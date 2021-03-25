Three Ludington boys basketball players were named to the All-Lakes 8 Activities Conference teams, the conference announced this week.
The Orioles’ David Shillinger, Peyton LaCombe and Brad Mesyar each earned honors. Shillinger and LaCombe were both named to the first team, and Mesyar was named to the second team.
Shillinger, a freshman, averaged 12.9 points per game during the 14-game regular season, and he had a season-high 20 points against Manistee on March 2.
LaCombe, a junior, averaged 15.0 points per game during the regular season. He scored a season-high 25 points against Musekgon Catholic on March 12.
Mesyar, a senior, averaged 6.6 points per game in nine games of scoring, including a season-high 15 points against Whitehall.
Orchard View coach Nick Bronsema was named the Coach of the Year as the Cardinals won the league.
The complete listings:
All-Lakes 8 first team: Ludington — David Shillinger, freshman; Peyton LaCombe, junior. Orchard View — Ke’Ontae Barnes, senior; Darius Williams, junior; JJ Tunstull, senior. Western Michigan Christian — Owen Vernado, junior; Brekken Fairfield, senior.
All-Lakes 8 second team: Ludington — Brad Mesyar, senior. Muskegon Catholic — Jaden Johnson, junior; Orchard View — Larry Brewer III, senior. Western Michigan Christian — Michael Tencate, senior; Sam Liggett, junior.