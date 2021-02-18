WHITEHALL — Mason County Central’s girls basketball team was unable to completely shut the door on Whitehall as the Vikings took a 47-41 victory Thursday night in Whitehall.
The Spartans (1-5) and Vikings (2-2) were in a back-and-forth affair, to a degree, as Central owned a 19-18 lead at halftime and the lead was one-point after three quarters, too. It was the late-game situation that did in Central.
“We’ve got to learn in the last two to three minutes that we have to take care of (the ball),” said Central coach Mike Weinert. “In three of our losses, we were ahead by four points late. Turnovers and missed free throws have hurt us.”
Weinert said his team was moving the ball well against Whitehall’s pressure defense, but the Spartans were unable to finish. The loss marks the sixth game in eight nights for the Spartans to open the season.
“I don’t think there was another team in the state that did what we did,” he said. “We feel like our game last Wednesday against Shelby (to open the season) was a month ago. Our Mid-Winter Break starts Friday, and the girls need it.”
Wren Nelson’s streak of double-doubles came to an end in the loss as she had eight points and 10 rebounds for the Spartans. Adria Quigley led the Spartans in scoring with 14 points, including hitting for four three-pointers. Gabby Jensen and Nyah Tyron each pulled in seven rebounds. Tyron had eight steals, too.
The Spartans return to action Tuesday night against North Muskegon in Scottville.
MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (41)
Quigley 5 0-0 14, Banks 1 0-0 3, Tyron 2 0-2 5, Petersen 2 0-0 5, Wienert 1 2-2 4, Jensen 1 0-0 2, Nelson 4 0-0 8. Totals: 16 2-4 41.
WHITEHALL (47)
Evans 2 3-4 7, Jeffries 4 4-7 13, Klint 2 0-0 5, Tjapkes 2 0-0 4, Tayler 2 0-0 6, Hosticka 2 4-9 10, Van Dam 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 11-20 47.
MC Central 10 9 10 12 — 41
Whitehall 12 6 10 19 — 47
Three-point goals—Mason County Central (7): Quigley 4, Banks, Tyron, Petersen. Whitehall (6): Jeffries, Klint, Tayler 2, Hosticka 2. Total fouls—Mason County Central 18, Whitehall 12. Fouled out—none.