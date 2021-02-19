MANISTEE — Leading by a point late in the game, Manistee Catholic's girls basketball team was thinking it might be on the verge of snagging its third win of the season.
Walkerville (3-1) had other ideas and outscored the Sabers (2-2), 6-0, down the stretch for a close, 48-43 victory in the Western Michigan D League game Thursday night in Manistee.
The Sabers built a four-point lead, 32-28, after the third quarter but failed to put the Wildcats away, betrayed by poor free throw shooting down the stretch. The Sabers finished only 4-of-15 at the charity stripe.
"We didn't take care of the ball," Sabers coach Todd Erickson said. "We had some forced passes which got us in a little trouble. We also had 23 turnovers.
"Take the turnovers away, and do a better job at the free throw line, and we win. We just have to turn the corner in a couple spots."
Leah Stickney scored the last bucket of the game for the Sabers, giving them a 43-42 lead. The Wildcats pulled away at the free throw line, where they scored the last six points.
Catholic got off to another sluggish start, and was down, 12-8, at the end of the first quarter. Walkerville had a 23-19 advantage at the half.
Kaylyn Johnson scored 12 points to lead the Sabers, while Grace Kidd contributed 11 and Ashley VanAelst added seven. Rachel Callesen finished with six points, Stickney had five and Taryn Kempf had four assists.