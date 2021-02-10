SCOTTVILLE — It was the start of a very long week for Mason County Central’s girls basketball team as it opened the 2021 season with a 26-22 defeat against Shelby Wednesday in Scottville.
The Spartans not only started the season, but also played the first of five games in seven days. Central hosts Hart tonight and travels to Ravenna on Friday. After taking Saturday and Sunday off from action, the Spartans host Ludington Monday and then wrap the daunting start with at Oakridge on Tuesday. In, the Spartans will play six games in nine nights.
“Hart decided to play on Tuesday, so they’re going to have an extra day of rest. It’ll be interesting to see how that plays out, if maybe we are a little more ready to go or if we’re tired,” said Central coach Mike Weinert. “But it’s going to be tough playing Hart.
“I think the schedule this year is going to favor veteran teams, and in a close game like tonight, when you have two three-year all-conference guards in a tight ballgame, it’s not a big surprise they were able to pull it out.”
Central (0-1) had as much as a seven-point lead in the second half, but Shelby was able to cut it to one point in the fourth quarter, and they were trailing just by two points with 44.2 seconds left after Lauren Brown back-to-back baskets.
Ella Olmstead hit back-to-back free throws as the Tigers were in the bonus, and Kendall Zoulek gave Shelby its first lead when she hit the front end of a bonus pair of tosses with 41.6 seconds remaining for a 23-22 Tigers lead.
The Spartans were forced to foul, and Shelby made them pay. The Tigers took a three-point lead at the free throw line, 25-22. Central took its own trips to the free throw line with 23.9 seconds remaining, but the Spartans were unable to convert.
Lexi Schultz single free throw toss gave Shelby (1-0) a four-point lead to take the victory.
“Lexi Schultz and Kendall Zoulek, you can’t foul them. They’re around 80-percent free-throw shooters,” Weinert said. “We did a pretty good job of not fouling the whole game, but in the last few minutes when they were coming back, then they were the ones fouled every time and they won it on the free throw line.”
Central went 7-of-26 at the free throw line, and that included going 3-of-14 in the fourth quarter.
“Free throws killed us tonight,” Weinert said. “They won it at the line, pretty much.”
Both teams struggled early with turnovers and fouls. At one point in the second quarter, there were more team fouls combined between the two teams than points scored. And both teams scrapped for each loose ball as bodies tumbled, smacked and slid across the hardwood.
Central owned just a 10-4 lead at halftime with nine of those points coming from a trio of three-pointers— one each from Nyah Tyron, Jaden Petersen and Gabby Jensen.
The scoring picked up in the third quarter.
The Spartans got up to a three-possession lead in the third quarter on a basket by Tyron. They took a 15-8 lead into the fourth quarter.
Shelby’s shrank Central’s lead to start the fourth quarter, cutting the deficit to one point, 15-14, with 5:35 remaining in the game. Courtney Brown’s hoop and following free throw made it that way until Jensen scored to snap the Shelby streak.
Central went on a run of its own over the middle of the fourth quarter. The Spartans pushed the lead out to five points, and it could have been more if they had hit more free throws. Weinert called for a timeout with 2:50 remaining after Adria Quigley scored on the second of two free throws, and it made the lead 20-14 in Central’s favor.
Overall, Weinert was happy with how his young and inexperienced team played.
“They fought. Never saw them take a break out there, at all,” he said. “I thought we played pretty well for the mix of players that we have.”
Central was paced by Tyron with eight points, three assists, four steals, nine rebounds and two blocked shots. Lauren Brown led the Tigers with seven points.
In the junior varsity game, Mason County Central defeated Shelby, 38-23. The Spartans were led by Kaydense Miller with 14 points while Mikaela Accardi scored nine..
SHELBY (26)
L.Brown 3 1-2 7, Schultz 0 2-4 2, Weirich 2 0-0 4, Dean 0 0-2 0, Olmstead 2 2-2 6, Zoulek 1 1-1 3, C.Brown 1 2-4 4. Totals: 9 8-15 26.
MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (22)
Quigley 1 1-4 3, Banks 0 1-2 1, Tyron 2 3-6 8, Petersen 1 0-2 3, Jensen 2 1-6 6, Nelson 0 1-6 1. Totals: 6 7-26 22.
Shelby;4;0;4;18;—;26
Mason Co. Central;4;6;6;7;—;22
Three-point goals—Mason County Central (3): Tyron, Petersen, Jensen. Total fouls—Shelby xx, Mason County Central 20. Fouled out—Shelby: Zoulek. Mason County Central: Nelson. JV game—Mason County Central 38, Shelby 23. Central scoring—Draper 1, Green 4, Baker 6, Miller 14, Mckay 2, Accardi 9.