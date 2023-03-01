Boys basketball

WMC Lakes

;League;Overall;

;W;L;W;L

x-Ludington;11;1;19;2

Whitehall;10;1;16;5

Oakridge;5;6;9;12

Fremont;4;6;9;11

Orchard View;1;9;2;18

Manistee;1;10;5;16

x-denotes league champion

Feb. 23 games

Ludington 68, Manistee 35

Whitehall 89, Oakridge 52

Montague 68, Western Michigan Christian 44

Feb. 24 games

Wyoming Potter’s House 74, Fremont 55

Feb. 28 games

Ludington 69, Orchard View 31

Montague 38, Manistee 36

Whitehall 68, Fremont 50

Feb. 29 games

Wyoming Potter’s House 66, Oakridge 48

March 2 games

Ludington at Benzie Central

Fremont at Manistee

Montague at Oakridge

Orchard View at Whitehall

March 4 games

Orchard View at Fremont

March 6 games

Division 2 district at Big Rapids

Ludington vs. Big Rapids

Division 2 district at Fruitport

Montague vs. Fruitport

Oakridge vs. Orchard View

Division 3 district at Mason County Central

Manistee vs. Shelby

March 8 games

Division 2 district at Big Rapids

Ludington or Big Rapids vs. Hart

Division 2 district at Comstock Park

Fremont vs. Newaygo or Grant

Division 2 district at Fruitport

Whitehall vs. Montague or Fruitport

Oakridge or Orchard View vs. Spring Lake

Division 3 district at Mason County Central

Manistee or Shelby vs. Mason County Central

WMC Rivers

;League;Overall

;W;L;W;L

x-Hart;11;0;21;0

North Muskegon;9;3;17;4

Mason County Central;7;4;14;7

Shelby;5;7;11;11

Hesperia;1;10;4;16

Holton;1;10;1;20

x-denotes league champion

Feb. 23 games

Hart 63, Mason County Central 45

Shelby 63, Holton 33

Feb. 25 games

Hart 65, Newaygo 46

Feb. 27 games

Ravenna 73, Hesperia 34

Feb. 28 games

Shelby 54, Mason County Central 44

Hart 52, Hesperia 19

North Muskegon 51, Holton 28

March 2 games

Mason County Central at Hesperia

Hart at Holton

Western Michigan Christian at Ravenna

March 6 games

Division 3 district at Mason County Central

Shelby vs. Manistee

Division 3 district at Holton

Ravenna vs. Western Michigan Christian

March 8 games

Division 2 district at Big Rapids

Hart vs. Ludington or Big Rapids

Division 3 district at Mason County Central

Mason County Central vs. Shelby or Manistee

Hesperia vs. White Cloud

Division 3 district at Holton

Holton vs. Kent City

North Muskegon vs. Ravenna or Western Michigan Christian

WMD

;League;Overall

;W;L;W;L

x-Baldwin;16;0;19;1

Mesick;13;3;14;5

Marion;11;4;14;7

Brethren;10;6;10;9

Pentwater;10;7;10;11

Manistee Catholic;7;10;8;13

Bear Lake;6;11;8;13

Mason County Eastern;5;11;6;14

Walkerville;3;14;3;18

Big Rapids Crossroads;0;16;0;20

x-denotes league champion

Feb. 24 games

Mason County Eastern 53, Manistee Catholic 46

Mesick 75, Pentwater 54

Baldwin 52, Bear Lake 28

Brethren 66, Walkerville 41

Big Rapids Crossroads at Marion

Feb. 28 games

Pentwater 61, Mason County Eastern 33

Walkerville 45, Manistee Catholic 36

Evart 53, Marion 51, OT

Brethren at Suttons Bay

March 1 game

Mesick at Kingsley

March 2 games

Walkerville at Mason County Eastern

Pentwater at Baldwin

Brethren at Manistee Catholic

Marion at Bear Lake

Big Rapids Crossroads at Mesick

March 3 games

Mason County Eastern at Mesick

March 6 games

Division 4 district at Baldwin

Mason County Eastern vs. Baldwin

Division 4 district at Bear Lake

Manistee Catholic vs. Brethren

Division 4 district at Mesick

Marion vs. Fife Lake Forest Area

March 8 games

Division 4 district at Baldwin

Mason County Eastern or Walkerville vs. Baldwin

Pentwater vs. Big Rapids Crossroads

Division 4 district at Bear Lake

Manistee Catholic or Brethren vs. Frankfort

Bear Lake vs. Onekama

Division 4 district at Mesick

Mesick vs. Buckley

Marion or Fife Lake Forest Area vs. McBain Northern Michigan Christian

Girls basketball

WMC Lakes

;League;Overall

Trending Food Videos

;W;L;W;L

x-Ludington;11;1;15;8

Montague;9;3;16;7

Oakridge;8;4;16;7

Manistee;5;7;11;13

