Four Ludington Orioles girls basketball team members had a bit of a unique look at the Breslin Center in the past handful of years as the boys basketball program reached the state semifinals.
This year, it’s their turn.
Senior Abi Bandstra and sophomores Karli Mesyar, Emma McKinley and Hannah Glanville all had older brothers competing for the boys team in past journeys to East Lansing.
And Bandstra is the fourth of her siblings to reach the state tournament.
“It’s really surreal. It hasn’t really hit me, yet, and it probably won’t until we get there,” she said. “It’s cool.”
Abi’s brothers Cameron and Josiah were on the 2017 Class B state runner-up team. Their sibling Sam was on the 2019 Division 2 state semifinal team.
“I absolutely loved watching my brothers playing basketball since I was very little,” she said. “I remember that team, the 2017 team, watching them on travel and way back when. I was five or six, and I remember cheering and I had a matching outfit and I did some cheers for them.”
She loved watching her brothers be able to play with Calvin Hackert and Sam LaDuke that season, too.
Two years later, it was Abi watching Sam, and she really enjoyed that bit of an unexpected trip.
Now with Abi, she’s enjoyed and appreciated the support her brothers and family are now giving her.
“What I watched from them, and they weren’t the biggest scorers, but I would watch them play defense,” she said. “I just remember thinking I want to play defense the way they play defense. I want to get down, I want to work, I want to force those steals and force those turnovers. I think it’s where I get my defensive intensity.”
After defeating Frankenmuth on Tuesday in the state quarterfinals, her brothers’ advice was to enjoy the trip.
Karli Mesyar said it was great to watch her brother, Brad, to play in the 2019 state semifinals.
“I got to sit in the student section, and it was so fun. It was a great experience that I probably will never forget,” she said.
Mesyar said the team talked about the potential of going to the Breslin Center during the goal-setting meetings as the season got underway. The mission changed, but the destination wound up being the same.
“We talked about this at the beginning of the season,” she said. “Someone came up with ‘Breslin Bound,’ and we decided that we had to change it to ‘As far as we can go,’ and we’re going to the Breslin.”
Emma McKinley’s brother, Evan, was on the 2019 team, too. She said she couldn’t quite imagine herself and her teammates in the same position three years later.
“It was crazy. We watched the regional final and the quarterfinal, and it just accelerated from there,” Emma said. “Being there, and not watching Michigan State play but watching your team and your own brother play, it’s crazy.”
She said she’s received some advice from Evan, and the key is to keep your composure. She’s glad to be with her teammates to reach the state semifinals.
“We set goals, and we decided to take it one step at a time,” Emma said. “We’ve definitely achieved what we said we are going to do.”
Glanville, a late-season call-up to the varsity, now can share a similar experience with her older brother, Jack, a member of the 2019 team.
“Now, we’re doing it, this is even more crazy,” she said. “I could never imagine that I could be at the Breslin, too. And I was there, at the game, watching him.
“It was funny, we pulled up a picture and it was me and Rylee (Stone) sitting there watching them. It was really cool.”
Hannah said Jack is very encouraging, and his communication then is helping her now.
“Just being encouraging and support the other girls on the court,” she said.
Now, it’s Abi’s, Karli’s, Hannah’s and Emma’s turn to make their mark with their friends and teammates.
“It’s been quite the journey. It’s been a rollercoaster to say the least,” Bandstra said, referring to having to come back from an injury midway through year. “My role kind of changed on how I was there for my teammates. We had our three sophomores starting at the time. Just to see how they grew in that time, it was incredible.
“That makes our team that much more stronger to have to have that depth. It’s been really special. It’s been a team that’s different than any other team I have been a part of before. I think we all have bought into that mentality that it’s bigger than just one person.”