SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central’s boys basketball team brought a high-energy, high-intensity form of defense in defeating Shelby in an MHSAA Division 3 district semifinal game hosted by the Spartans Tuesday, 56-48.
The Spartans were able to push out to as much as a 15-point lead using a defensive effort that was able to disrupt the Tigers offensively. Then Central had to hang on for the victory with key free throws.
“I’m just proud and happy how we showed up and performed tonight,” Central coach Tim Genson said. “This was really great team effort.”
Mason County Central went on a 8-0 run early in the first quarter to establish an early 10-4 lead. The Spartans were active defensively, diving for loose balls, pulling down rebounds and pushing the pace of the game.
Shelby pulled it back into four points late in the first quarter, but Central’s Jayden Perrone and Will Chye wrapped the scoring with back-to-back baskets for a 16-10 lead.
“Jayden and Will, early, really set the tone for us,” Genson said. “Zach Draper hit seven points in the first half. We had a little balance of seven from him, eight from Jayden, six from Will. Then Landon Smith. We got a lot of great minutes out of a lot of guys.”
Chye found himself in foul trouble early in the second quarter and took a seat on the bench. But, the Spartans were able to continue push the pace of the game. They forced turnovers and went on the attack offensively to the glass. Perrone and Zach Draper scored all of the Spartans’ nine points in the second quarter as Central owned a 25-14 lead at the halftime break.
The Spartans (2-12) stretched the lead out to as many as 15 points in the third quarter. That was after Shelby went on a run to cut the Spartans’ lead to eight points. Central’s Nick Trivisonno scored quickly in breaking the Tigers’ press to start Central’s late rally it was followed by a nifty pick-and-roll that saw Perrone on the receiving end of a pass from Chye.
Shelby (5-12) shot back into the game in the fourth quarter. The Tigers were able to get turnovers and their first half free-throw shooting woes appeared to be over as Shelby cut the lead to 42-35 with 5:39 remaining in regulation.
“A Rick Zoulek team does not back off, and they did not back off,” Genson said.
As the Tigers were trying to cut even more into Central’s lead, Trivisonno was there with critical baskets through the middle portion of the fourth quarter. It kept the Spartans at a three-possession lead.
“They really extended their pressure on Will and Jayden, in particular, and you need these guys. I thought Kolden (Myer) made a beautiful ball-fake and step-through, too,” Genson said. “I think those two (Myer and Trivisonno) scored eight critical points for us in the fourth quarter. We scored 16 and those guys had half of that.
“Nick’s buckets seemed to be very timely, and I’ve been on the other end of that,” he said. “You’re making that little bit of a run, and all of a sudden someone you don’t expect to hurt ya, hurts ya.”
Shelby’s Joseph Hayes made his presence felt in a huge way late. He almost single-handedly pulled the Tigers to within five points in the final 2:28 of regulation. He finished with 25 points, 21 of which was in the second half alone. He led all scorers.
Perrone sank four straight free throws in the final 28.5 seconds to keep Shelby at arm’s length.
“He was just everywhere,” Genson said. “He’s kind of become a junior tonight. That was big.”
Genson was thrilled with Smith, who played and pulled down four rebounds. Tyler Thurow had two rebounds. Both are sophomores.
“We haven’t been getting spread-out scoring, but tonight we had seven guys in the book tonight. That’s huge. That’s huge,” Genson said.
Central also got seven rebounds from Chye. Myer had five rebounds and Trivisonno had four rebounds. Perrone had four. Perrone had 19 points to lead Central in the scorebook with Chye scoring 12.
“We got contributions from just about everyone tonight. It’s exciting. This is exciting,” Genson said.
Logan Claeys had 10 points for the Tigers.
Central was originally scheduled to play Evart in Evart Tuesday, but COVID-19 close contacts forced not only the Wildcats out of the tournament. Also sidelined was LeRoy Pine River. With those two schools out, the district was reformatted with Shelby traveling to Central.
Hesperia traveled to Hart in the other semifinal Tuesday. The Pirates clobbered Hesperia, 79-16. The Spartans will host Hart for the championship at 6 p.m. Thursday.
“I think Hart has a little bit more beef, and they’re a little bit more stronger in some spots,” Genson said. “I think we can play at this pace.”
SHELBY (48)
C.Claeys 1 1-2 3, Fraass 0 0-2 0, Hayes 8 9-16 25, Oberlin 1 2-2 4, Garcia 1 0-0 2, L.Claeys 5 0-1 10, Lee 2 0-0 4. Totals: 18 12-23 48.
MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (56)
Chye 5 2-2 12, Johnson 0 2-2 2, Perrone 7 5-6 19, Trivisonno 4 0-0 8, Draper 3 1-2 7, Myer 3 0-0 6, Smith 1 0-0 2. Totals: 23 10-12 56.
Shelby;10;4;11;23;—;56
MC Central;16;9;15;16;—;48
Total fouls—Shelby 13, Mason County Central 20. Fouled out—Mason County Central: Myer. Technical fouls—none.