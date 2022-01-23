Girls basketball

Lakes 8

Muskegon WMC;4;0;7;2

Ludington;4;1;8;4

Muskegon Cath.;2;2;3;5

Manistee;1;2;2;6

Muskegon Hts.;1;2;1;5

Orchard View;0;5;1;10

Monday's Games

Ludington 40, Mason County Central 26

North Muskegon 44, Muskgon Heights 40

Tuesday's Games

Ravenna 47, Muskegon Catholic 34

Fruitport Calvary Christian 67, Orchard View 25

Western Michigan Christian 58, Whitehall 35

Wednesday's Games

Holton 58, Muskegon Heights 46

Mason County Central 61, Orchard View 12

Thursday's Games

Western Michigan Christian 55, Montague 40

Friday's Games

Ludington 60, Muskegon Heights 26

Manistee 69, Orchard View 30

Western Michigan Christian 72, Muskegon Catholic 16

Monday's Games

Western Michigan Christian at Manistee

Tuesday's Games

Ludington at Traverse City Central

Big Rapids at Manistee

Muskegon Catholic at Hesperia

Orchard View at Wyoming Potter's House

Friday's Games

Western Michigan Christian at Ludington

Muskegon Catholic at Manistee

Orchard View at Muskegon Heights

West Michigan

Hart;7;0;9;1

Montague;5;1;7;3

Shelby;4;2;7;4

Mason Co. Central;4;2;6;3

Whitehall;3;4;4;8

Ravenna;1;4;3;6

Oakridge;1;5;2;8

N.Muskegon;0;7;2;8

Monday's Games

Montague 48, Fremont 38

Tuesday's Games

Hart 55, White Cloud 21

Wyoming Potter's House 37, Oakridge 35

Whitehall 58, Western Michigan Christian 35

Wednesday's Games

Thursday's Games

Hart 43, North Muskegon 17

Western Michigan Christian 55, Montague 40

Whitehall 46, Oakridge 33

Shelby 47, Ravenna 14

Tuesday's Games

Hart at Mason County Central

Oakridge at Montague

Shelby at North Muskegon

Whitehall at Ravenna

Thursday's Games

Mason County Central at Montague

Friday's Games

Hart at Ravenna

Shelby at Oakridge

Whitehall at North Muskegon

Western Michigan D

Manistee Cath.;3;0;3;1

Marion;4;1;4;2

Mesick;6;2;7;2

Mason Co. Eastern;5;3;5;4

Brethren;3;2;4;2

Walkerville;3;5;3;6

Pentwater;1;4;1;6

BR Crossroads;0;4;0;4

Bear Lake;0;4;0;5

Monday's Games

Brethren 41, Grand Traverse Academy 37

Mesick 44, Walkerville 42

Tuesday's Games

Hesperia 39, Pentwater 33

Wednesday's Games

Onekama 43, Bear Lake 7

Mesick 57, Buckley 15

Friday's Games

Mason County Eastern 48, Walkerville 30

Monday's Games

Pentwater at Fruitport Calvary Christian

Tuesday's Games

Mesick at Lake Leelanau St. Mary

Marion at Walkerville

Wednesday's Games

Big Rapids Crossroads at Bear Lake

Thursday's Games

Mason County Eastern at Bear Lake

Brethren at Mesick

Walkerville at Pentwater

CSAA Gold

Newaygo;5;0;9;1

Big Rapids;5;2;7;4

Grant;5;2;7;4

Reed City;3;2;4;6

HC Tri-County;3;4;5;6

Fremont;2;5;2;10

Cent. Montcalm;2;4;2;8

Chippewa Hills;0;6;3;7

Monday's Games

Montague 48, Fremont 38

Tuesday's Games

Remus Chippewa Hills 45, Fremont 41

Stanton Central Montcalm 44, Howard City Tri-County 40

Wednesday's Games

Grant 49, Big Rapids 43

Friday's Games

Big Rapids 60, Howard City Tri-County 29

Reed City 50, Fremont 45

Grant 47, Stanton Central Montcalm 30

Tuesday's Games

Big Rapids at Manistee

Holton at Newaygo

Morley-Stanwood at Reed City

Remus Chippewa Hills at White Cloud

Kent City at Stanton Central Montcalm

Friday's Games

Fremont at Big Rapids

Reed City at Grant

Remus Chippewa Hills at Howard City Tri-County

