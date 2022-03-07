Girls basketball
Lakes 8
xy-Ludington;9;1;17;5
xy-Muskegon WMC;9;1;17;4
y-Muskegon Hts.;5;5;7;8
Muskegon Cath.;4;6;9;12
Manistee;3;7;4;17
Orchard View;0;10;1;19
x-denotes league champion
y-denotes district champion
Monday’s Games
Division 2 district at Ludington
Cadillac 50, Manistee 42
Division 2 district at Oakridge
Whitehall 64, Orchard View 23
Wednesday’s Games
Division 2 district at Ludington
Ludington 36, Reed City 15
Division 3 district at Holton
Western Michigan Christian 62, North Muskegon 18
Division 4 district at Muskegon Catholic
Muskegon Catholic 38, Fruitport Calvary Christian 36
Muskegon Heights 62, Muskegon Catholic 58
Friday’s Games
Division 2 district at Ludington
Ludington 44, Big Rapids 36
Division 3 district at Holton
Western Michigan Christian 61, Hart 47
Division 4 district at Muskegon Catholic
Tuesday’s Games
Division 2 regional at Big Rapids
Ludington vs. Standish-Sterling
Division 3 regional at Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian
Western Michigan Christian vs. Kent City
Division 4 regional at Martin
Muskegon Heights vs. Martin
Thursday’s Games
Division 2 regional at Gaylord
Ludington or Standish-Sterling vs. Negaunee or Sault Ste. Marie
Division 3 regional at Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian
Western Michigan Christian or Kent City vs. Pewamo-Westphalia or Grand Rapids Covenant Christian
Division 4 regional at Martin
Muskegon Heights or Martin vs. Gobles or St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran
West Michigan
x-Hart;14;0;17;4
Montague;12;2;17;5
Mason Co. Central;9;5;14;7
Shelby;7;7;11;10
Whitehall;6;8;9;13
Oakridge;6;8;8;14
Ravenna;2;12;5;16
North Muskegon;0;14;4;18
x-denotes league champion
Monday’s Games
Division 2 district at Oakridge
Oakridge 52, Fruitport 20
Division 3 district at Holton
North Muskegon 37, Shelby 35
Division 3 district at Morley-Stanwood
White Cloud 25, Ravenna 18
Wednesday’s Games
Division 2 district at Oakridge
Montague 41, Oakridge 35
Spring Lake 51, Whitehall 29
Division 3 district at Mason County Central
McBain 48, Mason County Central 41
Division 3 district at Holton
Hart 57, Holton 22
Friday’s Games
Division 2 district at Oakridge
Spring Lake 44, Montague 32
Division 3 district at Holton
Western Michigan Christian 61, Hart 47
Western Michigan D
x-Manistee Cath.;12;3;14;5
Mesick;12;4;15;6
Marion;12;4;13;6
Brethren;9;6;11;7
Walkerville;9;7;11;9
Mason Co. Eastern;9;6;10;11
Pentwater;3;12;3;15
BR Crossroads;2;13;2;14
Bear Lake;1;14;1;17
x-denotes league champion
Monday’s Games
Division 4 district at Marion
Mason County Eastern 37, Big Rapids Crossroads 18
Walkerville 49, Pentwater 37
Division 4 district at Brethren
Manistee Catholic 53, Bear Lake 20
Wednesday’s Games
Division 4 district at Marion
McBain Northern Michigan Christian 53, Mason County Eastern 21
Division 4 district at Brethren
Brethren 33, Manistee Catholic 23
Marion 46, Walkerville 34
Division 4 district at Fife Lake Forest Area
Mesick 50, Leland 41
Friday’s Games
Division 4 district at Marion
McBain Northern Michigan Christian 49, Marion 9
Division 4 district at Brethren
Frankfort 50, Brethren 33
Division 4 district at Fife Lake Forest Area
Lake Leelanau St. Mary 62, Mesick 21
Thursday’s Games
Regular season
Mason County Eastern at Manistee Catholic
CSAA Gold
xy-Newaygo;14;0;21;1
Big Rapids;10;4;15;6
Grant;9;5;11;10
Reed City;8;6;9;12
HC Tri-County;6;8;11;12
Fremont;4;10;5;17
Central Montcalm;4;10;4;17
Chippewa Hills;1;13;5;16
x-denotes league champion
y-denotes district champion
Monday’s Games
Division 2 district at Comstock Park
Fremont 51, Comstock Park 45
Division 2 district at Belding
Howard City Tri-County 43, Stanton Central Montcalm 26
Wednesday’s Games
Division 2 district at Ludington
Big Rapids 54, Cadillac 21
Division 2 district at Comstock Park
Newaygo 51, Fremont 17
Sparta 67, Grant 30
Division 2 district at Belding
