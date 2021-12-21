SHELBY — Shelby’s girls basketball team was able to drive the lane to a victory during a non-league contest with Manistee, winning, 51-20.
The Tigers were able to drive the lane early in the first half against the Chippewas, starting the game on a 8-2 run early on. Kendall Zoulek, Lauren Brown and Molli Schultz all supplied the scoring for Shelby in the first quarter.
“All my big girls were looking to score, my guards. Obviously, we’re a little bit quicker and stronger than (Manistee). It was a great game to have right before break,” said Shelby coach Sarah Wolting.
“They look for each other, especially my bigs. They look a lot for each other when they attack. Being bigger than everyone else, they can see over and pass. It’s awesome. We see it a lot in practice.”
A five-point lead continued to grow in the second quarter for the Tigers. Brown was the receiving end of some good passes into the lane. Manistee had trouble against the Tigers’ defense, and the Chippewas only mustered a shot by Allison Kelley. Shelby pushed its lead out to 12 points by halftime.
Manistee was able to make some changes to slow down the Tigers, but then things unraveled.
“We make some adjustments and things work for a little bit, and then we make the same mistakes over and over again sometimes,” said Manistee coach Kenn Kott. “That was definitely the case tonight, whether it was offense or whether it was defense.”
Shelby found success again early in the third quarter by driving to the basket, keyed by Zoulek. The Tigers doubled up Manistee by this point, and the Tigers saw extensive possessions either through offensive rebounding or by turning the ball over.
The Tigers were led by Brown with 16 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals while Zoulek had 13 points, five rebounds and five assists.
The Chippewas were paced by Jayna Edmondson with seven points.
Both the Tigers and Chippewas will enjoy the remainder of their respective breaks for the Christmas holidays before coming back in action after the New Year.
“They need a break. We take about a week off and come back next Tuesday (Dec. 28) and go at it hard,” Wolting said. “We have a week full of practice. I make sure to email them or text them to remind them, remember to get on the treadmill, go out for a run, ride that bike or something.”
For Chippwas, the break will be used to build up some confidence for the remainder of the season.
“We hope through the Christmas break they’ll do some soul-searching and they will realize maybe we’re not that far away. We’re going to continue to be far away if we don’t clean up our act a little bit,” Kott said.
MANISTEE (20)
Edmondson 3 0-0 7, Janis 2 0-0 5, Bialik 0 0-1 0, Robinson 0 2-3 2, Ronning 1 0-0 2, Kelley 1 0-2 2, Whitmer 1 0-0 2. Totals: 8 2-6 20.
SHELBY (51)
Brown 8 0-0 16, Schultz 1 2-2 4, Klotz 1 2-4 4, Lee 1 1-3 3, Zoulek 6 1-2 13, Gowell 0 2-2 2. Totals: 17 8-13 51
Manistee;9;2;7;2;—;20
Shelby;14;9;15;13;—;15
3-point goals—Manistee (2): Edmondson, Janis. Total fouls—Manistee 15, Shelby 11. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.