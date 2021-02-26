SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central boys basketball coach Tim Genson may have seen a team play a perfect game of the sport.
It happened to be against his Spartans as Whitehall scored a 72-42 victory in Scottville.
All of the Vikings (6-2) that suited up scored and none of them scored in double figures. Red Watson, Dayton Cole, Evan Mikkelson and Corey Lounds all shared the high-scoring honors with nine points apiece. Two other players scored eight points each and one scored seven points.
“You had… 59 points out of… seven different guys,” Genson said. “You think you’re supposed to key on Dayton and make sure Red doesn’t dominate you defensively, and he didn’t. He made a couple of good defensive plays, but he’s so… quick.
“I told the kids we just don’t want to go through the motions, and they didn’t.”
While Cole has been tough on the interior for Whitehall, the Vikings also hit for seven three-pointers. The balance Whitehall presented was problematic.
“They’re just really balanced,” Genson said.
Central’s Will Chye led all scorers with 15 points to go with his five rebounds. Jayden Perrone added 10 points.
The Spartans (0-8) return to action Tuesday night on the road in North Muskegon.
WHITEHALL (72)
Watson 4 0-0 9, Koch 2 0-0 4, Bluhm 3 0-0 7, Stoudt 1 0-0 2, Cole 4 1-4 9, Larson 1 0-0 3, Mikkelson 4 0-0 9, Lounds 3 0-0 9, Wiggins 2 0-0 4, Fegus 4 0-0 8, Durbis 4 0-0 8. Totals: 38 1-4 72.
MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (42)
Chye 6 2-2 15, Wagner 0 3-3 3, Perrone 4 1-1 10, Draper 1 0-0 3, VanderHaag 0 2-2 2, Kimes 0 0-2 0, Myer 2 5-6 9. Totals: 13 12-18 42.
Whitehall 20 18 14 20 — 72
MC Central 7 10 12 13 — 42
Three-point goals—Whitehall (7): Watson, Bluhm, Larson, Mikkelson, Lounds 3. Mason County Central (3): Chye, Perrone, Draper. Total fouls—Whitehall 16. Mason County Central 10. Fouled out—none.