CUSTER — The Mason County Eastern girls basketball team came into Thursday night’s game a bit wounded with Corinna Hernandez sidelined with an illness and Hillary Howe battling an ankle injury throughout the night.

Despite that, the Cardinals won in dominating fashion over Bear Lake, topping the Lakers in Western Michigan D League play, 41-17.

“I thought we came out a little sluggish in the first quarter,” said Eastern head coach Jake Smith. “We got more active in the second quarter, forcing some steals and getting some easy baskets, I thought that led us to a good final three quarters.”

