Girls basketball
Lakes 8
Ludington;5;1;10;4
Muskegon WMC;4;1;7;3
Muskegon Cath.;3;2;5;5
Muskegon Hts;2;2;2;5
Manistee;1;3;2;8
Orchard View;0;6;1;12
Tuesday’s Games
Ludington 39, Traverse City Central 33
Big Rapids 58, Manistee 36
Muskegon Catholic 36, Hesperia 15
Wyoming Potter’s House 57, Orchard View 26
Friday’s Games
Ludington 38, Western Michigan Christian 33
Muskegon Catholic 66, Manistee 52
Muskegon Heights 56, Orchard View 30
Tuesday’s Games
Fruitport at Muskegon Catholic
Grandville Calvin Christian at Western Michigan Christian
Wednesday’s Games
Traverse City Central at Manistee
Muskegon Catholic at Kentwood Grand River Prep
Friday’s Games
Ludington at Manistee
Muskegon Catholic at Orchard View
Orchard View at Western Michigan Christian
Saturday’s Games
Western Michigan Christian at Spring Lake
West Michigan
Hart;9;0;11;1
Montague;7;1;9;3
Shelby;5;3;8;5
Whitehall;5;4;6;8
Mason Co. Central;4;4;6;5
Oakridge;2;6;3;9
Ravenna;1;6;3;8
North Muskegon;0;9;2;10
Tuesday’s Games
Hart 54, Mason County Central 43
Montague 56, Oakridge 44
Shelby 33, North Muskegon 12
Whitehall 41, Ravenna 29
Thursday’s Games
Montague 50, Mason County Central 39
Whitehall 53, North Muskegon 14
Friday’s Games
Hart 60, Ravenna 21
Oakridge 32, Shelby 27
Monday’s Games
White Cloud at Mason County Central
Holton at North Muskegon
Tuesday’s Games
Caledonia at Hart
Grant at Montague
Oakridge at Grand Rapids Covenant Christian
Ravenna at Remus Chippewa Hills
Orchard View at Shelby
Fremont at Whitehall
Thursday’s Games
Shelby at Hart
Mason County Central at Oakridge
Montague at Whitehall
Ravenna at North Muskegon
Western Michigan D
Manistee Cath.;5;0;5;1
Mesick;7;2;9;2
Mason Co. Eastern;6;3;6;5
Walkerville;5;5;5;6
Marion;4;2;4;3
Brethren;3;3;4;3
BR Crossroads;1;5;1;5
Pentwater;1;6;1;8
Bear Lake;0;6;0;7
Monday’s Games
Hesperia 24, Mason County Eastern 22
Tuesday’s Games
Walkerville 48, Marion 34
Wednesday’s Games
Big Rapids Crossroads 43, Bear Lake 29
Thursday’s Games
Mason County Eastern 41, Bear Lake 27
Manistee Catholic 63, Big Rapids Crossroads 56
Mesick 37, Brethren 36
Walkerville 48, Pentwater 32
Saturday’s Games
Manistee Catholic 40, Pentwater 39
Monday’s Games
Big Rapids Crossroads at Marion
Tuesday’s Games
Bear Lake at Mesick
Big Rapids Crossroads at Mason County Eastern
Pentwater at Brethren
Manistee Catholic at Hesperia
Thursday’s Games
Mason County Eastern at Brethren
Manistee Catholic at Mesick
Marion at Pentwater
Walkerville at Bear Lake
Friday’s Games
Elk Rapids at Mason County Eastern
Saturday’s Games
Bear Lake at Manistee Catholic
Marion at Brethren
CSAA Gold
Newaygo;6;0;11;1
Big Rapids;6;2;9;4
Grant;6;2;8;4
HC Tri-County;3;5;5;7
Reed City 3;3;4;8
Fremont;2;6;2;11
Central Montcalm;2;5;2;10
Chippewa Hills;1;6;4;8
Tuesday’s Games
Big Rapids 58, Manistee 36
Newaygo 48, Holton 26
Morley-Stanwood 43, Reed City 25
