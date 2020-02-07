PENTWATER — Illness has hit not only many schools in the area, but has affected some athletic teams in the process.

One school and team affected has been the Pentwater girls basketball team, who has not only had time from school missed, but multiple players have come down with some sort of sickness in the past few weeks.

“First game in two full weeks so we knew there was going to be some rust, and we’re still coming off illness so there is still a lot of coughing and sickness in the huddle,” said Falcon head coach Joe Gorton. “It was pretty physically with Marion’s man defense, and I just don’t think we were ready for that just yet.”

Even with a full team Thursday evening, it wasn’t enough to top Marion, as they fell to the Eagles in a Western Michigan D League battle, 53-41.

