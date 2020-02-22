SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central was able to fight to within a pair of possessions for most of three quarters against state-ranked Ravenna Friday, but the Bulldogs pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat the Spartans, 63-51, in West Michigan Conference play.
The Spartans (9-8, 5-7 WMC) were able to stay within at least two possessions of the Bulldogs (17-0, 13-0 WMC) until a big run in the third quarter from Ravenna.