Howard City Tri-County 51, Alma 47, OT
Division 2 district at Remus Chippewa Hills
Standish-Sterling 66, Remus Chippewa Hills 37
Friday’s Games
Division 2 district at Ludington
Ludington 44, Big Rapids 36
Division 2 district at Belding
Belding 59, Howard City Tri-County 41
Division 2 district at Newaygo
Newaygo 61, Sparta 49
Tuesday’s Games
Division 2 regional at Orchard View
Newaygo vs. Spring Lake
Thursday’s Games
Division 2 regional at Orchard View
Newaygo or Spring Lake vs. Grand Rapids West Catholic or Grand Rapids Christian
CSAA Silver
xy-Kent City;10;0;22;0
Morley-Stanwood;8;2;16;5 Holton;6;4;14;8
White Cloud;3;7;9;13
Lakeivew;3;7;4;18
Hesperia;0;10;2;16
Monday’s Games
Division 3 district at Holton
Holton 48, Hesperia 14
Division 3 district at Morley-Stanwood
Lakeview 42, Blanchard Montabella 34
White Cloud 25, Ravenna 18
Wednesday’s Games
Division 3 district at Holton
Hart 57, Holton 22
Division 3 district at Morley-Stanwood
Kent City 64, Lakeview 29
Morley-Stanwood 44, White Cloud 21
Friday’s Games
Division 3 district at Morley-Stanwood
Kent City 36, Morley-Stanwood 33
Tuesday’s Games
Division 3 regional at Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian
Kent City vs. Western Michigan Christian
Thursday’s Games
Division 3 regional at Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian
Kent City or Western Michigan Christian vs. Pewama-Westphalia or Grand Rapids Covenant Christian
Boys basketball
Lakes 8
x-Ludington;10;0;12;8
Muskegon Hts;7;3;11;6
Muskegon WMC;7;3;7;13
Muskegon Cath;4;7;6;13
Manistee;1;9;1;19
x-denotes league champion
Monday’s Games
Western Michigan Christian 58, Manistee 44
Tuesday’s Games
Zeeland East 52, Ludington 48
Traverse City West 65, Manistee 38
Holton 43, Muskegon Catholic 22
Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 81, Orchard View 53
Fennville 56, Western Michigan Christian 50
Thursday’s Games
Ludington 68, Mason County Central 40
Kent City 78, Orchard View 46
Whitehall 56, Western Michigan Christian 45
Friday’s Games
Muskegon Catholic 48, Holland Black River 37
Monday’s Games
Division 2 district at Manistee
Reed City vs. Ludington
Division 2 at Spring Lake
Orchard View vs. Spring Lake
Division 3 at Western Michigan Christian
Western Michigan Christian vs. North Muskegon
Wednesday’s Games
Division 2 district at Manistee
Ludington or Reed City vs. Big Rapids
Manistee vs. Cadillac
Division 2 district at Spring Lake
Orchard View or Spring Lake vs. Whitehall
Division 3 at Western Michigan Christian
Western Michigan Christian or North Muskegon vs. Shelby
Division 4 at Fruitport Calvary
Muskegon Catholic vs. Muskegon Heights
Fruitport Calvary Christian vs. Hudsonville Libertas Christian
Friday’s Games
Division 2 district at Manistee
championship
Division 2 district at Spring Lake
championship
Division 3 district at Western Michigan Christian
championship
Division 4 district at Fruitport Calvary
championship
West Michigan
x-Whitehall;11;3;15;5
Ravenna;10;4;13;6
Montague;8;6;14;6
Oakridge;8;6;12;8
North Muskegon;8;6;12;8
Shelby;7;7;12;8
Hart;2;12;6;14
Mason Co Central;2;12;5;14
x-denotes league champion
Tuesday's Games
Oakridge 68, Hart 39
North Muskegon 53, Mason County Central 37
Ravenna 52, Montague 48, OT
Whitehall 43, Shelby 39
Thursday's Games
Hart 69, White Cloud 59
Ludington 68, Mason County Central 40
Montague 47, Fruitport 45
North Muskegon 51, Wyoming Potter's House 50
Ravenna 46, Remus Chippewa Hills 21
Shelby 66, Hesperia 20
Whitehall 56, Western Michigan Christian 45
Monday's Games
Division 2 district at Spring Lake
Fruitport vs. Montague
Division 3 district at McBain
Mason County Central vs. Harrison
Division 3 district at Western Michigan Christian
Hart vs. Hesperia
North Muskegon at Western Michigan Christian
Wednesday's Games
Division 2 district Spring Lake
Oakridge vs. Fruitport or Montague
Whitehall vs. Orchard View or Spring Lake
Division 3 district at McBain
Mason County Central or Harrison vs. Evart
Division 3 district at Western Michigan Christian
