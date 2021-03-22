MESICK — Everything clicked for the Manistee Catholic girls basketball team in Monday night's MHSAA Division 4 district quarterfinal game against Brethren for a 43-29 victory over Mesick.
"For several games, we've been playing better together and knowing where the kids are at both on defense and offense," Sabers coach Todd Erickson said. "Offensively, I felt the girls improved again tonight. We played with much more intensity.
"The girls did a nice job shooting again tonight. They took a lot of quality shots. We took quality looks, and if it wasn't quality they bought into kicking it back out and restarting. Defensively they did a nice job of working together and communicating."
It was the Sabers' (7-7) first district win in five years, and Erickson reported that they were all excited after the game, talking about capturing the title.
Manistee Catholic built an 11-point lead at the end of the first quarter, 16-5, and after each team scored seven points in the second the Sabers took a 23-12 cushion into the half.
Brethren cut into the Sabers lead with an 11-10 third quarter, but still trailed, 33-23 going into the fourth quarter. The Sabers outscored the Bulldogs, 10-6 in the last period.
Grace Kidd paced the Sabers in scoring with 12 points and Kaylyn Johnson added 10. Ashley VanAelst contributed eight, Leah Stickney five, while Emily Miller and Rachel Callesen each scored four.
VanAelst also picked off 10 steals as well as dishing out three assists. Stickney had five steals and three assists, Kidd had four assists and three steals.
Manistee Catholic advanced to play district host Mesick in the semifinals. The game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.