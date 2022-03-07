Girls basketball

Lakes 8

xy-Ludington;9;1;17;5

xy-Muskegon WMC;9;1;17;4

y-Muskegon Hts.;5;5;7;8

Muskegon Cath.;4;6;9;12

Manistee;3;7;4;17

Orchard View;0;10;1;19

x-denotes league champion

y-denotes district champion

Monday’s Games

Division 2 district at Ludington

Cadillac 50, Manistee 42

Division 2 district at Oakridge

Whitehall 64, Orchard View 23

Wednesday’s Games

Division 2 district at Ludington

Ludington 36, Reed City 15

Division 3 district at Holton

Western Michigan Christian 62, North Muskegon 18

Division 4 district at Muskegon Catholic

Muskegon Catholic 38, Fruitport Calvary Christian 36

Muskegon Heights 62, Muskegon Catholic 58

Friday’s Games

Division 2 district at Ludington

Ludington 44, Big Rapids 36

Division 3 district at Holton

Western Michigan Christian 61, Hart 47

Division 4 district at Muskegon Catholic

Muskegon Heights 62, Muskegon Catholic 58

Tuesday’s Games

Division 2 regional at Big Rapids

Ludington vs. Standish-Sterling

Division 3 regional at Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian

Western Michigan Christian vs. Kent City

Division 4 regional at Martin

Muskegon Heights vs. Martin

Thursday’s Games

Division 2 regional at Gaylord

Ludington or Standish-Sterling vs. Negaunee or Sault Ste. Marie

Division 3 regional at Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian

Western Michigan Christian or Kent City vs. Pewamo-Westphalia or Grand Rapids Covenant Christian

Division 4 regional at Martin

Muskegon Heights or Martin vs. Gobles or St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran

