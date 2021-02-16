SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central boys basketball coach Tim Genson knew the season was going to be one of growth and experience.
The Spartans got just that Tuesday in a heart-breaking boys basketball loss Tuesday to the Shelby Tigers in Scottville, 54-53, in overtime.
Shelby’s Joseph Hayes was able to get to the basket and hit a layup as time expired, drawing a foul in the process. There was not an attempt at the free throw as the Tigers picked up the victory. Hayes was then mobbed by his teammates, a mirror image of Central celebrating Will Chye’s three-pointer at the buzzer to end regulation and send the game to the extra session.
“From a week ago to (Tuesday),… huge strides,” Genson said.
“We can look at this as a bad break… We can sit there and say we should have won in regulation, but it’s six to one and half dozen the other,” he said later. “A game like (Tuesday), and it’s not against a team like Ludington with size, but a game like (Tuesday) slows the game down for the guys. Hopefully, we can load up and be determined when we go down to Ravenna on Friday.”
Shelby won the coin toss to start the overtime with possession of the ball, a new rule because of the COVID-19 pandemic that eliminates center-court jumps. The Tigers weren’t able to convert, and Jayden Perrone was able to connect on a pair of free throws to open the scoring in the extra frame.
Joseph Hayes scored 19 seconds later to knot the game at 52-all with 2:10 remaining in the first overtime session. Chye was fouled with 4.4 seconds remaining in overtime, and he was able to connect on the back half of the two free throws to give the Spartans their first lead since 2:43 was left in the fourth quarter.
Central tried to slow down a scramble in the final seconds, but Hayes was able to get the ball, spin in the lane, hit the shot and draw the foul.
The overtime was simply more of the first four quarters between the two founding members of the West Michigan Conference.
The first half was largely back and forth between the Spartans and Tigers. No team had more than a four-point lead during the first 16 minutes of play. The Spartans owned a 14-10 lead after a hot start by Chye with 10 points.
Shelby scored the final seven points of the first quarter, four of which at the free throw line for a 16-14 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The back-and-forth continued into the second quarter. Central started out by pushing out again to a four-point lead, powered in part by five points from Zach Draper. Shelby again rallied late in the second half with five straight points for a 25-24 lead at the halftime intermission.
Shelby was gaining much of its scoring in the lane as the Tigers found Brandon Rabe, Logan Claeys and Bishop Lee. The trio combined to score 18 of Shelby’s 25 points.
Central started the third quarter off hot, scoring on three straight possessions for a five-point lead, with Chye, Perrone and Nick Trivisonno each scoring.
Shelby, again, reversed their fortunes and took as much as a six-point lead, but each of their five field goals were three-pointers. Claeys hit for two three-pointers in the third as a part of the run for a six-point lead. Hayes hit on both of two free throws with 47.1 seconds remaining in the third to make it 42-34 Shelby.
Perrone hit a shot just as the buzzer sounded to make it a 42-36 game going into the fourth quarter.
Central again started the fourth quarter on a run, just not right away. Jack VanderHaag scored on a tumbling toss in the lane, drawing the foul and then hitting the subsequent free throw. Perrone got a steal and wen the distance on a lay-up to reel in the Spartans to within point, 42-41, with 4:42 remaining in the game.
Perrone followed at 2:43 remaining with jump-stop shot at the free throw line for a 43-42 Central lead, but it was answered with a pair of free throws from Mason Garcia for Shelby. Hayes hit both ends of a one-and-one. Claeys was able to pick off an errant Spartans pass, and he went the remaining three-quarters of the court for a lay-up and a 48-43 lead with 1:23 remaining in regulation.
Chye followed up an initial missed three-pointer with a rebound and score, drawing the foul. He missed the ensuing free throw, and it was a 48-45 Tigers lead.
Hayes was fouled with 45.7 seconds remaining, and he was true again for a 50-45 lead for Shelby. Trivisonno scored on a pair of free throws with 35.1 seconds remaining, and a Shelby turnover gave Central the ball with 17.8 points and trailing, 50-47.
“Nick hit two huge free throws there in the fourth quarter,” Genson said. “Two huge free throws… Two huge free throws.”
Chye was able to get to the wing off of an in-bounds pass in front of the Spartans’ bench, and hit a three-pointer just as the buzzer sounded for a 50-50 tie. It was a part of his team-high 23 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals. Perrone scored 18 points to go with six rebounds. Trivisonno had four points and five rebounds and VanderHaag had three points and three assists.
“We tried to speed them up at the end of the game, but the boys just don’t know how to do it yet,” Genson said. “But they came through really well.”
“We got solid contributions from everybody,” Genson said later, “throughout the game. I can’t say enough about them. I’m really pleased with the direction we’re going.”
Shelby was led by Hayes with 17 points and seven rebounds, and Claeys scored 15 points. Garcia scored 11. Lee had six rebounds to go with five points.
In the junior varsity game, Mason County Central scored a 54-13 victory. The Spartans were led by Dakota Sterley with 11 points followed by Kolden Myer with 10 points.
SHELBY (54)
Hayes 4 7-8 17, Garcia 3 2-2 11, Rabe 3 0-0 6, L.Claeys 5 3-3 15, Lee 2 1-2 5. Totals: 17 13-15 54.
MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (53)
Chye 8 3-5 23, Perrone 8 2-4 18, Trivisonno 1 2-2- 4, Draper 2 0-0 5, VanderHaag 1 1-1 3. Totals: 20 8-13 53.
Shelby;16;8;18;8;4;—;54
MC Central;14;10;12;14;3;—;53
Three-point goals—Shelby (7): Hayes 2, Garcia 3, Claeys 2. Mason County Central (5): Chye 4, Draper. Total fouls—Shelby 16, Mason County Central 15. Fouled out—none. JV game—Mason County Central 54, Shelby 13. Central scoring—B.Thurow 5, Smith 9, Shimel 5, T.Thurow 6, Cole 9, Steely 11, Hunter 0, Myer 10.