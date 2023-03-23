Manistee Catholic saw three of its girls basketball players while Mason County Eastern had one honored by the Western Michigan D League the conference announced Wednesday night.
Manistee Catholic senior Kaylyn Johnson was the sole local named to the first team. On the second team were Sabers senior Leah Stickney and junior Grace Kidd.
Named honorable mention was Mason County Eastern senior Janessa Alvesteffer.
All-WMD first team: Big Rapids Crossroads — Amelia Thompson, junior. Brethren — Alice Amstutz, sophomore; Elly Sexton, junior. Manistee Catholic — Kaylyn Johnson, senior. Marion — Georgia Meyer, senior. Mesick — Kayla McCoy, junior.
All-WMD second team: Brethren — Maddy Biller, junior. Manistee Catholic — Leah Stickney, senior; Grace Kidd, senior. Marion — Harley Bear, senior; Jacelynn Moggo, junior.
WMD honorable mention: Bear Lake — Taylor Merrill, senior. Big Rapids Crossroads — Kaitlin Buys, junior. Brethren — Stella Estes, sophomore. Marion — Madison Ball, junior. Mason County Eastern — Janessa Alvesteffer, senior. Mesick — Kelsey Quiggin, senior.