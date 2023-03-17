Four Ludington boys basketball players were named to the honor rolls for the West Michigan Conference’s Lakes Division, the conference announced recently.
Named all-conference were Ludington senior Matthew Westhouse, junior David Shillinger and junior Spencer Holmes.
Senior Levi Laman was named honorable mention.
Manistee’s Jacob Scharp, a junior, was honorable mention.
Just 10 players were named all-conference and six others were named honorable mention.
All-WMC Lakes: Fremont - Jordan MacDonald, senior. Ludington - David Shillinger, junior; Matthew Westhouse, senior; Spencer Holmes, junior. Montague - Owen Raeth, junior; Isaiah Atchison, junior. Oakridge - Payton Ruel, sophomore. Whitehall - Camden Thompson, sophomore; Jack Houtteman, senior; Kal Koehler, sophomore.
WMC Lakes honorable mention: Fremont - Chaz Miller, sophomore. Ludington - Levi Laman, senior. Manistee - Jacob Sharp, junior. Oakridge - Matt Danicek, senior. Orchard View - Stephon Oakes, junior. Whitehall - Camar Ready, sophomore.