REDFORD TWP. — Ludington’s girls basketball team suffered another lopsided loss Thursday, falling to West Bloomfield at the Motor City Roundball Classic at Westfield Prepatory High School, 69-22.
“They’re rated better than Highland, and have been for a while,” said Ludington coach Warren Stowe, referring to the team Ludington lost to on Wednesday also during the showcase, 51-26.
“We got to play against the kind of defense that we can’t replicate in practice,” he said. “They try to bring a lot of ball pressure. I told the girls, after you see this, what are you going to be doing day in and day out at practice? And when you play a team like Orchard View (who the Orioles play a week from Friday), you’re going to think everything is going fast.”
Ludington trailed 46-14 at halftime, but did see some sparks in the game. Stowe said Olivia Lynn, Rylee Stone, Emma McKinley and Karli Mesyar played well. RyAnn Rohrer was a workhorse, even moving to the point guard position to help the Orioles. And Keelyn Laird played well, too.
The Orioles got a big lift when Abi Bandstra returned to play after being out with an injury. She made her season debut in the fourth quarter, sinking two free throws.
“She’s the heart and soul of our team,” Stowe said. “To see her out there, it was great, and the girls we were cheering her on.”
The Lakers (6-1) had four girls score in double figures, led by Myonna Hooper with 18 points. Summer Davis scored 15 points, Sydney Hendrix scored 12 and Indya Davis had 10.
Ludington (3-4) was led by Lynn’s seven points. The Orioles host Orchard View in their next game a week from Friday at Hawley Gymnasium.
LUDINGTON (22)
Rohrer 1 0-2 2, Bandstra 0 2-5 2, McKinley 0 1-2 1, Lynn 2 3-4 7, Laird 2 2-2 6. Totals: 5 8-15 22.
WEST BLOOMFIELD (69)
Washington 1 0-0 3, Hale 1 0-1 2, Hooper 6 4-5 18, Hendrix 4 3-3 12, Whitfield 1 0-0 3, Batiste 3 0-0 6, S.Davis 5 3-4 15, I.Davis 3 2-3 10. Totals: 24 12-16 69.
Ludington;6;8;2;8;—;22
West Bloomfield;21;25;18;0;—;69
3-point goals—West Bloomfield (9): Washington, Hooper 2, Hendrix, Whitfield, S.Davis 2, I.Davis 2. Total fouls—Ludington 13, West Bloomfield 15. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.