PENTWATER — Walkerville’s girls basketball team surged ahead in the fourth quarter at Pentwater to take a 48-32 Western Michigan D League victory against the Falcons.
“The first quarter of each half were our friend tonight, and the last quarter of each were 16 minutes of time we'd like to forget,” said Pentwater coach Joe Gorton. “We came out pushing the pace and really making Walkerville work on (defense). Our shots were falling, and we held an eight-point lead after (the first quarter).”
Walkerville’s Iroha Yamaguchi and Zamorah De La Paz especially hurt the Falcons, Gorton said.
“Yamaguchi killed us in the (second) quarter, knocking down three huge 3-pointers. La Paz hit one as well,” Gorton said.
Foul trouble then came calling for both schools, he said, and his Falcons were unable to convert at the free throw line. They were 4-of-12 overall.
“We were forced to foul and take chances, and Walkerville was able to pull away. We had a glimmer (in the middle of the fourth quarter) when Sophomore Mackenna Hasil stepped in and drew a charge to foul out La Paz,” he said. “I was hoping that that might turn the tide, but we just ran out of time.”
Pentwater (1-7, 1-5 WMD) was led by Mikaylyn Kenney with 12 points and 15 rebounds to go with three steals. Hasil had seven rebounds. Haidyn Adams had eight points.
De La Paz led all scorers with 20 points for the Wildcats (5-6, 5-5 WMD). Yamaguchi finished with 13.
Pentwater returns to play Saturday afternoon when it hosts Manistee Catholic. Walkerville next plays at Bear Lake on Feb. 3.
WALKERVILLE (48)
Sheehy 3 0-1 7, Yamaguchi 4 2-5 13, De La Paz 8 3-6 20, Garrett 1 0-0 2, Carr 2 2-3 6, Davis 0 0-1 0. Totals: 18 7-16 48.
PENTWATER (32)
Richison 3 1-4 7, Kenney 5 2-5 12, Adams 4 0-0 8, Schaefer 1 1-2 3, Green 1 0-0 2, Hasil 0 0-1 0. Totals: 14 4-12 32.
Walkerville;6;17;12;13;—;48
Pentwater;14;4;13;1;—;32
3-point goals—Walkerville (4): Yamaguchi 3, De La Paz. Total fouls—Walkerville 15, Pentwater 16. Fouled out—Walkerville: De La Paz. Technical fouls—none.