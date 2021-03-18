TRAVERSE CITY — Ludington's David Shillinger and Dylan Eaton came through with the big plays late to push the Orioles past Traverse City Central in a non-conference contest Thursday in Traverse City, 41-37.
Shillinger swiped a ball with less than a minute to play, and he is attempt to finish on the other end didn't fall through the hoop. Levi Laman attempted a putback basket, but he was denied. Eaton came up with the rebound, and he was fouled on the attempt.
He sank both free throws to break a 37-37 tie, giving Ludington the two-point lead.
On the ensuing Traverse City Central possession, Shillinger again swiped a ball away from a Trojan, and this time he made his shot count for a four-point Ludington lead with about 15 seconds remaining.
The Trojans were only able to attempt a three-pointer as the game concluded.
"Dylan Eaton made four of four free throws in the fourth quarter," said Ludington coach Thad Shank. "He made some big free throws for us."
The game was largely back-and-forth throughout. The Orioles got their offense going in the first half on a pair of three-pointers from Brad Mesyar.
The victory was big for the Orioles. Shank said Central won its final 16 games last season before the postseason was wiped away by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Trojans entered the game with a 10-2 record, and they won seven straight before Tuesday.
"They were undefeated in the Big North Conference," Shank said. "They're physical and strong at every position."
The Orioles (10-5) were led by Peyton LaCombe and Eaton with 10 points each. Shillinger finished with nine.
Ludington wrapped up the regular season with the victory, and it will now head to Cadillac on Tuesday for an MHSAA Division 2 district quarterfinal game against Manistee.
The Trojans (10-3) have one more regular season game on Saturday at Hudsonville before they host an MHSAA Division 1 district semifinal game between the winner of Petoskey and Gaylord. Central's postseason game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday at home.
LUDINGTON (41)
Shillinger 3 3-4 9, Patterson 1 0-0 2, Laman 2 0-0 4, Eaton 1 8-9 10, LaCombe 3 2-3 10, Mesyar 2 0-0 6. Totals: 12 14-17. 41.
TRAVERSE CITY CENTRAL (37)
Bourdo 1 0-0 2, Kildy 1 0-0 3, Ribel 2 0-0 5, Megoon 2 0-1 4, Burnham 4 2-2 10, Milner 1 0-0 3, Warner 2 0-0 4, Briggs 3 0-0 6. Totals: 16 2-3 37.
Ludington;15;7;10;9;—;41
TC Central;13;9;11;4;—;37
Three-point goals—Ludington (4): LaCombe 2, Mesyar 2. Traverse City Central (3): Kildy, Ribel, Milner. Total fouls—Ludington 11, Traverse City Central 14. Fouled out—none.