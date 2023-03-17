Four Hart Pirates and two Mason County Central Spartans were named to the all-conference rolls by the West Michigan Conference’s Rivers Division recently.
Mason County Central seniors Jayden Perrone and Will Chye each were named all-conference. Hart senior Parker Hovey, junior Blake Weirich and senior Diego Escamilla each earned all-conference honors.
Rounding out the honorees was Hart senior Caleb Bitely, who earned honorable mention.
All-WMC Rivers: Hart - Parker Hovey, senior; Blake Weirich, junior; Diego Escamilla, senior. Holton - Carter Brant, junior. Mason County Central - Jayden Perrone, senior; Will Chye, senior. North Muskegon - Troy McMannis, senior; Sam Gallo, senior. Ravenna - Carter Schullo, junior. Shelby - Bishop Lee, senior.
WMC Rivers honorable mention: Hart - Caleb Bitely, senior. Hesperia - Jared Tanner, sophomore. North Muskegon - Jaxon Lisinski, junior. Ravenna - Hunter Hogan, senior. Shelby - Mason Garcia, senior.