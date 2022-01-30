Girls basketball

Lakes 8

Ludington;5;1;10;4

Muskegon WMC;4;1;7;3

Muskegon Cath.;3;2;5;5

Muskegon Hts;2;2;2;5

Manistee;1;3;2;8

Orchard View;0;6;1;12

Tuesday’s Games

Ludington 39, Traverse City Central 33

Big Rapids 58, Manistee 36

Muskegon Catholic 36, Hesperia 15

Wyoming Potter’s House 57, Orchard View 26

Friday’s Games

Ludington 38, Western Michigan Christian 33

Muskegon Catholic 66, Manistee 52

Muskegon Heights 56, Orchard View 30

Tuesday’s Games

Fruitport at Muskegon Catholic

Grandville Calvin Christian at Western Michigan Christian

Wednesday’s Games

Traverse City Central at Manistee

Muskegon Catholic at Kentwood Grand River Prep

Friday’s Games

Ludington at Manistee

Muskegon Catholic at Orchard View

Orchard View at Western Michigan Christian

Saturday’s Games

Western Michigan Christian at Spring Lake

West Michigan

Hart;9;0;11;1

Montague;7;1;9;3

Shelby;5;3;8;5

Whitehall;5;4;6;8

Mason Co. Central;4;4;6;5

Oakridge;2;6;3;9

Ravenna;1;6;3;8

North Muskegon;0;9;2;10

Tuesday’s Games

Hart 54, Mason County Central 43

Montague 56, Oakridge 44

Shelby 33, North Muskegon 12

Whitehall 41, Ravenna 29

Thursday’s Games

Montague 50, Mason County Central 39

Whitehall 53, North Muskegon 14

Friday’s Games

Hart 60, Ravenna 21

Oakridge 32, Shelby 27

Monday’s Games

White Cloud at Mason County Central

Holton at North Muskegon

Tuesday’s Games

Caledonia at Hart

Grant at Montague

Oakridge at Grand Rapids Covenant Christian

Ravenna at Remus Chippewa Hills

Orchard View at Shelby

Fremont at Whitehall

Thursday’s Games

Shelby at Hart

Mason County Central at Oakridge

Montague at Whitehall

Ravenna at North Muskegon

Western Michigan D

Manistee Cath.;5;0;5;1

Mesick;7;2;9;2

Mason Co. Eastern;6;3;6;5

Walkerville;5;5;5;6

Marion;4;2;4;3

Brethren;3;3;4;3

BR Crossroads;1;5;1;5

Pentwater;1;6;1;8

Bear Lake;0;6;0;7

Monday’s Games

Hesperia 24, Mason County Eastern 22

Tuesday’s Games

Walkerville 48, Marion 34

Wednesday’s Games

Big Rapids Crossroads 43, Bear Lake 29

Thursday’s Games

Mason County Eastern 41, Bear Lake 27

Manistee Catholic 63, Big Rapids Crossroads 56

Mesick 37, Brethren 36

Walkerville 48, Pentwater 32

Saturday’s Games

Manistee Catholic 40, Pentwater 39

Monday’s Games

Big Rapids Crossroads at Marion

Tuesday’s Games

Bear Lake at Mesick

Big Rapids Crossroads at Mason County Eastern

Pentwater at Brethren

Manistee Catholic at Hesperia

Thursday’s Games

Mason County Eastern at Brethren

Manistee Catholic at Mesick

Marion at Pentwater

Walkerville at Bear Lake

Friday’s Games

Elk Rapids at Mason County Eastern

Saturday’s Games

Bear Lake at Manistee Catholic

Marion at Brethren

CSAA Gold

Newaygo;6;0;11;1

Big Rapids;6;2;9;4

Grant;6;2;8;4

HC Tri-County;3;5;5;7

Reed City 3;3;4;8

Fremont;2;6;2;11

Central Montcalm;2;5;2;10

Chippewa Hills;1;6;4;8

Tuesday’s Games