West Michigan

x-Hart;14;0;17;4

Montague;12;2;17;5

Mason Co. Central;9;5;14;7

Shelby;7;7;11;10

Whitehall;6;8;9;13

Oakridge;6;8;8;14

Ravenna;2;12;5;16

North Muskegon;0;14;4;18

x-denotes league champion

Monday’s Games

Division 2 district at Oakridge

Oakridge 52, Fruitport 20

Whitehall 64, Orchard View 23

Division 3 district at Holton

North Muskegon 37, Shelby 35

Division 3 district at Morley-Stanwood

White Cloud 25, Ravenna 18

Wednesday’s Games

Division 2 district at Oakridge

Montague 41, Oakridge 35

Spring Lake 51, Whitehall 29

Division 3 district at Mason County Central

McBain 48, Mason County Central 41

Division 3 district at Holton

Hart 57, Holton 22

Western Michigan Christian 62, North Muskegon 18

Friday’s Games

Division 2 district at Oakridge

Spring Lake 44, Montague 32

Division 3 district at Holton

Western Michigan Christian 61, Hart 47

Western Michigan D

x-Manistee Cath.;12;3;14;5

Mesick;12;4;15;6

Marion;12;4;13;6

Brethren;9;6;11;7

Walkerville;9;7;11;9

Mason Co. Eastern;9;6;10;11

Pentwater;3;12;3;15

BR Crossroads;2;13;2;14

Bear Lake;1;14;1;17

x-denotes league champion

Monday’s Games

Division 4 district at Marion

Mason County Eastern 37, Big Rapids Crossroads 18

Walkerville 49, Pentwater 37

Division 4 district at Brethren

Manistee Catholic 53, Bear Lake 20

Wednesday’s Games

Division 4 district at Marion

McBain Northern Michigan Christian 53, Mason County Eastern 21

Division 4 district at Brethren

Brethren 33, Manistee Catholic 23

Marion 46, Walkerville 34

Division 4 district at Fife Lake Forest Area

Mesick 50, Leland 41

Friday’s Games

Division 4 district at Marion

McBain Northern Michigan Christian 49, Marion 9

Division 4 district at Brethren

Frankfort 50, Brethren 33

Division 4 district at Fife Lake Forest Area

Lake Leelanau St. Mary 62, Mesick 21

Thursday’s Games

Regular season

Mason County Eastern at Manistee Catholic

CSAA Gold

xy-Newaygo;14;0;21;1

Big Rapids;10;4;15;6

Grant;9;5;11;10

Reed City;8;6;9;12

HC Tri-County;6;8;11;12

Fremont;4;10;5;17

Central Montcalm;4;10;4;17

Chippewa Hills;1;13;5;16

x-denotes league champion

y-denotes district champion

Monday’s Games

Division 2 district at Comstock Park

Fremont 51, Comstock Park 45

Division 2 district at Belding

Howard City Tri-County 43, Stanton Central Montcalm 26

Wednesday’s Games

Division 2 district at Ludington

Big Rapids 54, Cadillac 21

Division 2 district at Comstock Park

Newaygo 51, Fremont 17

Sparta 67, Grant 30

Division 2 district at Belding

Howard City Tri-County 51, Alma 47, OT

Division 2 district at Remus Chippewa Hills

Standish-Sterling 66, Remus Chippewa Hills 37

Friday’s Games

Division 2 district at Ludington

Ludington 44, Big Rapids 36

Division 2 district at Belding

Belding 59, Howard City Tri-County 41

Division 2 district at Newaygo

Newaygo 61, Sparta 49

Tuesday’s Games

Division 2 regional at Orchard View

Newaygo vs. Spring Lake

Thursday’s Games

Division 2 regional at Orchard View

Newaygo or Spring Lake vs. Grand Rapids West Catholic or Grand Rapids Christian

CSAA Silver

xy-Kent City;10;0;22;0

Morley-Stanwood;8;2;16;5 Holton;6;4;14;8

White Cloud;3;7;9;13

Lakeivew;3;7;4;18

Hesperia;0;10;2;16

Monday’s Games

Division 3 district at Holton

Holton 48, Hesperia 14

Division 3 district at Morley-Stanwood

Lakeview 42, Blanchard Montabella 34

White Cloud 25, Ravenna 18

Wednesday’s Games

Division 3 district at Holton

Hart 57, Holton 22

Division 3 district at Morley-Stanwood

Kent City 64, Lakeview 29

Morley-Stanwood 44, White Cloud 21

Friday’s Games

Division 3 district at Morley-Stanwood

Kent City 36, Morley-Stanwood 33

Tuesday’s Games

Division 3 regional at Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian

Kent City vs. Western Michigan Christian

Thursday’s Games

Division 3 regional at Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian

Kent City or Western Michigan Christian vs. Pewama-Westphalia or Grand Rapids Covenant Christian

