Trinity Christian College had it all for Elena Vaara.
Vaara signed to play volleyball for the NAIA Trolls while looking to pursue a degree in speech pathology.
“They have a speech pathology program, and I thought that was a great fit for me,” Vaara said. “It was also a beautiful school and a beautiful campus. I got along with the team there, so I thought that was great.”
Vaara said she was talking to Aquinas College, St. Xavier in Illinois and Davenport University. The size of Trinity Christian also played a role in her decision.
“I got asked to possibly row at Michigan State, and when I went to campus, it was, ‘Nope,’” she said. “I think campus size was definitely a huge factor for me. I wanted to go to a small school where the professor ratio (to students) so they can be more one-on-one.
“Because I’m from a smaller town, I like that smaller feel.”
Vaara said she helped out with Stephanie Hart as she assisted students with their speech.
“I started educator academy, and that got us into classrooms,” she said. “I was working with kids on pronouncing words at Franklin. I got in with Stephanie Hart who is a speech pathologist there to help some kids out. I really honestly liked working with her, and I thought it was a great thing to help the kids. I really enjoyed it.”
Vaara, on her visit, was able to meet with the women on the volleyball team at Trinity Christian, and she said she fit right in.
Vaara was all-region during her senior year in the fall. She had 345 kills on 841 attempts with an efficiency rate of .322. She also had 74 blocks, 81 aces serving, 224 digs and she served at 92 percent. She also earned all-Lakes 8 Activities Conference.
“I started with that whole crew including her when she was a freshman,” said Ludington coach Becky Vaara, Elena’s mother. “It will definitely will be a change. It will be good to be able to watch her play at the college level.
“She’s our go-getter who spent an hour and half (each day) working out during COVID… She puts her heart and soul into it, and she’s always, always, always practicing.”
Elena Vaara said she’s thought about the girls she’s played volleyball with these past several years.
“I’m absolutely going to miss all of them,” she said. “We had a great team bond. We were all very close and we all got along, I feel like. I’m really, really going to miss them. I really fell in love with volleyball my freshman year, and those girls were a part.”
She appreciated the support she received from her mom and coach, Becky, as well as her family all along, too.
“They’ve paid for my club and stuff, and I know it’s not cheap. But, they support me in everything that I want to do,” Elena Vaara said. “When I didn’t want to play something, they were OK. When I transferred to just volleyball, they supported me in every single season. It’s been great.”