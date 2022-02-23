WHITEHALL — Ludington’s boys basketball team owned an early double-digit lead against Whitehall in a non-conference game Wednesday night, but the Vikings were to take the victory in overtime, 57-54.
The game pitted the Lakes 8 champion Orioles (10-7) against the West Michigan Conference front-runners in Whitehall. The Vikings (12-6) have a one-game lead in their conference over Ravenna with two games remaining in the league slate.
“It was a good non-conference opponent,” said Ludington coach Thad Shank. “You have to give credit to Whitehall. Defensively, they really guarded in the half court (Wednesday) and made it hard for us to function on the offensive end. They got the ball out Dave (Shillinger’s) hand. Give credit to them.”
Shank said Ludington built as much as a 12-point lead in the first half before Whitehall was able to trim it down to seven points by halftime. Ludington had a really hard time in the third quarter, and that’s where Whitehall hit the comeback trail. In the fourth quarter, it turned into a back-and-forth contest.
“We had a shot at the buzzer (in the fourth quarter). Dave had a 8- to 9-foot contested shot that went in out,” Shank said. “In overtime… Gage Jones got a fullcourt pass to Dylan Eaton and he had a shot from 28 feet out. He had a great look, and the shot just didn’t fall.”
The Orioles haven’t played in too many close contests this winter, and Shank hopes the back-and-forth game will help with the team as the post-season comes within view.
“We’ve won going away a lot of games. We’ve got beat going away. We haven’t played in a lot of tight games,” he said. “There were times in this situation where I was, as a coach, not perfect, and we didn’t play perfect. It’ll be good learning experiences for us to look at that and how to handle those situations.”
The Orioles were led by Shillinger with 18 points. Peyton LaCombe, in his first action since injuring his ankle against Orchard View, scored nine points as he battled foul trouble all night.
“I think he probably played the first four minutes of the third quarter when he got his fourth foul,” Shank said. “He sat until about the 6 1/2 minute mark of the fourth quarter, and came back in and got his fifth foul at the 5-minute mark. We played without him for the majority of the second half.
“It’s the first time he has played any live basketball since he turned his ankle against OV. He looked pretty well and moved fairly well.”
Whitehall won for just the ninth time in just 46 meetings between the two schools. The series, though, dates back to the 1933-34 season.
Ludington will cap the Lakes 8 campaign Friday night against Muskegon Heights at Hawley Gymnasium. The Orioles have a chance to go unbeaten in the Lakes 8.
LUDINGTON (54)
Shillinger 5 6-6 18, Laman 1 0-1 3, A.Gilchrist 3 1-1 8, Eaton 2 0-0 4, Smith 1 0-0 2, LaCombe 3 2-2 9, Westhouse 4 0-0 8, Jones 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 9-10 54.
WHITEHALL (54)
Watson 3 3-6 9, Houtteman 2 2-2 7, Bolley 3 1-3 7, Deltant 4 2-3 13, Thompson 3 4-5 10, Fogus 4 3-7 11.
Ludington 15 14 7 12 6 — 54
Whitehall 11 11 16 10 9 — 57
3-point goals—Ludington (5): Shillinger 2, Laman, A.Gilchrist, LaCombe. Whitehall (4): Houtteman, Deltant 3. Total fouls—Ludington 25, Whitehall 17. Fouled out—Ludington: LaCombe. Technical fouls—none.