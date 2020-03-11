The Lakes 8 Activities Conference named its girls basketball all-conference teams recently, as Ludington had the most selections with five between the two teams.
Senior Katie Mesyar along with juniors DeLahna Porter and Hailey Stowe made the first team while seniors Bre Mesyar and Zoee Zatarga made the second team. Porter and Stowe were the leading scores on the champion Orioles at marks of 9.4 and 7.1 points per game.
Manistee had two selections, one on each team. Sara Thompson made the first team after averaging 7.3 points per game this year, with Lyndsey Kelley earning second team honors while leading the Chippewas in scoring at 11.3 points per game. Kelley and Thompson led the Chippewas to a third place finish in the conference.
Jon Stowe also took home honors as coach of the year in conference for the Orioles. Stowe and the Orioles finished the year with a 16-5 record and 10-0 in Lakes 8 play.
All-Lakes 8 girls first team: Ludington — Katie Mesyar, senior; DeLahna Porter, junior; Hailey Stowe, junior. Manistee — Sara Thompson, senior. Muskegon Catholic — Jai Lyn Johnson, senior. Western Michigan Christian — Taylor Folkema, junior; Kyle Wiersema, sophomore.
All-Lakes 8 girls second team: Ludington — Bre Mesyar, senior; Zoee Zatarga, senior. Manistee — Lyndsey Kelley, senior. Muskegon Catholic — McKenna Gentry, sophomore. Muskegon Heights — Ta’Veonna Davis, freshman.