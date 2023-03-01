Boys basketball
WMC Lakes
;League;Overall;
;W;L;W;L
x-Ludington;11;1;19;2
Whitehall;10;1;16;5
Oakridge;5;6;9;12
Fremont;4;6;9;11
Orchard View;1;9;2;18
Manistee;1;10;5;16
x-denotes league champion
Feb. 23 games
Ludington 68, Manistee 35
Whitehall 89, Oakridge 52
Montague 68, Western Michigan Christian 44
Feb. 24 games
Wyoming Potter’s House 74, Fremont 55
Feb. 28 games
Ludington 69, Orchard View 31
Montague 38, Manistee 36
Whitehall 68, Fremont 50
Feb. 29 games
Wyoming Potter’s House 66, Oakridge 48
March 2 games
Ludington at Benzie Central
Fremont at Manistee
Montague at Oakridge
Orchard View at Whitehall
March 4 games
Orchard View at Fremont
March 6 games
Division 2 district at Big Rapids
Ludington vs. Big Rapids
Division 2 district at Fruitport
Montague vs. Fruitport
Oakridge vs. Orchard View
Division 3 district at Mason County Central
Manistee vs. Shelby
March 8 games
Division 2 district at Big Rapids
Ludington or Big Rapids vs. Hart
Division 2 district at Comstock Park
Fremont vs. Newaygo or Grant
Division 2 district at Fruitport
Whitehall vs. Montague or Fruitport
Oakridge or Orchard View vs. Spring Lake
Division 3 district at Mason County Central
Manistee or Shelby vs. Mason County Central
WMC Rivers
;League;Overall
;W;L;W;L
x-Hart;11;0;21;0
North Muskegon;9;3;17;4
Mason County Central;7;4;14;7
Shelby;5;7;11;11
Hesperia;1;10;4;16
Holton;1;10;1;20
x-denotes league champion
Feb. 23 games
Hart 63, Mason County Central 45
Shelby 63, Holton 33
Feb. 25 games
Hart 65, Newaygo 46
Feb. 27 games
Ravenna 73, Hesperia 34
Feb. 28 games
Shelby 54, Mason County Central 44
Hart 52, Hesperia 19
North Muskegon 51, Holton 28
March 2 games
Mason County Central at Hesperia
Hart at Holton
Western Michigan Christian at Ravenna
March 6 games
Division 3 district at Mason County Central
Shelby vs. Manistee
Division 3 district at Holton
Ravenna vs. Western Michigan Christian
March 8 games
Division 2 district at Big Rapids
Hart vs. Ludington or Big Rapids
Division 3 district at Mason County Central
Mason County Central vs. Shelby or Manistee
Hesperia vs. White Cloud
Division 3 district at Holton
Holton vs. Kent City
North Muskegon vs. Ravenna or Western Michigan Christian
WMD
;League;Overall
;W;L;W;L
x-Baldwin;16;0;19;1
Mesick;13;3;14;5
Marion;11;4;14;7
Brethren;10;6;10;9
Pentwater;10;7;10;11
Manistee Catholic;7;10;8;13
Bear Lake;6;11;8;13
Mason County Eastern;5;11;6;14
Walkerville;3;14;3;18
Big Rapids Crossroads;0;16;0;20
x-denotes league champion
Feb. 24 games
Mason County Eastern 53, Manistee Catholic 46
Mesick 75, Pentwater 54
Baldwin 52, Bear Lake 28
Brethren 66, Walkerville 41
Big Rapids Crossroads at Marion
Feb. 28 games
Pentwater 61, Mason County Eastern 33
Walkerville 45, Manistee Catholic 36
Evart 53, Marion 51, OT
Brethren at Suttons Bay
March 1 game
Mesick at Kingsley
March 2 games
Walkerville at Mason County Eastern
Pentwater at Baldwin
Brethren at Manistee Catholic
Marion at Bear Lake
Big Rapids Crossroads at Mesick
March 3 games
Mason County Eastern at Mesick
March 6 games
Division 4 district at Baldwin
Mason County Eastern vs. Baldwin
Division 4 district at Bear Lake
Manistee Catholic vs. Brethren
Division 4 district at Mesick
Marion vs. Fife Lake Forest Area
March 8 games
Division 4 district at Baldwin
Mason County Eastern or Walkerville vs. Baldwin
Pentwater vs. Big Rapids Crossroads
Division 4 district at Bear Lake
Manistee Catholic or Brethren vs. Frankfort
Bear Lake vs. Onekama
Division 4 district at Mesick
Mesick vs. Buckley
Marion or Fife Lake Forest Area vs. McBain Northern Michigan Christian
Girls basketball
WMC Lakes
;League;Overall
;W;L;W;L
x-Ludington;11;1;15;8
Montague;9;3;16;7
Oakridge;8;4;16;7
Manistee;5;7;11;13
Fremont;5;7;8;15
