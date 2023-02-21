CUSTER — Mason County Eastern's boys basketball team snapped a three-game skid with a 67-52 victory against Cadillac Heritage Christian Tuesday night in Custer.

Eastern junior Clay Shoup became the only boys player in Mason County History with four 40-plus point performances in a career — and he did it all this season — when he poured in 42 points for the Cardinals.

"Credit to the Heritage, those kids played hard and would not go away. They narrowed the margin to nine points in the fourth quarter, but we were able to put the game away at the free throw line," said Eastern coach Mark Forner. "It was probably our best played game of the year. We asked our guys to step it up and to be more physical and they responded.

"Clay had a very strong offensive game and Zach Howe and Nate Wing were the keys to our defense. It was a solid win for us."

Behind Shoup was Wing with eight points for the Cardinals (5-13).

Cadillac Heritage (3-3) was led by Peyton Shaffer with 18 points followed by Sebastian Uricze with 12 points and Peyton Neckel with 10 points.

Eastern won its first game in the two-game series with Cadillac Heritage. Heritage won the initial meeting in 2005-06.

The Cardinals return to play Wednesday night against Pentwater.

CADILLAC HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (52)

Neckel 2 6-6 10, Shaffer 8 1-1 18, Uricze 5 2-3 12, Hodrich 0 0-1 0, Salisbury 2 0-0 4, Glupker 2 0-0 6, Vogler 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 3-11 52.

MASON COUNTY EASTERN (67)

Tyndall 2 3-4 7, Shoup 13 11-12 42, Wing 4 0-2 8, Howe 1 1-2 4, A.Drake 3 0-0 6. Totals: 23 15-20 67.

Heritage;11;6;20;15;—;52

MC Eastern;19;13;19;16;—67

3-point goals—Cadillac Heritage (3): Shaffer, Glupker 2. Mason County Eastern (6): Shoup 5, Howe. Total fouls—Cadillac Heritage 11, Mason County Eastern 16. Fouled out—Cadillac Heritage: Shaffer, Neckel. Technical fouls—Cadillac Heritage: Neckel.