Hart or Hesperia vs. Holton
North Muskegon or Western Michigan Christian vs. Shelby
Division 3 district at White Cloud
Ravenna vs. Kent City or Lakeview
Friday's Games
Division 2 district at Spring Lake
championship
Division 3 district at McBain
championship
Division 3 district at Western Michigan Christian
championship
Division 3 district at White Cloud
championship
Western Michigan D
x-Mesick;18;0;20;0
Baldwin;15;3;16;4
Mason Co Eastern;14;4;15;5
Brethren;10;7;10;9
Bear Lake;9;9;9;11
Pentwater;7;9;7;11
Marion;7;10;7;11
Manistee Cath;5;13;6;14
Walkerville;3;15;3;17
BR Crossroads;0;18;0;19
x-denotes league champion
Tuesday's Games
Baldwin 61, Hesperia 25
Suttons Bay 52, Brethren 47
Pentwater 58, Manistee Catholic 49
Marion 48, Walkerville 37
Thursday's Games
Baldwin 74, Bear Lake 53
Marion 63, Big Rapids Crossroads 23
Brethren 75, Walkerville 35
Mason County Eastern 39, Manistee Catholic 36
Mesick 76, Pentwater 37
Monday’s Games
Division 4 district at McBain Northern Michigan Christian
Marion at Pentwater
Big Rapids Crossroads at Mason County Eastern
Baldwin at Walkerville
Division 4 district at Frankfort
Bear Lake vs. Onekama
Wednesday’s Games
Division 3 district at Manton
Mesick vs. Manton or Roscommon
Division 4 district at McBain Northern Michigan Christian
McBain Northern Michigan Christian vs. Pentwater or Marion
Mason County Eastern or Big Rapids Crossroads vs. Walkerville or Baldwin
Division 4 district at Frankfort
Bear Lake or Onekama vs. Brethren
Manistee Catholic vs. Frankfort
Friday's Games
Division 3 district at Manton
championship
Division 4 district at McBain Northern Michigan Christian
championship
Division 4 district at Frankfort
championship
CSAA Gold
x-Big Rapids;13;1;18;2
Fremont;11;3;13;7
Reed City;10;4;14;6
Grant;8;6;11;9
HC Tri-County;6;8;10;10
Central Montcalm;3;11;4;16
Reed City;0;14;1;19
Tuesday's Games
Big Rapids 77, Evart 42
Grand Rapids West Catholic 96, Grant 56
Howard City Tri-County 73, White Cloud 56
Morley-Stanwood 51, Newaygo 48
Ionia 68, Stanton Central Montcalm 10
Thursday's Games
Big Rapids 66, Morley-Stanwood 47
Grant 38, Holton 36
Ravenna 46, Remus Chippewa Hills 21
Friday's Games
Reed City 66, Kingsley 22
Monday's Games
Division 2 district at Manistee
Reed City vs. Ludington
Division 2 district at Shepherd
Howard City Tri-County vs. Belding
Division 2 district at Remus Chippewa Hills
Remus Chippewa Hills vs. Gladwin
Wednesday's Games
Division 2 district at Manistee
Big Rapids vs. Reed City or Ludington
Division 2 district at Sparta
Fremont vs. Newaygo
Grant vs. Sparta or Comstock Park
Division 2 district at Shepherd
Howard City Tri-County or Belding vs. Shepherd
Stanton Central Montcalm vs. Alma
Division 2 district at Remus Chippewa Hills
Remus Chippewa Hills or Gladwin vs. Clare
Friday's Games
Division 2 district at Manistee
championship
Division 2 district at Sparta
championship
Division 2 district at Shepherd
championship
Division 2 district at Remus Chippewa Hills
championship
CSAA Silver
x-Kent City;10;0;14;6
Holton;8;2;14;6
Morley-Stanwood;6;4;11;8
White Cloud;4;6;8;12
Lakeview;2;9;3;17
Hesperia;0;10;1;18
x-denotes league champion
Tuesday's Games
Baldwin 61, Hesperia 25
Holton 43, Muskegon Catholic 22
Hopkings 51, Kent City 34
Morley-Stanwood 51, Newaygo 48
White Cloud 73, Howard City Tri-County 56
Thursday's Games
Shelby 66, Hesperia 20
Grant 38, Holton 36
Kent City 78, Orchard View 46
Clare 77, Lakeview 39
Big Rapids 66, Morley-Stanwood 47
Hart 69, White Cloud 56
Monday's Games
Division 3 district at Western Michigan Christian
Hart vs. Hesperia
Division 3 district at White Cloud
Kent City vs. Lakeview
Morley-Stanwood vs. White Cloud
Wednesday's Games
Division 3 district at Western Michigan Christian
Holton vs. Hesperia or Hart
Division 3 district at White Cloud
Kent City or Lakeview vs. Blanchard Montabella
Morley-Stanwood or White Cloud vs. Ravenna
Friday's Games
Division 3 district at Western Michigan Christian
championship
Division 3 district at White Cloud
championship