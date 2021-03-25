SCOTTVILLE — Maybe, just maybe, it was all meant to be.
Maybe, just maybe, it was meant for Mason County Central’s boys basketball team to play the district on its home floor instead of at Evart as originally scheduled.
Maybe, just maybe, it was meant for the Spartans — these same Spartans that went 1-12 in the regular season including a 10-day delay because an exposure to someone with COVID-19 — to make a magical March run.
Maybe, just maybe, it was meant for Central to turn a 13-point loss to rival Hart just nine days before into a 55-31 runaway victory for an improbable, season-redefining MHSAA Division 3 district championship victory at home in Scottville.
“This is pretty cool…,” Central coach Tim Genson said. “It’s a special thing when you win a district. It’s the ninth one I’ve been a part of, one as a player and eight as a coach.
“This one is kind of unique with 1-12 regular season. You don’t expect to win a district very often.”
Mason County Central got the edge in the third quarter, gradually getting to a 11-point lead by the end of the frame. The Spartans were able to take advantage of some miscues and missed shots by the Pirates.
“If I had to put my thumb on it, I’m not sure (what happened),” said Hart coach Adam Jerry. “There was a lot of times where we got steals, and then it would go off of our fingertips. Or, we were just a half of a step away. A lot of those things didn’t happen, and first of all, lots of credit to Mason County for making that happen.
“We’ve got to create our own luck to make those things to go our way.”
The wheels came off for Hart in the fourth quarter. Central put the Pirates in a position of pulling Hart out of its zone defense while generating offense with lay-ups and free throws. For a team laden with sophomores, it was something Genson was looking for.
“We did, in particular in the fourth quarter, we shot lay-ups and free throws. We didn’t shoot free throws very well, but we didn’t need to tonight,” he said.
The Spartans outscored Hart, 16-3, in the third quarter and limited the Pirates to seven second-half points. Central’s bench exploded with joy as the final seconds ticked off the clock, excited for a district championship where they tripled their win total for the season (3-12). It gave Central its 11th playoff victory in 23 tries against the Pirates. Central won their previous playoff encounter in 2017, 54-36, also at Scottville.
Thursday’s game did not look like a runaway at the start. It looked like a boxing match, instead. The two teams traded punches throughout the first half. Neither team had more than a four-point lead. There were eight lead changes in the second quarter alone with the Spartans taking a 28-24 lead into the halftime break after Will Chye’s three-pointer with six seconds remaining.
Hart had a four-point lead itself midway through the second quarter on back-to-back shots form Zach Bitely and Parker Hovey. But the Spartans responded. Jayden Perrone scored eight of his points in the second quarter to help keep Central in the game. His final basket in the lane gave Central a 25-24 lead before Chye’s three-pointer.
“We want to get up and down the floor, and scoring 24 points, I was content with that,” Jerry said. “I think if we give up 28 points in a half, we’re not going to win too many games, especially like that in both halves. We can have our times where go in droughts and not score as much.
“I want to go up and down. If they want to play fast, I’m fine with it, too. I feel we have the bigs that can defend at the rim, but their bigs hit some shots at the rim tonight.”
Central took charge in the third quarter. The Spartans out-scored the Pirates, 11-4, in the frame, working offense and trying to pull the Pirates out of their zone defense.
Chye finished with seven rebounds while Perrone had six. Chye also had 20 points, two assists and two steals. Perrone had 11 points while Nick Trivisonno and Zach Draper added seven points apiece.
“Chye might have had his most consistent night tonight,” Genson said. “(Draper) played really good for us. I thought Jack VanderHaag and (Trivisonno) gave us some real good buckets, some good minutes all night.”
Hovey had 13 rebounds to go with his eight points for the Pirates (5-13). Zach Bitely, a senior, had seven rebounds. Jerry will be missing Bitely and senior Delfino Hernandez.
“Zach Bitely gets in the gym all the time, to get up shots. We’ve asked him to a couple of different things, point guard, shooting guard. He’s adjusted well,” Jerry said.
“Delfino Hernandez…, he could easily be a starter for me. I like the energy that he brings. He’s one of those guys where you know what he’s going to give you every single night,” Jerry said.
Hart was young, with sophomores dotting the lineup itself. Jerry said the experience, albeit a loss, should help the team down the line.
The win sets up a rest for the Spartans as they await the winner between Beaverton and Pinconning in an MHSAA Division 3 district championship scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday in Beaverton. The regional semifinal is at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Houghton Lake.
If Central plays Beaverton (15-0), it’ll be just the third meeting between the schools in the playoffs. If Central plays Pinconning (9-8), it will be the first time the two teams of Spartans will clash. Beaverton swept a pair of games from Pinconning during the regular season between Jack Pine Conference foes.
“It’s a crazy tournament time,” Genson said.
Or, it’s what’s meant to be.
HART (31)
Porter 2 0-0 5, Hovey 3 2-2 8, Kimes 0 3-4 3, Rayo 1 0-2 2, Vanderwilk 2 1-4 5, Charron 1 0-0 2, Bitely 1 0-0 2. Totals: 11 6-12 31.
MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (55)
Chye 6 5-7 20, Johnson 0 0-2 0, Perrone 4 2-4 11, Trivisonno 3 1-3 7, Draper 3 0-0 7, VanderHaag 2 0-2 4, Cole 1 0-0 2, Smith 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 8-18 55.
Hart;9;15;4;3;—;31
MC Central;12;16;11;16;—;55
Three-point goals—Hart (1): Porter. Mason County Central (5): Chye 3, Perrone, Draper. Total fouls—Hart 20, Mason County Central 13. Fouled out—none.