White Cloud 51, Remus Chippewa Hills 45, OT
Kent City 61, Stanton Central Montcalm 31
Friday’s Games
Big Rapids 61, Fremont 35
Grant 39, Reed City 31
Howard City Tri-County 38, Remus Chippewa Hills 37
Newaygo 57, Stanton Central Montcalm 10
Tuesday’s Games
Fremont at Whitehall
Grant at Montague
Allegan at Howard City Tri-County
Newaygo at Reed City
Ravenna at Remus Chippewa Hills
Ionia at Stanton Central Montcalm
Friday’s Games
Newaygo at Big Rapids
Fremont at Stanton Central Montcalm
Grant at Remus Chippewa Hills
Howard City Tri-County at Reed City
CSAA Silver
Kent City;6;0;13;0
Morley-Stanwood;5;1;11;1
White Cloud;3;3;6;7
Holton;2;3;5;5
Lakeview;1;4;1;10
Hesperia;0;6;2;8
Monday’s Games
Kent City 61, Holton 12
Tuesday’s Games
Muskegon Catholic 36, Hesperia 15
Newaygo 48, Holton 26
Kent City 61, Stanton Central Montcalm 31
Morley-Stanwood 43, Reed City 25
White Cloud 51, Remus Chippewa Hill 45, OT
Friday’s Games
Morley-Stanwood 49, Holton 24
White Cloud 46, Hesperia 14
Kent City 60, Lakeview 33
Monday’s Games
Holton at North Muskegon
Tuesday’s Games
Manistee Catholic at Hesperia
Holton at Lakeview
Sparta at Kent City
Morley-Stanwood at Lake City
Thursday’s Games
Lakeview at Midland Calvary Baptist
Friday’s Games
Lakeview at Hesperia
Holton at White Cloud
Morley-Stanwood at Kent City
Boys basketball
Lakes 8
Ludington;6;0;7;5
Muskegon Hts;4;1;7;3
Muskegon Cath.;2;3;3;7
Muskegon WMC;2;3;2;6
Manistee;1;4;1;10
Orchard View;1;5;3;7
Monday’s Games
Muskegon Heights 48, North Muskegon 43
Tuesday’s Games
Cadillac 52, Ludington 30
Big Rapids 72, Manistee 38
Muskegon Catholic 70, Hesperia 33
Wyoming Potter’s House 58, Orchard View 57
Wednesday’s Games
North Muskegon 56, Manistee 40
Friday’s Games
Ludington 83, Western Michigan Christian 64
Muskegon Catholic 48, Manistee 41
Muskegon Heights 61, Orchard View 43
Monday’s Games
Western Michigan Christian at Muskegon Heights
Tuesday’s Games
Traverse City Christian at Manistee
Orchard View at Fremont
Western Michigan Christian at Grandville Calvin Christian
Wednesday’s Games
Kentwood Grand River Prep at Muskegon Catholic
Friday’s Games
Ludington at Manistee
Orchard View at Muskegon Catholic
Western Michigan Christian at Muskegon Heights
Saturday’s Games
Western Michigan Christian at Spring Lake
West Michigan
Ravenna;6;1;7;3
North Muskegon;5;2;8;4
Shelby;5;2;7;3
Whitehall;5;2;6;4
Montague;3;4;6;4
Oakridge;2;5;5;7
Hart;2;5;4;5
Mason Co. Central;0;7;3;8
Monday’s Games
Montague 61, Fremont 49
Muskegon Heights 48, North Muskegon 43
Shelby 43, Mason County Central 24
Tuesday’s Games
Shelby 43, Mason County Central 24
Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 69, Oakridge 47
Wednesday’s Games
Montague 51, Holton 48
North Muskegon 56, Manistee 40
Thursday’s Games
Shelby 63, Hart 55
Friday’s Games
Whitehall 67, Mason County Central 54
Tuesday’s Games
