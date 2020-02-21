WALKERVILLE — Both teams came into the game on a winning streak. Unfortunately for the Manistee Catholic girls basketball team it was Walkerville's that continued as the Wildcats gained a measure of revenge for an earlier loss to the Sabers with a 47-37 Western Michigan D League victory in Walkerville Thursday night.
The Sabers (10-8, 10-5 WMD) lost for the first time in three games, while the Wildcats (16-2, 12-2 WMD) kept their grip on first place over Marion (14-4, 11-3 WMD) with their fourth straight win.