Big Rapids 58, Manistee 36

Newaygo 48, Holton 26

Morley-Stanwood 43, Reed City 25

White Cloud 51, Remus Chippewa Hills 45, OT

Kent City 61, Stanton Central Montcalm 31

Friday’s Games

Big Rapids 61, Fremont 35

Grant 39, Reed City 31

Howard City Tri-County 38, Remus Chippewa Hills 37

Newaygo 57, Stanton Central Montcalm 10

Tuesday’s Games

Fremont at Whitehall

Grant at Montague

Allegan at Howard City Tri-County

Newaygo at Reed City

Ravenna at Remus Chippewa Hills

Ionia at Stanton Central Montcalm

Friday’s Games

Newaygo at Big Rapids

Fremont at Stanton Central Montcalm

Grant at Remus Chippewa Hills

Howard City Tri-County at Reed City

CSAA Silver

Kent City;6;0;13;0

Morley-Stanwood;5;1;11;1

White Cloud;3;3;6;7

Holton;2;3;5;5

Lakeview;1;4;1;10

Hesperia;0;6;2;8

Monday’s Games

Kent City 61, Holton 12

Tuesday’s Games

Muskegon Catholic 36, Hesperia 15

Newaygo 48, Holton 26

Kent City 61, Stanton Central Montcalm 31

Morley-Stanwood 43, Reed City 25

White Cloud 51, Remus Chippewa Hill 45, OT

Friday’s Games

Morley-Stanwood 49, Holton 24

White Cloud 46, Hesperia 14

Kent City 60, Lakeview 33

Monday’s Games

Holton at North Muskegon

Tuesday’s Games

Manistee Catholic at Hesperia

Holton at Lakeview

Sparta at Kent City

Morley-Stanwood at Lake City

Thursday’s Games

Lakeview at Midland Calvary Baptist

Friday’s Games

Lakeview at Hesperia

Holton at White Cloud

Morley-Stanwood at Kent City

Boys basketball

Lakes 8

Ludington;6;0;7;5

Muskegon Hts;4;1;7;3

Muskegon Cath.;2;3;3;7

Muskegon WMC;2;3;2;6

Manistee;1;4;1;10

Orchard View;1;5;3;7

Monday’s Games

Muskegon Heights 48, North Muskegon 43

Tuesday’s Games

Cadillac 52, Ludington 30

Big Rapids 72, Manistee 38

Muskegon Catholic 70, Hesperia 33

Wyoming Potter’s House 58, Orchard View 57

Wednesday’s Games

North Muskegon 56, Manistee 40

Friday’s Games

Ludington 83, Western Michigan Christian 64

Muskegon Catholic 48, Manistee 41

Muskegon Heights 61, Orchard View 43

Monday’s Games

Western Michigan Christian at Muskegon Heights

Tuesday’s Games

Traverse City Christian at Manistee

Orchard View at Fremont

Western Michigan Christian at Grandville Calvin Christian

Wednesday’s Games

Kentwood Grand River Prep at Muskegon Catholic

Friday’s Games

Ludington at Manistee

Orchard View at Muskegon Catholic

Western Michigan Christian at Muskegon Heights

Saturday’s Games

Western Michigan Christian at Spring Lake

West Michigan

Ravenna;6;1;7;3

North Muskegon;5;2;8;4

Shelby;5;2;7;3

Whitehall;5;2;6;4

Montague;3;4;6;4

Oakridge;2;5;5;7

Hart;2;5;4;5

Mason Co. Central;0;7;3;8

Monday’s Games

Montague 61, Fremont 49

Muskegon Heights 48, North Muskegon 43

Shelby 43, Mason County Central 24

Tuesday’s Games

Shelby 43, Mason County Central 24

Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 69, Oakridge 47

Wednesday’s Games

Montague 51, Holton 48

North Muskegon 56, Manistee 40

Thursday’s Games

Shelby 63, Hart 55

Friday’s Games

Whitehall 67, Mason County Central 54

