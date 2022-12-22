MANISTEE — With only seven of its 14-player roster available, and two junior varsity players brought up to provide some extra bodies on the bench, it was clear Manistee’s boys basketball team would have its work cut out for it in Thursday’s non-conference home game with Shelby.

Despite the impending storm whipping up in intensity outside, Shelby decided to make the trip for a quadruple header with both the girls and boys junior varsity and varsity games.

On the varsity side, both Manistee and Shelby were looking to break into the win column before the Christmas break. The Tigers took advantage of the depleted Chippewas to be the one that did, registering a 64-38 victory.

“They were in dire need of that first win as well, so I think they were really digging deep,” said Manistee head coach Zach Bialik. “They took advantage of us with our limited roster, the same thing I would have done to them and get that first win before Christmas break. It’s definitely a confidence builder. Good on Rick (Zoulek, the Tigers’ coach).”

Bishop Lee scored nine points and Carson Claeys added seven as the Tigers (1-5) exploded for a 20-9 advantage in the first quarter, with Ethan Edmondson notching five for the Chippewas.

Manistee’s offense continued to struggle in the second quarter, with the Tigers dominated the glass at both end of the floor and outscored the Chippewas, 18-6, in the period for a big 38-15 lead at the half.

Claeys again came up big for the Tigers in the second quarter, burying a 3-point bomb and totaling seven while Lee slowed down and had only three.

Manistee’s offense finally began to show a little life after the halftime break, coming out with some fire and outscoring the Tigers, 12-11, as Edmondson and Caviness tossed in four apiece.

But it wasn’t nearly enough for the Chippewas to gain any ground on the Tigers, who carried a 49-27 cushion into the fourth period.

Shelby had a 15-11 in the final eight minutes. Kaden Kott hit a three and scored seven for the Chippewas.

Thursday night was Bialik’s first day back after being sick himself, so it’s been a long week on the Chippewas.

“I think the kids played hard,” Bialik said. “There were a couple kids who never came out (of the game). I know Ethan played all 32 minutes.

“It’s a hard thing to ask a kid to give that effort for 32 straight minutes. Everybody got plenty of playing time tonight, and there was a lot of intensity.

“A lot of things can go wrong when you get tired. I’m glad the break’s here and we can get healthy and go back to the drawing board.”

Kott and Edmondson were the Chippewas’ leading scorers with 11 points apiece, while Caviness added seven.

Edmondson also had five rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Kott had three steals and Luke Senters dished out two assists.

Shelby also had two players in double figures, Lee leading the way with 23 points and Clayes adding 15.

MANISTEE (38)

Haag 1 0-0 2, Huber 0 2-2 2, Kott 5 0-0 11. Hornkohl 1 1-1 3, Edmondson 4 3-3 11, Caviness 2 3-3 7, Prince 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 9-9 38.

SHELBY (64)

Claeys 8 2-2 15, M. Garcia 1 2-2 4, Hayes 2 0-0 4, L. Garcia 2 0-0 4, Dickman 4 0-0 8, Lee 9 4-4 23, Fitzgerald 0 2-2 2. Totals: 26 8-8 64.

Manistee;9;6;12;11;—;38

Shelby;20;18;11;15;—;64

3-point goals—Manistee (1): Kott. Shelby (1): Claeys. Total fouls—Manistee 20, Shelby 16. Fouled out—Manistee, Hornkohl. Shelby, M. Garcia. Technical fouls—none.