BRETHREN — Mason County Eastern's Clay Shoup sank a 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter to sink Brethren's bid at upending the Cardinals in Western Michigan D League play Friday in Brethren, 58-57.
Eastern (11-3, 10-2 WMD) was ahead by 10 points at halftime, but the Bobcats (7-5, 7-5 WMD) came charging back. Brethren knotted the score late, and even took a 57-55 lead with a little more than a minute remaining in regulation.
Shoup sank a contested 3-pointer that wound up being the difference.
"Every basketball player shooting baskets in the driveway dreams about being the guy to make the game winning shot. And tonight, that dream came true for Clay Shoup," said Eastern coach Mark Forner. "And our guys couldn't be happier for him."
Shoup's game-winner was a part of a game-high 21 points for the Cardinals. Wyatt Crawford had 17 points, four assists and six steals. Eli Shoup added 13 points and 10 rebounds for the double-double.
Kaylon Tighe led the Bobcats with 18 points followed by Jack Meszarus with 12 points and Connor Wojo with 10 points.
Eastern was able to inch the all-time series closer to its favor with the victory. The Cardinals won for the 45th time in 91 tries between the two school as the series got underway in the 1958-59 season.
The Cardinals play the back end of a back-to-back when they travel to Marion for a Western Michigan D League contest against the Eagles. The junior varsity teams tip at 5 p.m.
MASON COUNTY EASTERN (58)
C.Shoup 8 0-1 21, Wing 1 0-0 2, Drake 2 1-4 5, E.Shoup 5 3-4 13, Crawford 7 0-1 17, Howe 0 0-1 0. Totals: 23 4-11 58.
BRETHREN (57)
Meszarus 2 8-10 12, Tighe 6 1-2 18, Wojo 4 1-2 10, C.Mobley 2 0-0 4, Wilson 2 0-2 5, G.Mobley 3 0-0 6, Dean 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 10-16 57.
MC Eastern;17;18;11;12;—;58
Brethren;6;19;15;17;—;57
3-point goals—Mason County Eastern (8): C.Shoup 5, Crawford 3. Brethren (7): Tighe 5, Wojo, Wilson. Total fouls—Mason County Eastern 17, Brethren 9. Fouled out—Mason County Eastern: Drake. Technical fouls—none.