 73, Baldwin 45
Bear Lake 54, Brethren 46
Friday's Games
Bear Lake 52, Walkerville 49
Wednesday's Games
Brethren at Baldwin
Big Rapids Crossroads at Bear Lake
Mesick at Marion
Mason County Eastern at Pentwater
Friday's Games
Bear Lake at Baldwin
Marion at Big Rapids Crossroads
Brethren at Walkerville
Pentwater at Mesick
Saturday's Games
Manistee Catholic at Mason County Eastern