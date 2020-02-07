MUSKEGON — Grace Van Dyke's basket with a second to spare gave Mason County Central a rare victory at Oakridge in West Michigan Conference play, 40-38.

VanDyke got an offensive rebound off of a missed three-point attempt by Gabby Jensen with 4 seconds remaining in the game.

"I'm really happy for the whole team," Central coach Mike Weinert said. "In a tough season where I've had outstanding senior leadership, to have a senior get rebound and put it in (that was great). It was just a fun night. I'm real proud of them coming from that far. The could have quit and didn't."

