SCOTTVILLE — Ravenna had the final run and scored a victory at Mason County Central in a boys basketball contest Thursday night in Scottville, 54-50.
The game featured swings back and forth between the two schools, each team punching and counter-punching. The Spartans had as much as a five-point lead early in the fourth quarter.
But the Bulldogs wrapped the contest on a 16-7 run.
“You can see their experience pays off down the stretch,” said Central coach Tim Genson said. “We had great looks. We had great looks.”
The Spartans (0-10) had fewer turnovers, but shot worse than the Bulldogs (7-2), 30 percent to 55 percent. Central, though, had 21 more shots from the field than Ravenna, and the shot selection for the most part was good.
“I thought overall, our shot selection was really good. I thought we pounded the ball a bit too much in the second half a few times,” he said. “And it’s a go-to fault we have right now. Guys stand around, and when we’re pounding the ball, we’re standing around. And we’re standing around, we’re pounding the ball.
“We’re getting there. We’re getting good looks around the rim. We’re getting good looks away from the rim.”
Genson was happy with the way his team played against the Bulldogs at home. In the previous meeting, Ravenna won, 77-64.
“They were beating us by 23 at halftime. I told the guys, every time we play a team a second time, I don’t know if we’re going to win, but we’re going to play better,” he said. “We are. That’s what we’re doing.”
Ravenna shot a bit better in the first quarter than Mason County Central to get to a 14-9 lead. The Spartans took care of the ball a bit better than the Bulldogs, but were unable to take advantage.
A pair of three-pointers from Zach Draper helped to reel in the Bulldogs, and the Spartans closed out the first half on a 4-0 run. The baskets came as Central ran the floor in transition, getting a 23-21 halftime lead.
The Spartans surged out to a six point lead, 34-28, when Will Chye hit for a three-point play with 3:19 remaining. Ravenna responded, though, on a 7-0 run to finish the third quarter to take a 38-36 lead. The Bulldogs got nine points out of Kyle Beebe in the frame.
Kolton Myer led the Spartans with 15 points and seven rebounds while Chye scored 14 with six rebounds and four steals. Jayden Perrone and Nick Trivisonno had five rebounds each. Jack VanderHaag had two steals and three rebounds.
“Kolton makes an interior difference for us,” Genson said. “Once he figures out to use his body a bit better when he tries to score, (he’ll be better).”
The Bulldogs were led by Joel Emery with 19 points followed by Beebe with 14 and Grant Becklin with 10 points.
In the junior varsity game, Ravenna won, 57-49. Dakota Sterley led the Spartans with 11 points while Kaiden Cole had 10 points.
RAVENNA (54)
Becklin 4 2-5 10, Hogan 2 1-2 6, Beebe 3 1-2 14, May 1 0-0 3, Emery 7 4-6 19, Schullo 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 8-16 54.
MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (50)
Chye 3 7-7 13, Perrone 3 1-2 7, Trivisonno 1 0-0 2, Draper 3 0-0 9, VanderHaag 1 0-0 2, Kimes 1 0-0 2, Myer 7 1-2 15. Totals: 19 9-11 50.
Ravenna;14;7;17;16;—;54
MC Central;9;12;13;14;—;50
Three-point goals—Ravenna (4): Hogan, Beebe, May, Emery. Mason County Central (3): Draper 3. Total fouls—Ravenna 15, Mason County Central 20. Fouled out—Ravenna: Hogan. JV game—Ravenna 57, Mason County Central 49. Central scoring—B.Thurow 5, Smith 6, Shimel 5, T.Thurow 8, Shimel 8, Cole 10, Sterley 11.