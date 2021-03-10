Ludington’s Hailey Stowe had been a two-sport standout for her high school career.
She will get the chance to continue to be a two-sport threat next year with Adrian College as she signed a National Letter of Intent to play women’s basketball and women’s soccer next year.
For Stowe, it was a matter of getting to know the coaching staff through the soccer program that helped.
“Meeting them and seeing how well we clicked (and) how their program works (was good),” Stowe said. “Everything just went well. I love the campus. I talked to the assistant coach, and the head coach. I love them. They’re super funny.”
Once her visit with that program was wrapping up, she met up with Adrian College’s women’s basketball coaching staff.
“The basketball coach talked to me, and we talked about how they could use me next year,” she said. “We talked about that for a little bit. I’ve been basically doing it my whole life (playing the two sports). So, if I can soccer and basketball, it’s a win-win for me.”
Stowe has been nothing short of a star for Ludington’s girls soccer team since stepping foot in the high school.
“Hailey Stowe has been a starter in the varsity soccer team since her freshman year,” said Ludington girls soccer coach Kris Anderson. “Hailey is one of those players on your team that makes everyone around her better. Hailey has a work ethic and competitive drive that pushed her to be the best player in the field.”
Anderson said that had there been a season in 2020, she would have built a better resume for herself. But, he’s glad she’s going to continue to play.
“I am glad to see that did not influence her opportunity to play at the next level because Hailey is that talented a player and will be successful at Adrian. I am very proud of Hailey and am looking forward to a strong senior spring season with her,” he said.
Stowe said she has two different career paths in mind that she wouldn’t mind pursuing in college, but they’re very different.
“I think I will do human resources. I basically had two choices I was kind of considering and that was human resources and athletic training,” she said. “Very different, I know. When it came to the colleges I was looking at, I wanted to look at the colleges that catered to those (fields of study).
“It was a little hard to decide between the two, but I just think that human resources will be for me because I can get a job pretty easily off of it. Most companies have one or more (HR officers). I’ll treat everyone equally. Just the hiring and firing I have to be good with.”
There were several other colleges that were contacting her about attending. Those included Calvin University, Illinois College, Concordia University.
“I felt I had the best connection with the coaches at Adrian,” Stowe said.
Stowe understands that her days as a Ludington Oriole are winding down. The girls basketball program has a week and a half yet in its regular season before going down the tournament trail.
And, Stowe and the Orioles’ girls soccer program will be looking to get into form for 2021 after having last spring wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’ve worked hard up to this moment, so I’ll keep pushing for that and making sure I enjoy the last few moments I have to play with my teammates,” she said. “Just trying to make most of the rest of the season.
“Going into soccer, I think it’ll be a fun time to play with my favorite underclassmen.”
She said she is grateful for her friends and the support she’s received from them. She’s also glad for the support that she’s received from her parents, Todd and Nicole Stowe.
“They’ve been super supportive. My mom and dad have taken me a lot of soccer games and basketball games. They’ve really been there for me,” Stowe said. “My grandparents, too. There’s not a text that they get after the game. I’m very fortunate to have the family that I have and the friends I have, too.”