Hart at Mason County Central
Montague at Oakridge
Shelby at North Muskegon
Whitehall at Ravenna
Friday’s Games
Ravenna at Hart
Mason County Central at Montague
Oakridge at Shelby
Whitehall at North Muskegon
Western Michigan D
Mesick;8;0;9;0
Mason Co. Eastern;7;1;7;2
Baldwin;7;2;7;3
Bear Lake;4;4;4;6
Brethren;4;3;4;3
Marion;2;3;2;4
Pentwater;2;3;2;4
Manistee Cath.;1;5;2;5
Walkerville;0;6;0;7
BR Crossroads;0;8;0;8
Wednesday’s Games
Baldwin 68, Brethren 59
Bear Lake 75, Big Rapids Crossroads 24
Mesick 65, Marion 28
Mason County Eastern 73, Pentwater 47
Friday’s Games
Baldwin 58, Bear Lake 38
Marion 75, Big Rapids Crossroads 54
Brethren 70, Walkerville 30
Mesick 78, Pentwater 24
Saturday’s Games
Mason County Eastern 60, Manistee Catholic 26
Monday’s Games
Marion at Brethren
Lake Leelanau St. Mary at Manistee Catholic
Hesperia at Mason County Eastern
White Cloud at Walkerville
Wednesday’s Games
Pentwater at Baldwin
Bear Lake at Marion
Big Rapids Crossroads at Mesick
Brethren at Manistee Catholic
Walkerville at Mason County Eastern
Friday’s Games
Baldwin at Marion
Mason County Eastern at Bear Lake
Manistee Catholic at Big Rapids Crossroads
Brethren at Mesick
Walkerville at Pentwater
CSAA Gold
Fremont;7;1;8;5
Big Rapids;6;1;8;2
Reed City;5;1;8;2
HC Tri-County;4;4;6;6
Grant;4;4;5;6
Central Montcalm;2;5;2;8
Newaygo;1;6;3;8
Chippewa Hills;0;7;1;10
Monday’s Games
Montague 61, Fremont 49
Tuesday’s Games
Big Rapids 72, Manistee 38
Kent City 72, Newaygo 46
Reed City 79, Reed City 60
White Cloud 39, Remus Chippewa Hills 21
Friday’s Games
Fremont 57, Big Rapids 54
Reed City 66, Grant 44
Howard City Tri-County 59, Remus Chippewa Hills 44
Stanton Central Montcalm 62, Newaygo 50
Tuesday’s Games
Orchard View at Fremont
Grant at Morley-Stanwood
Howard City Tri-County at Allegan
Holton at Newaygo
Reed City at Cadillac
Stanton Central Montcalm at Lakeview
Friday’s Games
Newaygo at Big Rapids
Fremont at Stanton Central Montcalm
Grant at Remus Chippewa Hills
Howard City Tri-County at Reed City
CSAA Silver
Holton;5;0;7;2
Kent City;4;0;7;3
Morley-Stanwood;3;3;6;5
White Cloud;3;3;5;7
Lakeview;1;4;2;8
Hesperia;0;6;1;9
Monday’s Games
LeRoy Pine River 56, Lakeview 39
Tuesday’s Games
Muskegon Catholic 70, Hesperia 33
Kent City 72, Newaygo 46
Reed City 79, Morley-Stanwood 60
White Cloud 39, Remus Chippewa Hills 21
Wednesday’s Games
Montague 51, Holton 48
Friday’s Games
White Cloud 68, Hesperia 40
Holton 53, Morley-Stanwood 34
White Cloud 68, Hesperia 40
Monday’s Games
Hesperia at Mason County Eastern
Holton at Fruitport Calvary Christian
White Cloud at Walkerville
Tuesday’s Games
Holton at Newaygo
Sparta at Kent City
Stanton Central Montcalm at Lakeview
Grant at Morley-Stanwood
Thursday’s Games
Lakeview at Midland Calvary Baptist
Friday’s Games
Lakeview at Hesperia
Holton at White Cloud
Morley-Stanwood at Kent city