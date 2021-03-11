TRAVERSE CITY — Manistee's girls basketball team traveled to Traverse City for a non-conference game against Traverse City West on Thursday night looking for its third straight win.
But a cold first quarter was too much to overcome, and the Chippewas (4-8) returned home with a disappointing 57-21 loss and more work to do.
West opened up a 23-2 lead at the end of the first quarter, outsccored Manistee, 10-9, in the second and went into the half with a 33-11 cushion. Manistee was shut out in the third, 19-0 and trailed, 52-11 after three.
Manistee finished the game shooting just 24 percent from the field, making just 10 of 41 attempts. The Chippewas went to the free throw line only once and was 1 for 1.
Logan Wayward led the Chippewas in scoring with six points and Zimmerman had five. Calli Ronning and Lynsey Zimmerman each grabbed five rebounds.