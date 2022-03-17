The Ludington girls basketball team is playing in the MHSAA Division 2 state semifinals at 7:30 p.m Friday against Detroit Edison Public School Academy at Michigan State’s Breslin Center in East Lansing. The winner of that game, and a 5:30 p.m. semifinal game, will meet in the Division 2 state champoinship game at 6:15 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets for the state semifinal are $12 each. To purchase the tickets online, go to https://www.mhsaa.com/sports/girls-basketball. Click on “2022 Finals Tickets — Breslin Center Ticket Office.” Find “Girls Division 2 Semifinals” and click “Find Tickets.” Then purchase the tickets. There is a service charge for purchasing tickets online. Tickets are also available at the door.
Parking for the tournament is $5. The available lots, shown in yellow, is online at https://www.mhsaa.com/portals/0/Documents/BBB/breslin%20park.pdf
The semifinal game will be live-streamed on a subscription basis from MHSAA.tv at www.mhsaa.tv for $10.99 per month.
Bally Sports Detroit will air all finals games on Saturday live, over the air on Bally Sports Detroit and on the Bally Sports app.