Stanton Central Montcalm at Newaygo

CSAA Silver

Kent City;4;0;10;0

Morley-Stanwood;4;1;9;1

Holton;2;1;5;2

White Cloud;2;3;4;7

Lakeview;1;3;1;9

Hesperia;0;5;1;6

Tuesday's Games

Hesperia 39, Pentwater 33

Kent City 46, Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 36

Blanchard Montabella 41, Lakeview 31

Morley-Stanwood 38, Carson City-Crystal 27

Hart 55, White Cloud 21

Wednesday's Games

Holton 58, Muskegon Heights 46

Friday's Games

Holton 47, Hesperia 21

Kent City 43, White Cloud 31

Morley-Stanwood 67, Lakeview 39

Monday's Games

Kent City at Holton

Tuesday's Games

Muskegon Catholic at Hesperia

Holton at Newaygo

Kent City at Stanton Central Montcalm

Morley-Stanwood at Reed City

Remus Chippewa Hills at White Cloud

Friday's Games

Hesperia at White Cloud

Holton at Morley-Stanwood

Kent City at Lakeview

Boys

Lakes 8

Ludington;5;0;6;4

Muskegon Hts;3;1;5;3

Muskegon WMC;2;2;2;5

Manistee;1;3;1;7

Muskegon Cath.;1;3;1;7

Orchard View;1;4;3;5

Tuesday's Games

Wyoming Potter's House 44, Muskegon Catholic 36

Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 79, Orchard View 49

Wednesday's Games

Muskegon Heights 60, Holton 45

Friday's Games

Ludington 64, Muskegon Heights 61

Orchard View 86, Manistee 36

Western Michigan Christian 61, Muskegon Catholic 41

Monday's Games

Manistee at Western Michigan Christian

Muskegon Heights at North Muskegon

Tuesday's Games

Cadillac at Ludington

Manistee at Big Rapids

Hesperia at Muskegon Catholic

Wyoming Potter's House at Orchard View

Western Michigan Christian at Whitehall

Wednesday's Games

North Muskegon at Manistee

Friday's Games

Ludington at Western Michigan Christian

Manistee at Muskegon Catholic

Muskegon Heights at Orchard View

West Michigan

Ravenna;6;1;7;3

N. Muskegon;5;2;7;3

Whitehall;4;2;5;4

Shelby;3;2;5;3

Whitehall;3;2;5;3

Montague;3;4;4;4

Hart;2;4;4;4

Oakridge;2;5;5;6

Mason Co. Central;0;5;3;6

Tuesday's Games

Hart 62, Montague 59

Mason County Central 87, Hesperia 45

North Muskegon 52, Oakridge 47

Ravenna 57, Shelby 48

Friday's Games

Oakridge 69, Hart 44

North Muskegon 58, Mason County Central 56, OT

Ravenna 52, Montague 46

Shelby 55, Whitehall 54

Monday's Games

Grand Rapids West Michigan Aviation at Hart

Shelby at Mason County Central

Fremont at Montague

Muskegon Heights at North Muskegon

Tuesday's Games

Grand Rapids Covenant Christian at Oakridge

Western Michigan Christian at Whitehall

Wednesday's Games

Montague at Holton

North Muskegon at Manistee

Thursday's Games

Shelby at Hart

Friday's Games

Whitehall at Mason County Central

Western Michigan D

Mesick;6;0;7;0

Mason Co. Eastern;5;1;5;2

Baldwin;5;2;5;3

Pentwater;2;1;2;2

Brethren;3;2;3;2

Bear Lake;3;3;3;5

Manistee Cath.;1;4;2;4

Marion;1;2;1;3

Walkerville;0;5;0;6

BR Crossroads;0;6;0;6

Tuesday's Games

Traverse City Christian 74, Baldwin 42

Buckley 65, Bear Lake 26

Mason County Eastern 44, Brethren 31

Mesick 58, Onekama 40

Thursday's Games

Mesick 73, Baldwin 45

Bear Lake 54, Brethren 46

Friday's Games

Bear Lake 52, Walkerville 49

Wednesday's Games

Brethren at Baldwin

Big Rapids Crossroads at Bear Lake

Mesick at Marion

Mason County Eastern at Pentwater

Friday's Games

Bear Lake at Baldwin

Marion at Big Rapids Crossroads

Brethren at Walkerville

Pentwater at Mesick

Saturday's Games

Manistee Catholic at Mason County Eastern

