KINGSLEY — The shots fell at the right time for Ludington’s girls basketball team.
The Orioles owned a lead nearly throughout its MHSAA Division 2 district championship game Friday at Kingsley until 10th-ranked Cadillac pushed it into overtime.
Ludington, though, found its touch with back-to-back three-pointers from Hailey Stowe and Abi Bandstra with Keelyn Laird hitting a critical bucket for a six-point lead in overtime as the Orioles won their first district championship since 2013, 50-46, against the Vikings.
“We focused the last three days on mentally preparing for this game,” said Ludington coach Warren Stowe. “We’re a nervous group by nature… We talked a lot about coming out loose… That was helped by the lead and the nerves went away.”
RyAnn Rohrer forced a turnover from Cadillac standout Molly Anderson — much to the distress of the Vikings’ faithful — and she was fouled by Anderson while going up for a bucket. Rohrer hit both free throws for a 49-43 lead with 36.9 seconds remaining in overtime. Anderson sank a three-pointer with 13.3 seconds left to half the lead, but Stowe split her free throws to make it a two-possession game with 7.2 seconds left.
Cadillac had the ball on its end, but turned it over. It didn’t take long for the buzzer to sound and send Ludington’s players and fans into each other’s arms to celebrate the school’s 12th district championship and first since 2013.
“Coming home, and my first basketball memories are Ludington girls basketball,” Stowe said. “I watched Melissa. I watched Mandy. To be here and winning one after (eight) years of not winning one, we talked this morning about that drought. We talked about all the greats that came through this program. And in the last (eight) years, all the great players that haven’t finished it, and we could win it for them.
“I’m so proud of them.”
The Orioles staked themselves out to a two-possession lead early on a 7-0 run after Cadillac’s Molly Anderson scored the game’s first points. Laird and Rohrer scored on baskets in the lane, and Stowe sank a three-pointer for the early lead.
Ludington took a 9-4 lead into the second quarter.
Cadillac’s Anderson and Olivia Meyer, the Vikings’ starting tandem at guard showed flashes of quickness, getting to the lane to get shots. It forced Ludington to do what it could to cling to the lead. The Vikings trimmed the Orioles’ lead to one point at various times in the second quarter, but never tied the game or took the lead.
“That was big for us to get that lead,” Warren Stowe said. “We talk a lot about being in attack-mode, forcing them to guard. (It’s) just understanding that team is a super-talented team, but they’re 16-year-old girls just like we’re 16-year-old girls. They’ve got homework and parents yelling at them to clean their room. That was big for us.”
Ludington’s girls sliced through Cadillac’s full-court press early in the second half with Laird finishing plays with lay-ups. In the half-court, Laird zipped a pass to Rohrer from the top of the key to the block. Rohrer scored, and it forced Cadillac to take a timeout as the Vikings trailed, 27-20, with 4:52 remaining in the third quarter — Ludington’s biggest lead to that point.
After a defensive stop, the Orioles worked the half-court offense to near perfection as Abi Bandstra scored from the baseline to lift Ludington up by nine points.
Macy Brown sank a pair of free throws to break Ludington’s third-quarter run. Cadillac kicked up its intensity defensively, but more than two minutes of game time rolled off the clock before Brown put it on a scoop-and-score.
Cadillac pulled to within three points on bucket by Meyer. Ludington, though, still owned the lead, 29-26, heading into the fourth quarter.
After a bucket by Rohrer, the Vikings scored on back-to-back possessions to make it a one-point contest, 31-30, with 5:44 remaining. Cadillac continued its rally, taking its first lead since the first minutes on a basket by Anderson.
“I felt like we were going to be OK,” Warren Stowe said of the Vikings’ lead. “When they got that lead, you’re thinking about what defense they’re in and what offense we can run against it. I was happy we got a timeout and we got a nice shot.”
Hailey Stowe nailed a three-pointer to take the lead back for Ludington, 34-32, with 4:17 remaining. Cadillac, though, continued its run, taking the lead again on a basket by Anderson. Laird had the answer this time with a three-pointer at the top of the key, giving the Orioles the lead back. Rohrer followed with a field goal, but she was unable to complete the three-point play as Ludington owned a 39-36 lead with 39.4 seconds remaining.
“That might have been (Keelyn’s) first three since Benzie, but I have all the confidence in the world with her shooting that shot,” Warren Stowe said.
Anderson sank a three-pointer with 6.7 seconds remaining to tie the game. Free throws for the Orioles didn’t fall, and the two teams went to overtime. Right away in overtime was when Stowe and Bandstra along with Laird’s key shot.
Anderson led all scorers with 19 points for the Vikings, and Meyer added 11.
Ludington was paced by Rohrer with 16 points with Laird scoring 13.
The victory halted a five-game winning streak by the Vikings in the series that Ludington leads 32-22 and 9-5 in the playoffs since 1975.
The Orioles advanced to the regional semifinal Monday at a site that was still not determined late Friday night against the winner of the Big Rapids district, Standish-Sterling. The Panthers defeated Clare, 61-36, for the district title. The two teams met three times previously — all in the playoffs.
CADILLAC (46)
Anderson 8 0-0 19, Drabik 1 0-1 2, McTaggart 0 1-2 1, Brown 3 3-3 9, Meyer 5 0-2 11, Seeley 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 4-7 46.
LUDINGTON (50)
Stone 0 1-2 1, Rohrer 7 2-3 16, Bandstra 3 0-0 8, Stowe 3 1-4 10, Lynn 1 0-0 2, Laird 6 0-0 13. Totals: 20 4-9 50.
Cadillac;4;16;6;13;7;—;46
Ludington;9;12;8;10;11;—;50
Three-point goals—Cadillac (4): Anderson 3, Meyer. Ludington (6): Stowe 3, Bandstra 2, Laird. Total fouls—Cadillac 14, Ludington 12. Fouled out—none.