Whitehall;4;8;12;10
Orchard View;0;12;2;21
x-denotes league champion
Feb. 23 games
Cadillac 26, Ludington 16
Montague 38, Oakridge 30
Feb. 24 games
Manistee 58, Fremont 45
Feb. 27 games
Div. 2 district at Montague
Fremont 46, Newaygo 29
Div. 2 district at Allendale
Hudsonville Unity Christian 62, Orchard View 21
Feb. 28 games
Div. 3 district at Manistee
Manistee 56, Grand Traverse Academy 23
March 1 games
Div. 2 district at Reed City
Cadillac 43, Ludington 26
Div. 2 district at Montague
Montague 34, Fremont 22
Whitehall 33, Grant 32
Div. 2 district at Allendale
Allendale 40, Oakridge 24
Div. 3 district at Manistee
Traverse City St. Francis 70, Manistee 54
March 3 games
Div. 2 district at Montague
Montague vs. Whitehall
March 7 games
Div. 2 regional at Frankenmuth
Montague district winner vs. Freeland district winner
Saginaw Swan Valley district winner vs. Belding district winner
March 9 games
Div. 2 regional at Frankenmuth
Semifinal winners
WMC Rivers
;League;Overall
;W;L;W;L
x-Hart;12;0;20;3
Mason County Central;10;2;19;4
Holton;6;6;12;12
Shelby;6;6;10;14
Ravenna;4;8;9;14
North Muskegon;4;8;5;16
Hesperia;0;12;1;22
x-denotes league champion
Feb. 24 games
Mason County Central 69, Hesperia 9
Hart 55, Holton 28
Ravenna 50, North Muskegon 28
Feb. 25 games
Evart 63, Mason County Central 53
Feb. 27 games
Division 3 district at Hart
Shelby 62, Hesperia 27
Feb. 28 games
Division 3 district at Lakeview
Holton 46, Lakeview 39
March 1 games
Division 3 district at Hart
Mason County Central 54, White Cloud 29
Hart 70, Shelby 34
Division 3 district at Lakeview
Morley-Stanwood 32, Ravenna 24
Kent City 49, Holton 23
Division 3 district at North Muskegon
Western Michigan Christian 64, North Muskegon 36
March 3 games
Division 3 district at Hart
Mason County Central vs. Hart
March 7 games
Division 3 regional at Shelby
Hart district winner vs. Grandville Calvin Christian district winner
North Muskegon district winner vs. Lakeview district winner
March 9 games
Division 3 regional at Shelby
semifinal winners
WMD
;League;Overall
;W;L;W;L
x-Brethren;15;1;20;3
Manistee Catholic;13;3;18;5
Marion;13;3;16;4
Big Rapids Crossroads;11;6;12;9
Mesick;8;8;8;13
Pentwater;6;11;8;14
Bear Lake;3;13;3;15
Walkerville;3;15;4;18
Mason County Eastern;8;10;11;13
Baldwin;0;10;0;12
x-denotes league champion
Feb. 24 games
Marion 45, Big Rapids Crossroads 24
Mason County Eastern 32, Walkerville 31
Feb. 25 games
Brethren 41, Manistee Catholic 40
Feb. 27 games
Division 4 district at Walkerville
Mason County Eastern def. Baldwin, forfeit
Walkerville 26, Pentwater 24
Feb. 28 games
Division 4 district at Buckley
Buckley 55, Bear Lake 13
Onekama 63, Fife Lake Forest Area 31
Division 4 district at Blanchard Montabella
Big Rapids Crossroads 45, Blanchard Montabella 41
March 1 games
Division 4 district at Walkerville
Manistee Catholic 46, Mason County Eastern 3
Walkerville vs. McBain Northern Michigan Christian
Division 4 district at Buckley
Brethren 39, Buckley 20
Onekama 46, Mesick 29
Division 4 district at Blanchard Montabella
Marion 46, Big Rapids Crossroads 32
March 3 games
Division 4 district at Walkerville
Manistee Catholic vs. Walkerville vs. McBain Northern Michigan Christian
Division 4 district at Buckley
Brethren vs. Onekama
Division 4 district at Blanchard Montabella
Marion vs. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart
March 7 games
Division 4 regional at Traverse City West
Walkerville district winner vs. Frankfort district winner
Buckley district winner vs. Gaylord St. Mary district winner
Division 4 regional at Merrill
Blanchard Montabella district winner vs. Saginaw Nouvel district winner
AuGres-Sims district winner vs. St. Charles district winner
March 9 games
Division 4 regional at Traverse City West
Semifinal winners
Division 4 regional at Merrill
Semifinal winners