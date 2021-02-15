BIG RAPIDS — Three players combined to score 56 of the Manistee Catholic boys basketball team's points in a 68-44 win over Big Rapids Crossroads in a Western Michigan D League game Monday night in Big Rapids.
It snapped a three-game losing streak for the Sabers, who lost to Baldwin, 62-58, last Wednesday in their second game of the season.
"Coming off a not so good week, a win tonight definitely gives the kids a lot of confidence," Sabers head coach Nick Fortier said. "It's a good push in the right direction for us to reach the goals we want to reach this season.
"We pushed the ball up the floor really well. Our offense is finally starting to click. The only thing that really hurt us tonight was our turnovers again. We just have to do a better job of taking care of the ball. But, we found a way to win."
The Sabers led at every quarter stop after finishing the first period with a 15-12 advantage. A 15-13 edge in the second sent the Sabers into the half with a 30-25 lead. They extended their lead to 12 points, 52-30 after three quarters.
Kyle McLinden led the Sabers (1-3) with 21 points and 11 rebounds, Mateo Barnett fired in 19 points and had 10 rebounds while Adam Pierce scored 16 points and Tyler Hallead, an eighth grader brought up to the varsity, contributed nine points.
Manistee Catholic is at home Wednesday for a WMD game against Marion.