Boys basketball

Lakes 8

x-Ludington;10;0;12;8

Muskegon Hts;7;3;11;6

Muskegon WMC;7;3;7;13

Muskegon Cath;4;7;6;13

Manistee;1;9;1;19

x-denotes league champion

Monday’s Games

Western Michigan Christian 58, Manistee 44

Tuesday’s Games

Zeeland East 52, Ludington 48

Traverse City West 65, Manistee 38

Holton 43, Muskegon Catholic 22

Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 81, Orchard View 53

Fennville 56, Western Michigan Christian 50

Thursday’s Games

Ludington 68, Mason County Central 40

Kent City 78, Orchard View 46

Whitehall 56, Western Michigan Christian 45

Friday’s Games

Muskegon Catholic 48, Holland Black River 37

Monday’s Games

Division 2 district at Manistee

Reed City vs. Ludington

Division 2 at Spring Lake

Orchard View vs. Spring Lake

Division 3 at Western Michigan Christian

Western Michigan Christian vs. North Muskegon

Wednesday’s Games

Division 2 district at Manistee

Ludington or Reed City vs. Big Rapids

Manistee vs. Cadillac

Division 2 district at Spring Lake

Orchard View or Spring Lake vs. Whitehall

Division 3 at Western Michigan Christian

Western Michigan Christian or North Muskegon vs. Shelby

Division 4 at Fruitport Calvary

Muskegon Catholic vs. Muskegon Heights

Fruitport Calvary Christian vs. Hudsonville Libertas Christian

Friday’s Games

Division 2 district at Manistee

championship

Division 2 district at Spring Lake

championship

Division 3 district at Western Michigan Christian

championship

Division 4 district at Fruitport Calvary

championship

West Michigan

x-Whitehall;11;3;15;5

Ravenna;10;4;13;6

Montague;8;6;14;6

Oakridge;8;6;12;8

North Muskegon;8;6;12;8

Shelby;7;7;12;8

Hart;2;12;6;14

Mason Co Central;2;12;5;14

x-denotes league champion

Tuesday's Games

Oakridge 68, Hart 39

North Muskegon 53, Mason County Central 37

Ravenna 52, Montague 48, OT

Whitehall 43, Shelby 39

Thursday's Games

Hart 69, White Cloud 59

Ludington 68, Mason County Central 40

Montague 47, Fruitport 45

North Muskegon 51, Wyoming Potter's House 50

Ravenna 46, Remus Chippewa Hills 21

Shelby 66, Hesperia 20

Whitehall 56, Western Michigan Christian 45

Monday's Games

Division 2 district at Spring Lake

Fruitport vs. Montague

Division 3 district at McBain

Mason County Central vs. Harrison

Division 3 district at Western Michigan Christian

Hart vs. Hesperia

North Muskegon at Western Michigan Christian

Wednesday's Games

Division 2 district Spring Lake

Oakridge vs. Fruitport or Montague

Whitehall vs. Orchard View or Spring Lake

Division 3 district at McBain

Mason County Central or Harrison vs. Evart

Division 3 district at Western Michigan Christian

Hart or Hesperia vs. Holton

North Muskegon or Western Michigan Christian vs. Shelby

Division 3 district at White Cloud

Ravenna vs. Kent City or Lakeview

Friday's Games

Division 2 district at Spring Lake

championship

Division 3 district at McBain

championship

Division 3 district at Western Michigan Christian

championship

Division 3 district at White Cloud

championship

Western Michigan D

x-Mesick;18;0;20;0

Baldwin;15;3;16;4

Mason Co Eastern;14;4;15;5

Brethren;10;7;10;9

Bear Lake;9;9;9;11

Pentwater;7;9;7;11

Marion;7;10;7;11

Manistee Cath;5;13;6;14

Walkerville;3;15;3;17

BR Crossroads;0;18;0;19

x-denotes league champion

Tuesday's Games

Baldwin 61, Hesperia 25

Suttons Bay 52, Brethren 47

Pentwater 58, Manistee Catholic 49

Marion 48, Walkerville 37

Thursday's Games

Baldwin 74, Bear Lake 53

Marion 63, Big Rapids Crossroads 23

Brethren 75, Walkerville 35

Mason County Eastern 39, Manistee Catholic 36

Mesick 76, Pentwater 37

Monday’s Games

Division 4 district at McBain Northern Michigan Christian

Marion at Pentwater

Big Rapids Crossroads at Mason County Eastern

Baldwin at Walkerville

Division 4 district at Frankfort

Bear Lake vs. Onekama

Wednesday’s Games

Division 3 district at Manton

Mesick vs. Manton or Roscommon

Division 4 district at McBain Northern Michigan Christian

McBain Northern Michigan Christian vs. Pentwater or Marion

Mason County Eastern or Big Rapids Crossroads vs. Walkerville or Baldwin

Division 4 district at Frankfort

Bear Lake or Onekama vs. Brethren

Manistee Catholic vs. Frankfort

Friday's Games

Division 3 district at Manton

championship

Division 4 district at McBain Northern Michigan Christian

championship

Division 4 district at Frankfort

championship

CSAA Gold

x-Big Rapids;13;1;18;2

Fremont;11;3;13;7

Reed City;10;4;14;6

Grant;8;6;11;9

HC Tri-County;6;8;10;10

Central Montcalm;3;11;4;16

Reed City;0;14;1;19

Tuesday's Games

Big Rapids 77, Evart 42

Grand Rapids West Catholic 96, Grant 56

Howard City Tri-County 73, White Cloud 56

Morley-Stanwood 51, Newaygo 48

Ionia 68, Stanton Central Montcalm 10

Thursday's Games

Big Rapids 66, Morley-Stanwood 47

Grant 38, Holton 36

Ravenna 46, Remus Chippewa Hills 21

Friday's Games

Reed City 66, Kingsley 22

Monday's Games

Division 2 district at Manistee

Reed City vs. Ludington

Division 2 district at Shepherd

Howard City Tri-County vs. Belding

Division 2 district at Remus Chippewa Hills

Remus Chippewa Hills vs. Gladwin

Wednesday's Games

Division 2 district at Manistee

Big Rapids vs. Reed City or Ludington

Division 2 district at Sparta

Fremont vs. Newaygo

Grant vs. Sparta or Comstock Park

Division 2 district at Shepherd

Howard City Tri-County or Belding vs. Shepherd

Stanton Central Montcalm vs. Alma

Division 2 district at Remus Chippewa Hills

Remus Chippewa Hills or Gladwin vs. Clare

Friday's Games

Division 2 district at Manistee

championship

Division 2 district at Sparta

championship

Division 2 district at Shepherd

championship

Division 2 district at Remus Chippewa Hills

championship

CSAA Silver

x-Kent City;10;0;14;6

Holton;8;2;14;6

Morley-Stanwood;6;4;11;8

White Cloud;4;6;8;12

Lakeview;2;9;3;17

Hesperia;0;10;1;18

x-denotes league champion

Tuesday's Games

Baldwin 61, Hesperia 25

Holton 43, Muskegon Catholic 22

Hopkings 51, Kent City 34

Morley-Stanwood 51, Newaygo 48

White Cloud 73, Howard City Tri-County 56

Thursday's Games

Shelby 66, Hesperia 20

Grant 38, Holton 36

Kent City 78, Orchard View 46

Clare 77, Lakeview 39

Big Rapids 66, Morley-Stanwood 47

Hart 69, White Cloud 56

Monday's Games

Division 3 district at Western Michigan Christian

Hart vs. Hesperia

Division 3 district at White Cloud

Kent City vs. Lakeview

Morley-Stanwood vs. White Cloud

Wednesday's Games

Division 3 district at Western Michigan Christian

Holton vs. Hesperia or Hart

Division 3 district at White Cloud

Kent City or Lakeview vs. Blanchard Montabella

Morley-Stanwood or White Cloud vs. Ravenna

Friday's Games

Division 3 district at Western Michigan Christian

championship

Division 3 district at White Cloud

championship

Trending Food Videos