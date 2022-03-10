GAYLORD — Ludington’s defense continues to be the story of the girls basketball team’s season, but unlike the previous 20-plus games, Thursday’s MHSAA Division 2 regional championship game was a bit different.
The Orioles used a stifling full-court defense to dismiss Standish-Sterling Tuesday in the semifinals at Big Rapids.
Negaunee learned Ludington can play half-court defense, too.
The Orioles prevented any quality looks — even after Miners Mike O’Donnell called not one by two timeouts — in the final 30 seconds to win the regional championship, 34-31.
“It’s overwhelming. It’s sports. You put so much work in, and the girls put so much work in and they play so hard,” said Ludington coach Warren Stowe. “To come out on top against a really good team that was just as equally as deserving as that victory, it feels amazing.”
Those final seconds were big defensively for Ludington, and Stowe was thrilled.
“My guards work hard to guard actions and not plays. That helps us when we run against a team like this which runs a ton of stuff,” he explained. “I try to instill that confidence in them. You don’t have to guard a play, you have to guard a back-screen… They just did that all night long, all of those guards.
“Just really proud of them.”
The Orioles (19-5) trailed or were tied with the Miners in the third quarter, and eventually took their first lead on a shot in the lane by Olivia Lynn with 1:12 remaining.
But, standout Negaunee sophomore guard hit a 3-pointer give the Miners a 24-23 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Keelyn Laird hit back-to-back shots in the lane in the fourth quarter to retake the lead, the second of which was on a nifty pass from Abi Bandstra.
“At the end of the third quarter, we switched offenses and… tried to drive,” Stowe said. “Abi Bandstra and RyAnn Rohrer found the pain and Keelyn was wide open on those dump-offs. That took us from down two or three to up two or three.
“Then the game was over after that.”
They were shots that weren’t falling in the second quarter for the Orioles as the two teams were slugging it out.
Laird’s shots gave Ludington a three-point lead, 27-24. Negaunee’s Emily Gauthier sank a shot to pull back to within point.
Then came a huge 3-pointer from Emma McKinley from the of the key and a two-possession lead for the Orioles, 30-26.
“We knew coming out that we were going to need to hit a perimeter shot to play,” Stowe said. “Emma shot once from behind the screen. I told (them) that I trust you to make those shots, and she missed that one. She sought out her shot there at the top.
“When I got to school this morning, Emma, Annie (Kline) and Abi were all walking down the hallway,” Stowe continued. “It was about 6:50, and they had just left the gym. They were in at 6:30 or 6 o’clock shooting, so it does not surprise me at all.”
Negaunee (18-6), though, wasn’t quite done yet with raising the drama. Madison Smith hit a corner 3-pointer to answer McKinley.
Laird sank another shot in the lane for a 32-29 lead. It was countered by one of two free throws by Mason. Laird answered with two free throws and another four-point Ludington lead, 34-30, with 1:38 remaining.
Alyssa Hill sank the first of two free throws for Negaunee, to make it a 34-31 game with 37.9 seconds remaining. Ludington did toe the free throw line in the bonus, but the first shot was off to set up the final 31.3 seconds of action.
Much like the second half, the first was a prize fight as both teams exchanged the lead several times. Negaunee had no more than a three-point lead in the first half.
Ludington was led by Laird with 12 points while McKinley finished with five. The Miners were led by Mason and Gauthier with eight points apiece.
Ludington won the first-ever match-up with the Miners, and in doing so, the school’s fifth regional championship and first since 2008. That was in Class B. The Orioles improved to 3-3 in regional playoff games at Gaylord.
Negaunee was in the regional championship game for the first time since 2016-17, and they were in Class C at that time. The Miners were seeking their first regional title since fall 1998 and third overall.
The Orioles will face No. 5 Frankenmuth in a state quarterfinal game at 7 p.m., Tuesday, at Cadillac. The Eagles (22-2) defeated Saginaw Swan Valley, 42-28, on Frankenmuth’s floor for the regional championship.
“I watched them play in Detroit,” Stowe said, referring to the Orioles trip to the Motor City Roundball Classic where the Eagles were also playing. “They were hanging with (Ypsilanti) Arbor Prep, who is one of the top schools. They lost by 30, but they hung with them for a half. I know they will be a really good, really well-coached team.”
Frankenmuth last reached the state quarterfinals in Class C in fall in 1996. The Eagles won their 13th regional championship — 11 in Class B, one in Class C and the Division 2 title.
LUDINGTON (34)
Stone 2 0-1 4, Rohrer 2 3-4 7, Bandstra 2 0-0 4, McKinley 2 0-0 5, Lynn 1 0-0 2, Laird 5 2-3 12. Totals: 14 5-8 34.
NEGAUNEE (31)
Smith 1 0-0 3, Nelson 1 0-0 3, Dudd 2 0-0 4, Mason 3 1-2 8, Gauthier 4 0-0 8, Hills 1 3-4 5. Totals: 12 4-6 31.
Ludington;10;4;9;11;—;34
Negaunee;11;6;7;7;—;31
3-point goals—Ludington (1): McKinley. Negaunee (3): Smith, Nelson, Mason. Total fouls—Ludington 11, Negaunee 13. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.