MARION — Walkerville girls basketball team pulled away from Pentwater in the second half to win Monday on the parquet floor of Marion High School in an MHSAA Division 4 district quarterfinal game, 49-37.
Walkerville was able to get out to a two-possession lead behind the shooting of Iroha Yamaguchi. She had 12 of the Wildcats’ 17 points in the first half. Then, Walkerville caught fire in the second half.
“It took us a while to get heated up, I think. The long trip here and then waiting around for an hour or so,” said Walkerville coach Marc Pascavis. “We started driving to the basket, and Iroha has been hot as of late in the last few games.”
Pentwater’s Haidyn Adams worked to keep pace with Yamaguchi in the first half. She scored seven of the Falcons’ 13 first half points.
“It was our goal going in to be able to hang,” said Pentwater coach Joe Gorton. “I don’t know if it is our conditioning, or what it was. We’ve faced a lot of turmoil this year. I don’t want to sound like I’m using that as a crutch. But when I look around, there was always something…
“Of course, that’s how this season goes. Not to belittle anything, it just felt like we were fighting an uphill batter all year long.”
The lead quickly grew to double digits with some outside shooting from the Wildcats. Yamaguchi and Julie Sheehy each canned 3-pointers while Macy Garrett sank four points. Sheehy’s 3 forced a timeout from Pentwater.
“Props to them. We knew they were going to do that. We knew if we didn’t get out on them, they would hit those shorts,” Gorton said.
The Falcons had opportunities to cut the Walkerville lead, but were only to sink a field goal and a free throw. While Walkerville’s double-digit lead was cut to single digits at points, the Wildcats ended the third quarter on a 8-2 run for a 35-22 lead entering the fourth quarter.
The Wildcats were able to lengthen the lead in the fourth quarter behind Zamorah De La Paz. She scored five points early in the frame, and it pushed Walkerville’s lead out even more. It nearly went to 20 points.
The Falcons were led by Adams with 16 points with Mikaylyn Kenney scoring 12.
Pentwater loses three seniors from its team: Norwegian foreign exchange student Maren Martinsen, Kenney and Adams.
“Mikaylyn is a five-year starter and Haidyn, I remember when she was on (the junior varsity), and she was doing some crazy Haidyn things, I knew it was going to be fun when (she came to the varsity),” Gorton said. “I have never coached a girls basketball team without Mikaylyn. I am in for a rude awakening because she has been kind of my safety blanket for five years.”
The Wildcats were paced by Yamaguchi with 22 points followed by Zamorah De La Paz with 13 points.
The two schools split their match-ups this winter with Pentwater (3-15) winning the first game in Walkerville while the Wildcats (11-8) turned the tables on the Falcons in Pentwater.
Walkerville advanced to the district semifinals against Marion (12-5) with the game scheduled for 7 p.m., Wednesday, in Marion. The Eagles split their season series with Walkerville.
“They’re a tough group,” Pascavis said. “When they get hot, and they have the girl in the middle. She’s probably one of the best centers in the conference. It’s going to be a battle. It’s going to be a good game, I think.”
WALKERVILLE (49)
Sheehy 3 0-0 7, Yamaguchi 9 1-2 22, De La Paz 5 3-6 13, Carr 2 0-0 5, Davis 1 0-1 2. Totals: 20 4-9 49.
PENTWATER (37)
Kenney 5 2-5 12, Adams 7 2-6 16, Kieda 1 0-2 2, Schaefer 1 0-0 3, Hasil 2 0-3 4. Totals: 16 4-16 37.
Walkerville;6;11;18;14;—;49
Pentwater;5;8;9;15;—;37
3-point goals—Walkerville (5): Yamaguchi 3, Carr, Sheehy. Pentwater (1): Schaefer. Total fouls—Walkerville 12, Pentwater 5. Fouled out—Walkerville: Davis. Technical fouls—none.