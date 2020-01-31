SCOTTVILLE — For two straight games, Mason County Central shot out to leads, saw them evaporate, and then held on for victories.

That was against Whitehall and Onekama. Not North Muskegon.

The Spartans got out to a lead against the Norsemen, lost it in the third and fourth quarters and lost a hard-fought West Michigan Conference contest, 57-49.

“We had a handful of turnovers there in the fourth quarter, but in the third quarter, what disappointed me, was us not getting back on defense,” Central coach Tim Genson said. “North Muskegon took advantage of that, and they were running out on us.

“I felt like we took opportunities away from ourselves, and we had some taken away at the same time.”

