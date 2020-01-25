SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central picked up a hotly contested victory in West Michigan Conference play against Whitehall Friday in Scottville, 53-44.

The Spartans were able to stake out a lead in the first half and saw the Vikings get it to one possession in the third quarter, but Central was able to earn the victory.

“It got us that spread, and we just kept it,” Spartans coach Tim Genson said of the key third quarter. “We need this kind of win is what we needed. We’ve been 3-3, 4-4, 5-5. We’ve got Onekama up there (on Monday), and I don’t know. It’s going to be tough. It’s their gym.

“I think the kids know they can play.”

For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.