Tuesday’s Games

Hart at Mason County Central

Montague at Oakridge

Shelby at North Muskegon

Whitehall at Ravenna

Friday’s Games

Ravenna at Hart

Mason County Central at Montague

Oakridge at Shelby

Whitehall at North Muskegon

Western Michigan D

Mesick;8;0;9;0

Mason Co. Eastern;7;1;7;2

Baldwin;7;2;7;3

Bear Lake;4;4;4;6

Brethren;4;3;4;3

Marion;2;3;2;4

Pentwater;2;3;2;4

Manistee Cath.;1;5;2;5

Walkerville;0;6;0;7

BR Crossroads;0;8;0;8

Wednesday’s Games

Baldwin 68, Brethren 59

Bear Lake 75, Big Rapids Crossroads 24

Mesick 65, Marion 28

Mason County Eastern 73, Pentwater 47

Friday’s Games

Baldwin 58, Bear Lake 38

Marion 75, Big Rapids Crossroads 54

Brethren 70, Walkerville 30

Mesick 78, Pentwater 24

Saturday’s Games

Mason County Eastern 60, Manistee Catholic 26

Monday’s Games

Marion at Brethren

Lake Leelanau St. Mary at Manistee Catholic

Hesperia at Mason County Eastern

White Cloud at Walkerville

Wednesday’s Games

Pentwater at Baldwin

Bear Lake at Marion

Big Rapids Crossroads at Mesick

Brethren at Manistee Catholic

Walkerville at Mason County Eastern

Friday’s Games

Baldwin at Marion

Mason County Eastern at Bear Lake

Manistee Catholic at Big Rapids Crossroads

Brethren at Mesick

Walkerville at Pentwater

CSAA Gold

Fremont;7;1;8;5

Big Rapids;6;1;8;2

Reed City;5;1;8;2

HC Tri-County;4;4;6;6

Grant;4;4;5;6

Central Montcalm;2;5;2;8

Newaygo;1;6;3;8

Chippewa Hills;0;7;1;10

Monday’s Games

Montague 61, Fremont 49

Tuesday’s Games

Big Rapids 72, Manistee 38

Kent City 72, Newaygo 46

Reed City 79, Reed City 60

White Cloud 39, Remus Chippewa Hills 21

Friday’s Games

Fremont 57, Big Rapids 54

Reed City 66, Grant 44

Howard City Tri-County 59, Remus Chippewa Hills 44

Stanton Central Montcalm 62, Newaygo 50

Tuesday’s Games

Orchard View at Fremont

Grant at Morley-Stanwood

Howard City Tri-County at Allegan

Holton at Newaygo

Reed City at Cadillac

Stanton Central Montcalm at Lakeview

Friday’s Games

Newaygo at Big Rapids

Fremont at Stanton Central Montcalm

Grant at Remus Chippewa Hills

Howard City Tri-County at Reed City

CSAA Silver

Holton;5;0;7;2

Kent City;4;0;7;3

Morley-Stanwood;3;3;6;5

White Cloud;3;3;5;7

Lakeview;1;4;2;8

Hesperia;0;6;1;9

Monday’s Games

LeRoy Pine River 56, Lakeview 39

Tuesday’s Games

Muskegon Catholic 70, Hesperia 33

Kent City 72, Newaygo 46

Reed City 79, Morley-Stanwood 60

White Cloud 39, Remus Chippewa Hills 21

Wednesday’s Games

Montague 51, Holton 48

Friday’s Games

White Cloud 68, Hesperia 40

Holton 53, Morley-Stanwood 34

White Cloud 68, Hesperia 40

Monday’s Games

Hesperia at Mason County Eastern

Holton at Fruitport Calvary Christian

White Cloud at Walkerville

Tuesday’s Games

Holton at Newaygo

Sparta at Kent City

Stanton Central Montcalm at Lakeview

Grant at Morley-Stanwood

Thursday’s Games

Lakeview at Midland Calvary Baptist

Friday’s Games

Lakeview at Hesperia

Holton at White Cloud

Morley-Stanwood at Kent city