Fremont;5;7;8;15

Whitehall;4;8;12;10

Orchard View;0;12;2;21

x-denotes league champion

Feb. 23 games

Cadillac 26, Ludington 16

Montague 38, Oakridge 30

Feb. 24 games

Manistee 58, Fremont 45

Feb. 27 games

Div. 2 district at Montague

Fremont 46, Newaygo 29

Div. 2 district at Allendale

Hudsonville Unity Christian 62, Orchard View 21

Feb. 28 games

Div. 3 district at Manistee

Manistee 56, Grand Traverse Academy 23

March 1 games

Div. 2 district at Reed City

Cadillac 43, Ludington 26

Div. 2 district at Montague

Montague 34, Fremont 22

Whitehall 33, Grant 32

Div. 2 district at Allendale

Allendale 40, Oakridge 24

Div. 3 district at Manistee

Traverse City St. Francis 70, Manistee 54

March 3 games

Div. 2 district at Montague

Montague vs. Whitehall

March 7 games

Div. 2 regional at Frankenmuth

Montague district winner vs. Freeland district winner

Saginaw Swan Valley district winner vs. Belding district winner

March 9 games

Div. 2 regional at Frankenmuth

Semifinal winners

WMC Rivers

;League;Overall

;W;L;W;L

x-Hart;12;0;20;3

Mason County Central;10;2;19;4

Holton;6;6;12;12

Shelby;6;6;10;14

Ravenna;4;8;9;14

North Muskegon;4;8;5;16

Hesperia;0;12;1;22

x-denotes league champion

Feb. 24 games

Mason County Central 69, Hesperia 9

Hart 55, Holton 28

Ravenna 50, North Muskegon 28

Feb. 25 games

Evart 63, Mason County Central 53

Feb. 27 games

Division 3 district at Hart

Shelby 62, Hesperia 27

Feb. 28 games

Division 3 district at Lakeview

Holton 46, Lakeview 39

March 1 games

Division 3 district at Hart

Mason County Central 54, White Cloud 29

Hart 70, Shelby 34

Division 3 district at Lakeview

Morley-Stanwood 32, Ravenna 24

Kent City 49, Holton 23

Division 3 district at North Muskegon

Western Michigan Christian 64, North Muskegon 36

March 3 games

Division 3 district at Hart

Mason County Central vs. Hart

March 7 games

Division 3 regional at Shelby

Hart district winner vs. Grandville Calvin Christian district winner

North Muskegon district winner vs. Lakeview district winner

March 9 games

Division 3 regional at Shelby

semifinal winners

WMD

;League;Overall

;W;L;W;L

x-Brethren;15;1;20;3

Manistee Catholic;13;3;18;5

Marion;13;3;16;4

Big Rapids Crossroads;11;6;12;9

Mesick;8;8;8;13

Pentwater;6;11;8;14

Bear Lake;3;13;3;15

Walkerville;3;15;4;18

Mason County Eastern;8;10;11;13

Baldwin;0;10;0;12

x-denotes league champion

Feb. 24 games

Marion 45, Big Rapids Crossroads 24

Mason County Eastern 32, Walkerville 31

Feb. 25 games

Brethren 41, Manistee Catholic 40

Feb. 27 games

Division 4 district at Walkerville

Mason County Eastern def. Baldwin, forfeit

Walkerville 26, Pentwater 24

Feb. 28 games

Division 4 district at Buckley

Buckley 55, Bear Lake 13

Onekama 63, Fife Lake Forest Area 31

Division 4 district at Blanchard Montabella

Big Rapids Crossroads 45, Blanchard Montabella 41

March 1 games

Division 4 district at Walkerville

Manistee Catholic 46, Mason County Eastern 3

Walkerville vs. McBain Northern Michigan Christian

Division 4 district at Buckley

Brethren 39, Buckley 20

Onekama 46, Mesick 29

Division 4 district at Blanchard Montabella

Marion 46, Big Rapids Crossroads 32

March 3 games

Division 4 district at Walkerville

Manistee Catholic vs. Walkerville vs. McBain Northern Michigan Christian

Division 4 district at Buckley

Brethren vs. Onekama

Division 4 district at Blanchard Montabella

Marion vs. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart

March 7 games

Division 4 regional at Traverse City West

Walkerville district winner vs. Frankfort district winner

Buckley district winner vs. Gaylord St. Mary district winner

Division 4 regional at Merrill

Blanchard Montabella district winner vs. Saginaw Nouvel district winner

AuGres-Sims district winner vs. St. Charles district winner

March 9 games

Division 4 regional at Traverse City West

Semifinal winners

Division 4 regional at Merrill

Semifinal winners