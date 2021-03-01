CUSTER — White Cloud rallied in the third quarter from a seven-point deficit to get past homestanding Mason County Eastern in a non-conference boys basketball game Monday in Custer, 48-42.
White Cloud used a 11-0 run in the final 5:21 of the third quarter to flip a 33-27 Eastern lead into a 38-33 Indians lead heading into the fourth quarter.
“(White Cloud) is a physical team, and they rebounded the ball really well. They hung around, and they were able to knock down some shots,” said Eastern coach Mark Forner. “It seemed everyone had three or four fouls, and to White Cloud’s credit, they shot 24 free throws and made 17. They won the game at the free throw line.”
Forner said his team needs to eliminate having scoring droughts like seen Monday night.
“Figure out how to close games. We hung around, and got to within five,” he said. “If we can put together four quarters… We tend to have that one lull and tonight it was in the third quarter. It cost us the game.”
The Indians pushed the lead to seven points itself on Dexter Cox’s basket, and a near quarter-long scoring drought was ended for the Cardinals by Eli Shoup. His basket pulled Eastern within five points, 40-35, with 4:11 remaining.
Wyatt Crawford hit a shot with 3:13 remaining to make it a three-point White Cloud lead, 40-37. Eastern (2-7) soon had to foul. The Indians’ had problems hitting on the bonus free throws, but on Sam Venema was free on a putback basket with two minutes remaining for a 42-37 White Cloud lead.
Taylor Bode looked like he had the sealing three-point play, but Crawford’s long-range three-pointer with 29.6 seconds remaining pulled the Cardinals to within five points. White Cloud (3-5) turned the ball over, but Eastern couldn’t score. Instead, the Cardinals had to foul, and the Indians hit enough to pick up the victory.
Eastern established as much as a seven-point lead in the first half. The Cardinals’ Eli Shoup had a strong early part of the second quarter and Wyatt Crawford came through with a pair of three-pointers and hitting on two free throws.
The Cardinals had a 27-22 lead at halftime built on getting turnovers and making the most of rebounds on both ends of the floor.
“We had a really solid first half,” Forner said. “White Cloud’s a Class C team, and we’re trying to play up and play tough opponents. We had great first halves out of Eli Shoup and Wyatt Crawford. Wyatt was feeling it today, knocking down some shots.”
White Cloud pulled back closer in the third quarter. Mason Ruether and Taylor Bode each hit for three-pointers. The Indians also made the most of its free throws, too. They took the lead on Sam Venema’s free throws near the midpoint of the quarter.
White Cloud’s run continued until the end of the frame, and into the fourth quarter.
“We were a little short. We brought up some (junior varsity) guys. We tried to rotate the guys in the first half and keep their legs fresh,” Forner said. “But, again, we got a little tired in the third quarter.”
The Cardinals were led by Crawford with 20 points and five steals followed by Shoup with 14 and 12 rebounds.
The Indians were led by Venema with 12 followed Ruther’s 11 points and 10 points apiece from Taylor Bode and Enrique Bowman.
WHITE CLOUD (48)
Ruether 3 3-4 11, Elder 1 5-8 7, Cox 2 2-4 6, Bode 3 3-3 10, Bowman 3 3-3 10, Venema 4 4-4 12, Stevens 1 0-1 2, Watson 0 0-1 0. Totals: 14 17-25 48.
MASON COUNTY EASTERN (42)
C.Shoup 4 0-0 8, Stever 0 0-1 0, Crawford 7 2-2 20, E.Shoup 6 2-4 14. Totals: 17 4-7 42.
White Cloud;10;12;16;10;—;48
MC Eastern;11;16;6;9;—;42
Three-point goals—White Cloud (3): Ruether 2, Bode. Mason County Eastern (4): Crawford 4. Total fouls—White Cloud: 11. Mason County Eastern: 19. Fouled out—Mason County Eastern: Drake. Technical fouls—White Cloud: Ruether.