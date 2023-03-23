Six boys basketball players from the area were named to the Western Michigan D League’s all-conference teams for their play during the just concluded season, the league announced Wednesday.
Mason County Eastern junior Clay Shoup and Pentwater sophomore Will Werkema-Grondsma were named to the first team.
On the second team were Manistee Catholic senior Lee Pizana and Pentwater sophomore Jonny Arnouts. Receiving honorable mention were Pentwater sophomore Mikey Carlson and Manistee Catholic senior Matt Gunia.
All-WMD first team: Baldwin — Carmelo Lindsey, senior; SJ Hossler, junior. Marion — Mason Salisbury, senior. Mason. County Eastern — Clay Shoup, junior. Mesick — Ashtyn Simerson, senior; Carter Simmer, senior. Pentwater — Will Werkema-Grondsma.
All-WMD second team: Baldwin — Louie Jackson, sophomore. Brethren — Connor Wojciechowski, junior; Garrett Mobley, sophomore. Manistee Catholic — Lee Pizana, senior. Marion — Cole Meyer, junior. Mesick — Joe O’Neill, senior. Pentwater — Jonny Arnouts, sophomore.
WMD honorable mention: Baldwin — David Lee, junior. Bear Lake — Myles Harless, freshman. Brethren — Jack Meszoros, sophomore. Manistee Catholic — Matt Gunia, senior. Marion — Braden Prielipp, junior. Mesick — Diego Ham, senior. Pentwater — Mike Carlson, sophomore.