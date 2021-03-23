ONEKEMA — Manistee Catholic's boys basketball team saw a two-game winning streak and its season come to an end Tuesday night with a 61-48 loss to Buckley in the Division 4 district tournament at Onekama.
The Sabers (7-9) could not recover after the Bears (7-12) exploded on them for a 22-5 lead at the end of the first quarter. Although the Sabers scored more evenly with the Bears in the second period, they were outscored, 16-15 and entered the half with a 38-20 deficit. It was 49-33 after three.
Mateo Barnett finished his career with a flourish, scoring 22 points to lead the Sabers. Blake Johnson was the next highest scorer with nine, followed by Kyle McLinden with six and Henry Hybza with five.
On the boards the Sabers were led by Adam Pierce with nine rebounds, and McLinden grabbed seven. Hybza and Johnson each had two steals. The Sabers had only four assists as a team.